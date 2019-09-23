تابناک جهان » ایران
541بازدید
‍ پ

Trump ready to hear Rouhani's proposal for security in the Persian Gulf

After days of uncertainty over the visa issue, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is heading to New York to attend the annual gathering of the United Nations General Assembly. Rouhani is expected to present at the US Iran’s proposal for security in the region, which his US counterpart Donald Trump has expressed willingness to hear about.
کد خبر: ۹۲۵۵۲۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۹:۵۲ 23 September 2019

Tabnak – After days of uncertainty over the visa issue, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is heading to New York to attend the annual gathering of the United Nations General Assembly. Rouhani is expected to present at the US Iran’s proposal for security in the region, which his US counterpart Donald Trump has expressed willingness to hear about.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani departed for New York on Monday to attend the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Rouhani left Tehran for New York on Monday morning after a see-off ceremony attended by First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri and Ali Akbar Velayati, an international adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The president is slated to deliver a speech at the 74th UN General Assembly meeting on Wednesday.

Earlier, the president’s deputy chief of staff for communications and information, Parviz Esmaeili, had said that during the visit, Rouhani would meet with the UN chief and several heads of state including those of France, Britain, Japan, Switzerland, Spain, Iraq, Sweden and Pakistan.

Meeting with senior managers of international media outlets and talks with foreign policy elites in the United States are also on the president’s agenda in New York.

The US’ delay in issuing visas for the Iranian delegation had put the trip to New York in doubt.

Meanwhile, Rouhani has unveiled a new initiative for security of the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, saying the “Coalition of Hope” scheme will be put forward in the forthcoming meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

Addressing a Sunday military parade in Tehran, Rouhani said he will be attending the UN General Assembly in New York with the mottos “Coalition of Hope” and “Hormuz Peace Initiative”. The essence of those Iranian initiatives are “friendship and hope”, he added.

“This year, we will be putting forward a plan at the United Nations, according to which the Islamic Republic of Iran --in cooperation with the regional countries-- can ensure security in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman with the help of the region’s countries,” the president added.

He also reiterated that the presence of foreign forces in the region endangers international sea routes and security of shipping, oil and energy industries.

US President Donald Trump says although he has no plans to meet his Iranian counterpart, he is open to hearing his "Hormuz Peace Initiative" at the UN General Assembly in New York.

"I'm always open. I have no plans to meet with them, but I'm always open," Trump said Sunday in Houston, when asked if he was open to hearing Rouhani's plan.

Asked about a meeting with President Rouhani, Trump told reporters he would meet if Iranians wanted "but I have absolutely no plans to meet."

"We'll see what happens. Certainly the United Nations Week is going to be very interesting. I look forward to it," he added.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran rouhani trump
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
حسن یزدانی ابتکار صلح هرمز هپکو اراک هفته دفاع مقدس عملیات کمان ۹۹ مالیات پزشکان
آخرین اخبار

اولین اظهارات ظریف در مورد طرح روحانی

کشتی انگلیسی رفع توقیف شد

آلودگی هوای مشهد

ده اپلیکیشن برتر نت برداری

داوران بازی حساس استقلال و پرسپولیس با حریفان اصفهانی

سازمان استاندارد وجود "ضایعات در گندم" را تایید کرد

"بازَر" اولین مرکز آنلاین خرید و فروش طلای آبشده

خبری از شناور شدن ساعت کاری ادارات نیست

معرفی چند برند مادر در صنعت ساعت

طرز تهیه بشقاب چیپس

فعالیت‌های سرگرم‌کننده برای تقویت انگلیسی کودکان

واکنش چین به برگزاری رزمایش با ایران و روسیه

خاطرات بازیگران معروف از روز اول مدرسه!

کار جالب پوتین در اوقات فراغتش

واکنش وزارت امور خارجه به اظهارات بوریس جانسون

وب گردی

5 سوال مهم که باید از ارائه‌دهندگان سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی بپرسید؟

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

اندیشه نگار پارس با بیش از ربع قرن تجربه در صنعت فناوری اطلاعات

لوازم یدکی را آنلاین خرید کن!

