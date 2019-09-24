تابناک جهان » ایران
334بازدید
‍ پ

Rouhani discusses regional issues with Japanese PM Abe

کد خبر: ۹۲۵۷۳۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۲ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۲:۳۲ 24 September 2019

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met and held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in New York on Tuesday.

The two officials discussed approaches to de-escalate tensions in the Persian Gulf and strengthen bilateral relations.

President Rouhani is in New York to deliver a speech at the 74th United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.

He has so far met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He is set to meet with several other dignitaries on the sidelines of the UNGA, including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The Iranian government is set to propose and explain Hormuz Peace Initiative (HOPE) also called HOPE Coalition in a bid to reduce tensions in the Persian Gulf’s strategic waterway Strait of Hormuz.

Rouhani said that he’d deliver the message of peace and security of the regional nations to the international community.

The Iranian initiative is a counter-effort to the US' trying to build up a coalition of some international and regional countries to “escort oil tankers in the Persian Gulf”.

IRNA

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran japan rouhani
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
مالیات پزشکان ابتکار صلح هرمز هپکو اراک هفته دفاع مقدس مجمع عمومی سازمان ملل متحد
آخرین اخبار

دعوت از روحانی برای شرکت در اجلاس اتحادیه اوراسیا

فاکس‌نیوز: سعودی‌ها از تبعات درگیری با ایران هراسانند

تاکید روحانی بر گسترش روابط تهران - توکیو

تکذیب ادعای رویترز در مورد صحبت‌های روحانی

رویترز: آمادگی روحانی برای بحث درباره تغییرات برجام

مکرون: امیدوارم درباره ایران به پیشرفت‌هایی دست یابیم

اردوغان خواستار اصلاح شورای امنیت شد

نصرالله: آقا گفتند «سوریه،ستون خیمه مقاومت است»

انتقاد ظریف از دوگانگی آمریکا درباره سلاح اتمی اسرائیل

واکنش وزارت‌خارجه به‌بیانیه ضدایرانی سه‌کشوراروپایی

واکنش قاضی سراج به شایعه بازداشتش

ایجاد ۱۵‌هزار شغل در کرمانشاه توسط ستاد فرمان امام

ماجرای بارداری همسر فوتبالیست معروف و عذرخواهی برای بازگشت به تیم ملی

وب گردی

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

5 سوال مهم که باید از ارائه‌دهندگان سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی بپرسید؟

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

اندیشه نگار پارس با بیش از ربع قرن تجربه در صنعت فناوری اطلاعات

لوازم یدکی را آنلاین خرید کن!

استعلام زنده قیمت آهن از تمام بنگاه های ایران

اجاره سالن

رزرو وقت مشاوره در دانشگاه تهران

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

اظهارات سلحشوری در مورد قصه برادرزاده‌اش/فرزند ارشد عسکراولادی به شایعات پایان داد/داعش چقدر ثروت دارد؟/در تهران باید هر رأی را چند بخرند؟
جزئیات مذاکرات ترامپ با تیم خود قبل از تصمیم حمله به ایران
هفده میلیارد تومان برای ۶۰ درصد فیلم رستاخیز پرداخت شد! / چرا فیلم اکران بین المللی نشد؟ / کشمکش در هیأت دولت درباره مخالفت مراجع تقلید با اکران فیلم/ ولی فقیه هیچ تأیید صریحی برای نمایش چهره حضرت عباس نداشتند / آیا درویش توقع دارد نظام مقابل آیات وحید، صافی و مکارم بایستد؟! / حواله دادن مراجع تقلید در برنامه هفت به روز محشر!
بازیگر «آژانس شیشه‌ای» درگذشت
پیشروی حشدالشعبی به سمت مرزهای سعودی/ارائه پیشنهادهای جدید به ترامپ در خصوص ایران/هشدار مقام‌های پنتاگون به ترامپ درباره اقدام نظامی ضد ایران /اظهارات ترامپ در مورد جنگ با ایران
پخش کشتی فینال حسن یزدانی وسط مسابقه دربی
سلحشوری: دروغ است، از خدا بترسید/ زاهدی و موسوی لارگانی قبل از موضع‌گیری از همکارشان سؤال می‌کردند!/ آیا پای دختر آبی در میان است؟
ساعت رسمی کشور امشب تغییر می‌کند
صحنه‌ای که مسافران هواپیما را شوکه کرد
دستمزد علیرضا فغانی برای قضاوت در لیگ استرالیا
گزارش لحظه‌به‌لحظه؛کشتی‌آزاد‌قهرمانی‌جهان| حسن یزدانی، دنیارا زیر3دقیقه ضربه‌فنی کرد و فینالیست شد / احسانپور با امتیازمساوی، باخت و به رده‌بندی رفت / شعبانی و تیموری به شانس‌مجدد نرسیدند و حذف‌شدند
روایت بهزاد نبوی از چهار نهادی که ۶۰ درصد ثروت ملی را در اختیار دارند/روزنامه جمهوری اسلامی: کسی از روحانیت توقع ساختن آپولو ندارد، اما انتظار ادب و اخلاق دارد
معلمی که اقدام جالبش مورد توجه دنیا قرار گرفت!
اتهام آلمان، انگلیس و فرانسه به ایران در ماجرای حمله به آرامکو / استقبال آمریکا از توافق دولت سوریه و مخالفان درباره تشکیل کمیته قانون اساسی/ تلاش عربستان برای ائتلاف سازی علیه ایران در سازمان ملل/ روایت مجری سی‌ان‌ان از شرط ظریف برای دیدار روحانی و ترامپ
آیا تنها جذابیت سیستان و بلوچستان برای فیلمسازی عبدالمالک ریگی است؟!

