Rouhani to visit Turkey on Syria

President Hassan Rouhani will travel to Turkey to attend a trilateral meeting on Syria on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In the meeting, Rouhani and his Russian and Turkish counterparts will discuss the current situation of Syria as well as the prospect of their cooperation on international issues, Parviz Esmaili, Iranian presidential office director for communications and information, said.

Rouhani's visit will be at the official invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Esmaili said.

Iran, Turkey and Russia, as well as representatives of the Syrian government and the opposition have held several rounds of meetings on the peace process in the Arab country.