Iran vows to destroy 'any aggressor' amid U.S.-Saudi coalition

Iran will pursue any aggressor, even it carries out a limited attack, and seek to destroy it, the head of the elite Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday, after denying involvement in the attacks on Saudi oil sites which Riyadh and U.S officials blamed on Tehran.

"Be careful, a limited aggression will not remain limited. We will pursue any aggressor," the head of the Guards, Major General Hossein Salami, said in remarks broadcast on state TV. "We are after punishment and we will continue until the full destruction of any aggressor."

Saudi Arabia said it is consulting with its allies to "take the necessary steps" to respond to the September 14 drone attacks on its two oil facilities and said the weapons used were Iranian, vowing to release the full findings of the investigation.

The United States this week imposed more sanctions on Iran and on Friday approved sending American troops to bolster Saudi air and missile defenses. The deployment could further aggravate Iran, which has responded to all previous U.S. troop deployments this year.

Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed responsibility for the largest-ever attack on the world's top oil exporter that affected the global oil supply.