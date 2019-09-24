Rouhani discusses regional issues with Japanese PM Abe

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met and held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in New York on Tuesday.

The two officials discussed approaches to de-escalate tensions in the Persian Gulf and strengthen bilateral relations.

President Rouhani is in New York to deliver a speech at the 74th United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.

He has so far met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He is set to meet with several other dignitaries on the sidelines of the UNGA, including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The Iranian government is set to propose and explain Hormuz Peace Initiative (HOPE) also called HOPE Coalition in a bid to reduce tensions in the Persian Gulf’s strategic waterway Strait of Hormuz.

Rouhani said that he’d deliver the message of peace and security of the regional nations to the international community.

The Iranian initiative is a counter-effort to the US' trying to build up a coalition of some international and regional countries to “escort oil tankers in the Persian Gulf”.

IRNA