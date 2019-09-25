Bomb Attack Launched on Police Bus in Southern Turkey - Reports

An explosion occurred while a bus carrying riot police was en route to Kozan, a city of approximately 80,000 people in Turkey's Adana province, according to the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet.
After the blast, a large number of security personnel and several teams of paramedics arrived at the scene.
The armoured riot police vehicles as well as the surrounding vehicles were damaged by the explosion.
There is no immediate information on casualties, according to the Ihlas news agency.
سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.