فدراسیون جهانی جودو، «جودوی ایران» را تعلیق کرد / فرصت ۲۱روزه برای شکایت به دادگاه حکمیت ورزش  (۲۶۲ نظر)

عربستان سعودی، ایران را به حمله به آرامکو متهم کرد/ سخنگوی وزارت دفاع عربستان: از موشک «یاعلی» استفاده شده است!  (۲۰۷ نظر)

صداوسیما خواب است یا خودش را به خواب زده؟ / سکوت‌ عمدی و سازماندهی‌شده یا بی‌کفایتیِ مدیریتی در عدم پخش کشتی ‌آزاد قهرمانی ‌جهان!  (۱۷۷ نظر)

سلحشوری: دروغ است، از خدا بترسید/ زاهدی و موسوی لارگانی قبل از موضع‌گیری از همکارشان سؤال می‌کردند!/ آیا پای دختر آبی در میان است؟  (۱۶۵ نظر)

ایران عطسه کرد، صادرات نفت عربستان نصف شد!  (۱۶۲ نظر)

ماجرای ناپدید شدن بیست ثانیه‌ای «زهرا»/امیر موسوی: آمریکایی‌ها پیغام دادند یک نقطه را می‌زنیم اما شما جواب ندهید!/علم الهدی: به ایران حمله کنند، اسرائیل در نصف روز خاک می‌شود  (۱۵۱ نظر)

زیباکلام: اصولگرایان جوری انتقاد می‌کنند که گویی در سوییس زندگی کرده اند/لیلاز: دست برخی صاحبان قدرت، پشت ناآرامی‌های دی۹۶ بود/یک نماینده مجلس: قانونی وجود ندارد که صداوسیما، پاسخ افرادی را که به آن‌ها اتهام وارد می‌شود، پخش کند  (۱۴۴ نظر)

اظهارات سلحشوری در مورد قصه برادرزاده‌اش/فرزند ارشد عسکراولادی به شایعات پایان داد/داعش چقدر ثروت دارد؟/در تهران باید هر رأی را چند بخرند؟  (۱۴۰ نظر)

تا سوت آغاز نودمین شهرآورد پایتخت می‌توانید اینجا با هم «کل‌کل» کنید!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

یارانه‌هایی که قطع شود، چه می‌شود؟/پاسخ وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به شایعات درباره ریاست صداوسیما/واکنش سردار نقدی به ادعای شناسایی دو جاسوس در دفترش/احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای جامعه روحانیت نبود  (۱۲۴ نظر)

تاکنون هشتصد هزار تن با درآمد میلیاردى یارانه گرفتند/کنایه سنگین ظریف به پامپئو با یادآوری گذشته وی/دغدغه اصلی رهبری به روایت فرمانده کل سپاه/مصباحی مقدم: زمان تسویه حساب‌های درون نظام نیست  (۱۲۳ نظر)

طرحی برای به حاشیه‌ بردن اهمیت حمله پهپادی یمن و پوشاندن ضعف سامانه‌های آمریکایی!/ یمنی‌ها از کجا به آرامکو حمله کردند؟!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

سلبریتی‌ها در دو راهی مهناز افشار ـ پگاه آهنگرانی!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

طرح نظامیان آمریکا برای حمله به تأسیسات نفتی ایران و مخالفت ترامپ / دست بسته جنگ طلبان ضد ایران در برابر کنگره و سنا  (۱۰۴ نظر)

سه عاملی که مانع می شوند «هپکو» با دستور رئیس‌جمهور نجات پیدا کند!  (۱۰۴ نظر)