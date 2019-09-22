تابناک جهان » آمریکا
Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden neck and neck in new Iowa poll

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has edged past Joe Biden in a new CNN-Des Moines Register poll of likely Iowa caucusgoers.
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۱ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۴ 22 September 2019

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has edged past Joe Biden in a new CNN-Des Moines Register poll of likely Iowa caucusgoers.

Warren notched 22 percent to the former veep’s 20 percent in the poll, which has a margin or error of 4 points.

Though neither holds a clear lead, the two frontrunners have moved well ahead of the other contenders.

The poll ranks Sen. Bernie Sanders a distant third at 11 percent.

South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg was fourth at 9 percent. Sen. Kamala Harris earned 6 percent.

The remaining candidates all polled below 5 percent.

Sens. Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar were at 3 percent.

Meanwhile, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Beto O’Rourke, investor Tom Steyer and businessman Andrew Yang were tied for last place, with the support of just 2 percent of likely caucusgoers.

