Will meet Narendra Modi and Imran Khan soon: Donald Trump

On Monday, United States President Donald Trump said that he will soon meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan.

Speaking to reporters at White House, Trump maintained that tensions between the hostile South Asian neighbors have reduced.

To note, tensions peaked between India and Pakistan after New Delhi rescinded Article 370 and withdrew Jammu and Kashmir's special status.