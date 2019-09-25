Imran Khan says he is ‘trying and mediating’ to ease US-Iran tensions

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he is making efforts to help de-escalate tensions between the United States and Iran, hoping that the situation does not escalate into a conflict.

The prime minister met President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly, before which he visited Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia, who, he said, had made the same request.

“President Trump asked me that if we could de-escalate the situation and maybe come up with another deal. So, I did convey this (to the Iranian president) and yes, we are trying our best. It’s an ongoing thing so I can’t reveal more than that,” PM Khan said.