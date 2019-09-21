تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
457بازدید
‍ پ

Analysts evaluation on recent US military decision

The US is sending reinforcements to Saudi Arabia and UAE to protect what it believes to be its own assets, and put additional pressure on Iran, increasing the risk of a sudden and devastating regional war, analysts told RT.
کد خبر: ۹۲۵۰۰۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۵۶ 21 September 2019

The US is sending reinforcements to Saudi Arabia and UAE to protect what it believes to be its own assets, and put additional pressure on Iran, increasing the risk of a sudden and devastating regional war, analysts told RT.

​The Persian Gulf is a powder keg, and any aggressive action by the Saudis or any other regional player “could trigger some sort of conflict that draws the US in” – but Americans are unlikely to fall in line with yet another war, especially to defend such a repugnant ally, Colin Cavell, associate professor of political science at Bluefield State College, told RT.

Washington is putting itself in a “very tenuous situation” and even though it will likely try to sell potential war with the usual line that they’re “fighting for freedom and democracy,” Cavell warned “there’s a pretty widespread feeling among US troops that that’s not the case.”

The US is trying to protect what it considers to be their oil, their strategic lifeline.

The embarrassing attack that crippled Saudi oil production has once again proved that Riyadh is extremely dependent on the US militarily, be it arms supplies, training or operational support, Richard Becker of the US anti-war and social justice ANSWER coalition told RT.

“The Saudi military has bought hundreds of billions of dollars in weaponry from US manufacturers,” Becker explained. “It is clear that the Saudi military is not a strong military and it very much needs the US there.”

That’s an essential part of the relationship between the US and Saudi Arabia.

With Iran, which is realistically no match to the US militarily, already surrounded by dozens of bases and other assets, including submarines and aircraft carriers, another handful of troops makes little difference, but nevertheless escalates the crisis, Becker believes.

That’s the real provocation, they are not there to defend the US from Iran… They are a form of pressure and control over Iran.

And the argument that sending American troops to Saudi Arabia will somehow help bring Iran to the negotiating table, as Defense Secretary Mark Esper claimed was one of the aims of the deployment announced on Friday, is “almost laughable,” Becker says.

What kind of enticement is there to enter negotiations if the other party has [unilaterally] broken what was in fact a treaty among six countries and Iran

“The negotiating table is with the JCPOA plus five…for Iran to agree to some separate negotiation based upon intimidation and bullying by the US is illogical,” Cavell added.

Trump can huff and he can puff but he’s not going to blow the Iranian house down.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
usa saudi arabia aramco attack troops persian gulf
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
آرامکو عربستان هپکو اراک بانک مرکزی دانشجوی قلابی استقلال پرسپولیس
آخرین اخبار

صندلی فروشی رشته های پزشکی؟!

آغاز ثبت‌نام پذیرفته‌شدگان علوم پزشکی آزاد

تغییر ساعت رسمی کشور

گزارش لحظه‌به‌لحظه؛ کشتی‌آزاد‌قهرمانی‌جهان| در انتظار طلای علیرضا کریمی و غرش حسن یزدانی

ترافیک سنگین در آزادراه قزوین-کرج –تهران

۱۸ فوتی و مصدوم در تصادف کامیون با اتوبوس

سنگ اندازی بانک‌ها در راه وام ازدواج

امید ابراهیمی: آماده دربی هستم

بیست میلیارد تومان برای 45 درصد فیلم رستاخیز پرداخت شد! / چرا فیلم اکران بین المللی نشد؟ / کشمکش در هیات دولت درباره مخالفت مراجع تقلید با اکران فیلم / ولی فقیه هیچ تایید صریحی برای نمایش چهره حضرت عباس نداشتند / آیا درویش توقع دارد نظام مقابل آیات وحید، صافی و مکارم بایستد؟! / حواله دادن مراجع تقلید در برنامه هفت به روز محشر!

وب گردی

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

خرید ملک در آنالیا

اندیشه نگار پارس با بیش از ربع قرن تجربه در صنعت فناوری اطلاعات

لوازم یدکی را آنلاین خرید کن!

استعلام زنده قیمت آهن از تمام بنگاه های ایران

اجاره سالن

سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی رسپینا چه ویژگی‌ها و مشخصاتی دارد؟

