Tehran offers Washington mutual steps to deescalate tensions over the nuclear issue

As the annual gathering of the United Nations General Assembly is being held in New York, speculations over a possible compromise between Iran and the US are still ongoing. In a latest sign to initiate a breakthrough, Tehran has announced its willingness to adopt some measures on the 2015 nuclear deal.

According to Press TV, Tehran is ready to help “break the deadlock” surrounding the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal if the United States agrees to rejoin the accord and lift its sanctions against Iran, the Iranian government’s spokesman says.

Ali Rabiei said on Wednesday that “there will be a possibility for talks” if Washington returns to the nuclear deal and fully removes the sanctions that it re-imposed on Iran after leaving the agreement in May 2018.

“In order to give more assurances and break the deadlock, President [Hassan Rouhani] has even put forward a proposal so we can make a minor change” within the framework of the nuclear agreement, “provided that they return to where they used to be.”

Rabiei stressed that Iran “is pursuing the interests of its own people,” and that if the sanctions are lifted right now and the JCPOA is restored to its original status, there will be room for talks within the framework of the P5+1, comprising Russia, China, the US, the UK, France, and Germany.

Meanwhile, an informed source, speaking to Press TV, has outlined the details of the Iranian offer aimed at resolving the ongoing standoff over the country’s nuclear program.

The government source said that based on the proposal, Iran would sign into law the Additional Protocol of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which means bringing forward a step that it was originally supposed to take in 2023 under the deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In return, Iran wants the US Congress to endorse the 2015 nuclear deal and vote for the lifting of all anti-Iran sanctions now, instead of in 2023.

Speaking with CNN on Monday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also said that Iran is open to the idea of a “permanent for permanent” mechanism with the United States, which means Iran will agree to permanent inspections of its nuclear facilities in exchange for the US permanently lifting the sanctions.

In another related development, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani gave an interview to Fox News on Tuesday, in which he outlined Iran’s positions on a range of regional and international issues.

Rouhani censured Trump for further undermining trust between the two countries by pulling the US out of a multilateral 2015 nuclear deal and re-imposing sanctions on Iran.

Asked if there was any chance that the two leaders would meet on the sidelines of the annual General Assembly summit, Rouhani said, “Why would we bump into each other? If we seek to pursue higher goals to benefit both countries, both people, it must be planned, and talks must be based on those plans.”