استعلام زنده قیمت آهن از تمام بنگاه های ایران

اجاره سالن

رزرو وقت مشاوره در دانشگاه تهران

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

روایتی تلخ از وضعیت این روز‌های بازیگر «قهوه تلخ»
ماجرای ناپدید شدن بیست ثانیه‌ای «زهرا»/امیر موسوی: آمریکایی‌ها پیغام دادند یک نقطه را می‌زنیم اما شما جواب ندهید!/علم الهدی: به ایران حمله کنند، اسرائیل در نصف روز خاک می‌شود
اظهارات سلحشوری در مورد قصه برادرزاده‌اش/فرزند ارشد عسکراولادی به شایعات پایان داد/داعش چقدر ثروت دارد؟/در تهران باید هر رأی را چند بخرند؟
جزئیات مذاکرات ترامپ با تیم خود قبل از تصمیم حمله به ایران
هفده میلیارد تومان برای ۶۰ درصد فیلم رستاخیز پرداخت شد! / چرا فیلم اکران بین المللی نشد؟ / کشمکش در هیأت دولت درباره مخالفت مراجع تقلید با اکران فیلم/ ولی فقیه هیچ تأیید صریحی برای نمایش چهره حضرت عباس نداشتند / آیا درویش توقع دارد نظام مقابل آیات وحید، صافی و مکارم بایستد؟! / حواله دادن مراجع تقلید در برنامه هفت به روز محشر!
بازیگر «آژانس شیشه‌ای» درگذشت
پیشروی حشدالشعبی به سمت مرزهای سعودی/ارائه پیشنهادهای جدید به ترامپ در خصوص ایران/هشدار مقام‌های پنتاگون به ترامپ درباره اقدام نظامی ضد ایران /اظهارات ترامپ در مورد جنگ با ایران
پخش کشتی فینال حسن یزدانی وسط مسابقه دربی
ساعت رسمی کشور امشب تغییر می‌کند
سلحشوری: دروغ است، از خدا بترسید/ زاهدی و موسوی لارگانی قبل از موضع‌گیری از همکارشان سؤال می‌کردند!/ آیا پای دختر آبی در میان است؟
صداوسیما خواب است یا خودش را به خواب زده؟ / سکوت‌ عمدی و سازماندهی‌شده یا بی‌کفایتیِ مدیریتی در عدم پخش کشتی ‌آزاد قهرمانی ‌جهان!
گزارش لحظه‌به‌لحظه؛کشتی‌آزاد‌قهرمانی‌جهان| حسن یزدانی، دنیارا زیر3دقیقه ضربه‌فنی کرد و فینالیست شد / احسانپور با امتیازمساوی، باخت و به رده‌بندی رفت / شعبانی و تیموری به شانس‌مجدد نرسیدند و حذف‌شدند
صحنه‌ای که مسافران هواپیما را شوکه کرد
روایت بهزاد نبوی از چهار نهادی که ۶۰ درصد ثروت ملی را در اختیار دارند/روزنامه جمهوری اسلامی: کسی از روحانیت توقع ساختن آپولو ندارد، اما انتظار ادب و اخلاق دارد
دستمزد علیرضا فغانی برای قضاوت در لیگ استرالیا

فدراسیون جهانی جودو، «جودوی ایران» را تعلیق کرد / فرصت ۲۱روزه برای شکایت به دادگاه حکمیت ورزش  (۲۶۲ نظر)

عربستان سعودی، ایران را به حمله به آرامکو متهم کرد/ سخنگوی وزارت دفاع عربستان: از موشک «یاعلی» استفاده شده است!  (۲۰۷ نظر)

صداوسیما خواب است یا خودش را به خواب زده؟ / سکوت‌ عمدی و سازماندهی‌شده یا بی‌کفایتیِ مدیریتی در عدم پخش کشتی ‌آزاد قهرمانی ‌جهان!  (۱۷۷ نظر)

سلحشوری: دروغ است، از خدا بترسید/ زاهدی و موسوی لارگانی قبل از موضع‌گیری از همکارشان سؤال می‌کردند!/ آیا پای دختر آبی در میان است؟  (۱۶۵ نظر)

ایران عطسه کرد، صادرات نفت عربستان نصف شد!  (۱۶۲ نظر)

ماجرای ناپدید شدن بیست ثانیه‌ای «زهرا»/امیر موسوی: آمریکایی‌ها پیغام دادند یک نقطه را می‌زنیم اما شما جواب ندهید!/علم الهدی: به ایران حمله کنند، اسرائیل در نصف روز خاک می‌شود  (۱۵۱ نظر)

هشدار عارف درباره مسأله ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/روایت ربیعی از ماجرای اختلاف بین روحانی و رئیسی/چه کسی برای شبنم نعمت‌زاده وثیقه ۲۰ میلیاردی گذاشت؟/مراقب ۱۲۰۰ «در» عجیب باشید!  (۱۴۷ نظر)

زیباکلام: اصولگرایان جوری انتقاد می‌کنند که گویی در سوییس زندگی کرده اند/لیلاز: دست برخی صاحبان قدرت، پشت ناآرامی‌های دی۹۶ بود/یک نماینده مجلس: قانونی وجود ندارد که صداوسیما، پاسخ افرادی را که به آن‌ها اتهام وارد می‌شود، پخش کند  (۱۴۴ نظر)

اظهارات سلحشوری در مورد قصه برادرزاده‌اش/فرزند ارشد عسکراولادی به شایعات پایان داد/داعش چقدر ثروت دارد؟/در تهران باید هر رأی را چند بخرند؟  (۱۴۰ نظر)

تا سوت آغاز نودمین شهرآورد پایتخت می‌توانید اینجا با هم «کل‌کل» کنید!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

تاکنون هشتصد هزار تن با درآمد میلیاردى یارانه گرفتند/کنایه سنگین ظریف به پامپئو با یادآوری گذشته وی/دغدغه اصلی رهبری به روایت فرمانده کل سپاه/مصباحی مقدم: زمان تسویه حساب‌های درون نظام نیست  (۱۲۳ نظر)

واکنش دختر «مرحوم عسگراولادی» به تصاویر حاشیه‌ساز/تفاوت پوشش «شبنم نعمت‌زاده» در دادگاه  (۱۱۹ نظر)

طرحی برای به حاشیه‌ بردن اهمیت حمله پهپادی یمن و پوشاندن ضعف سامانه‌های آمریکایی!/ یمنی‌ها از کجا به آرامکو حمله کردند؟!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

سلبریتی‌ها در دو راهی مهناز افشار ـ پگاه آهنگرانی!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

طرح نظامیان آمریکا برای حمله به تأسیسات نفتی ایران و مخالفت ترامپ / دست بسته جنگ طلبان ضد ایران در برابر کنگره و سنا  (۱۰۴ نظر)