Bomb Attack Launched on Police Bus in Southern Turkey - Reports

An explosion occurred while a bus carrying riot police was en route to Kozan, a city of approximately 80,000 people in Turkey's Adana province, according to the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet.

After the blast, a large number of security personnel and several teams of paramedics arrived at the scene.

The armoured riot police vehicles as well as the surrounding vehicles were damaged by the explosion.

​There is no immediate information on casualties, according to the Ihlas news agency.