رزرو وقت مشاوره در دانشگاه تهران

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

روایتی تلخ از وضعیت این روز‌های بازیگر «قهوه تلخ»
عربستان سعودی، ایران را به حمله به آرامکو متهم کرد/ سخنگوی وزارت دفاع عربستان: از موشک «یاعلی» استفاده شده است!
طرح نظامیان آمریکا برای حمله به تأسیسات نفتی ایران و مخالفت ترامپ / دست بسته جنگ طلبان ضد ایران در برابر کنگره و سنا
سلبریتی‌ها در دو راهی مهناز افشار ـ پگاه آهنگرانی!
ماجرای ناپدید شدن بیست ثانیه‌ای «زهرا»/امیر موسوی: آمریکایی‌ها پیغام دادند یک نقطه را می‌زنیم اما شما جواب ندهید!/علم الهدی: به ایران حمله کنند، اسرائیل در نصف روز خاک می‌شود
طرحی برای به حاشیه‌ بردن اهمیت حمله پهپادی یمن و پوشاندن ضعف سامانه‌های آمریکایی!/ یمنی‌ها از کجا به آرامکو حمله کردند؟!
فاجعه رسانه ای برای عربستان با نشست خبری وزارت دفاع این کشور!
تولید رب ۲۲ هزار تومانی با گوجه هزار تومانی!
تاکنون هشتصد هزار تن با درآمد میلیاردى یارانه گرفتند/کنایه سنگین ظریف به پامپئو با یادآوری گذشته وی/دغدغه اصلی رهبری به روایت فرمانده کل سپاه/مصباحی مقدم: زمان تسویه حساب‌های درون نظام نیست
موشکی که تبدیل به برگِ برنده سپاه در خلیج فارس شد
باز شدن پای فرانسه به ماجرای حملات به آرامکو
عربستان سعودی، قربانی سلاح‌های قشنگ میلیارد دلاری آمریکایی! + ویدیو
خسارات وارده به تأسیسات آرامکو، فراتر از ادعای عربستان است+ جزئیات دقیق از عملیات پهپادی / ویدیو تابناک از فرآیند عملیات
تیم ملی کشتی آزاد در قزاقستان + برنامه مسابقات جهانی
حمایت یک نماینده مجلس از «وریا غفوری» در برابر هجمه‌ها / تابش: با تصمیمات سنجیده، جلوی تعلیق فوتبال را بگیریم

فدراسیون جهانی جودو، «جودوی ایران» را تعلیق کرد / فرصت ۲۱روزه برای شکایت به دادگاه حکمیت ورزش  (۲۴۸ نظر)

عربستان سعودی، ایران را به حمله به آرامکو متهم کرد/ سخنگوی وزارت دفاع عربستان: از موشک «یاعلی» استفاده شده است!  (۱۹۴ نظر)

رسانه‌های حامی دولت جرأت دارند در «کمپین تابناک» برای محکومیت هر نوع مذاکره با آمریکا سخن بگویند؟  (۱۶۹ نظر)

صداوسیما خواب است یا خودش را به خواب زده؟ / سکوت‌ عمدی و سازماندهی‌شده یا بی‌کفایتیِ مدیریتی در عدم پخش کشتی ‌آزاد قهرمانی ‌جهان!  (۱۶۷ نظر)

ایران عطسه کرد، صادرات نفت عربستان نصف شد!  (۱۵۹ نظر)

هشدار عارف درباره مسأله ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/روایت ربیعی از ماجرای اختلاف بین روحانی و رئیسی/چه کسی برای شبنم نعمت‌زاده وثیقه ۲۰ میلیاردی گذاشت؟/مراقب ۱۲۰۰ «در» عجیب باشید!  (۱۴۷ نظر)

واکنش کدخدایی به ضبط اموال ایران توسط کانادا/بازگشت دوباره طیب‌نیا به دولت؟/شهردار رشوه بگیر از کشور فرار کرد/جهانگیری: تعجب کردم که آقای بطحایی هوس مجلس به سرش زد  (۱۲۵ نظر)

تاکنون هشتصد هزار تن با درآمد میلیاردى یارانه گرفتند/کنایه سنگین ظریف به پامپئو با یادآوری گذشته وی/دغدغه اصلی رهبری به روایت فرمانده کل سپاه/مصباحی مقدم: زمان تسویه حساب‌های درون نظام نیست  (۱۲۳ نظر)

واکنش دختر «مرحوم عسگراولادی» به تصاویر حاشیه‌ساز/تفاوت پوشش «شبنم نعمت‌زاده» در دادگاه  (۱۱۹ نظر)

طرحی برای به حاشیه‌ بردن اهمیت حمله پهپادی یمن و پوشاندن ضعف سامانه‌های آمریکایی!/ یمنی‌ها از کجا به آرامکو حمله کردند؟!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

سلبریتی‌ها در دو راهی مهناز افشار ـ پگاه آهنگرانی!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

طرح نظامیان آمریکا برای حمله به تأسیسات نفتی ایران و مخالفت ترامپ / دست بسته جنگ طلبان ضد ایران در برابر کنگره و سنا  (۱۰۴ نظر)

پژمانفر: تعطیلی شنبه از نظر شرعی مشکل دارد/ سالک: مراودات مالی بهانه است؛ برخی به دنبال غرب‌گرایی هستند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

عکس یادگاری علیرضا فغانی پیش از ترک‌ ایران  (۹۶ نظر)

شکایت شرکت‌های دارویی علیه نعمت‌زاده/ اخلال ۱۸۵۰میلیاردی/ دفن ۵۰ میلیارد دارو در شهریار/ پدرم وزیر بود، اما ۵ سال بیکار بودم  (۹۱ نظر)