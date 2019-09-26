تابناک جهان » ایران
Senior MP: Iran's deterrence power worried enemies

۰۴ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۶:۰۰ 26 September 2019

Speaking about Iran's military and deterrence capabilities, the head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Parliament underlined that the depth of deterrence power of Iranian forces is major cause of concern for Iranian enemies.

Mojtaba Zulnour on Thursday noted that the international community has concluded that if the peace and calm in the Persian Gulf is to continue constantly, Iran must play a direct role.

Hezbollah of Lebanon, Hashid al-Shaabi, Ansarullah of Yemen, Hamas and other resistance groups have made it clear that if any country attacks Iran, they will be at the forefront of war and conflict.

Today, Yemen's Ansarullah has reached a level of power that with a missile strike could hit all Saudi oil export facilities and hinder the export of the oil, Zulnour said.

He noted that the power and authority of the Islamic Republic today is to the extent that even the targeting of Aramco by Yemeni forces is attributed to Iran.

He said that the international community today is constantly indifferent to child killing and American and Saudi war crimes in Yemen, Syria and Iraq.

Zulnour said, according to some available Israeli reports, the Zionist regime had more than 900 nuclear warheads and had not signed any nuclear treaties so far.

Iran fully adheres to its treaties and agreements with the IAEA, he said.

Despite the fact that the Director General of the Nuclear Agency has repeatedly acknowledged Iran's adherence to the nuclear treaties but the cruel sanctions continue, where does the international community stand?, he added.

Zalnouri pointed to the downing of the American drone in recent months, saying that the weight of the US drone was 14 tons, and Iran was targeting and destroying the UAV at a height of 65 feet, which was very rare and unprecedented.

He pointed out the beginning of Holy Defense Week and made the remark that the enemy launched an unequal and unwarranted war from the ground and in a large scale against the Islamic Republic, the complete overthrow of the Islamic system and the capture of the country's capital was the main goal of Iraq's invasion of Iran.

The Ba'athist regime committed many atrocities in order to achieve this goal, he said, unearthing mass graves were among examples of Saddam's atrocity crimes.

IRNA

