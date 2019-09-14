نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
285بازدید
‍ پ

It seems a no-deal Brexit is going to happen, Finland’s Prime Minister says

A no-deal Brexit looks likely, Finland’s Prime Minister Antti Rinne told CNBC Friday, though he is still hopeful that both sides of the English Channel will have good relations going forward.
کد خبر: ۹۲۳۶۳۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۳۰ 14 September 2019

A no-deal Brexit looks likely, Finland’s Prime Minister Antti Rinne told CNBC Friday, though he is still hopeful that both sides of the English Channel will have good relations going forward.

The U.K.’s departure from the European Union is a constant source of concern for European leaders as the exit date approaches without any clear agreement on future relations. In such a scenario, and without being granted further time beyond the October 31 deadline, there would be a no-deal Brexit – meaning trade would immediately be done with higher tariffs imposed by both sides.

When asked about the probability of a no-deal Brexit, Antti Rinne told CNBC: “I will say that now it seems that it’s going to happen, and we need to accept that it’s going to happen, but I hope that we can reach a situation where we can together, with British and EU27, to create a better world…”

The U.K. is the first member state to ask to leave the European Union – a political and economic group, which started more than six decades ago. It started the official departure process in March of 2017.

I made very clear to (Prime Minister Boris Johnson) there is no possibility to get a new deal.

Boris Johnson, the U.K. Prime Minister, is due to meet Jean-Claude Juncker, the head of the EU’s executive arm on Monday in Luxembourg to discuss Brexit over a “working lunch.” It marks their first meeting since Johnson took office in August. Johnson has previously met the German and the French leaders at their respective capitals.

However, the EU’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has criticized the new U.K. government for not presenting concrete proposals.

“We will see in the coming weeks if the British are able to make concrete proposals in writing that are legally operational,” Barnier told European lawmakers Thursday, according to the Guardian.

The U.K. government has made the point that it is against the Withdrawal Agreement – the document that the former Prime Minister, Theresa May, had negotiated with the other EU members. At the same time, Boris Johnson has said, on separate occasions, that the U.K. is ready for a no-deal Brexit and that he would “rather be dead in a ditch” than asking for an extension to the current departure date.

“I made very clear to (Prime Minister Boris Johnson) there is no possibility to get a new deal,” Rinne said about a phone call with his U.K. counterpart conducted “some weeks ago.”

When asked if he would be willing to grant another extension to the U.K. to sort out Brexit, Rinne said “it seems there is no interest to get more extension to this situation,” provided that there is no new solution.

“I hope if (Johnson) is going to ask for more time it means that he has something to say. How we can solve the situation after this time? – that’s a big question for us in all the EU27,” he added.

Finland is currently holding the EU’s rotating presidency – meaning that it has a key role in shaping the European agenda. Rinne told CNBC that he hopes climate and migration will be the biggest topics until the end of the year, but conceded “I think Brexit is going to be the biggest question.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
brexit no deal finland
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سامانه سماح ماه محرم جان بولتون مقتدی صدر سحر خدایاری مایکل شوماخر کاروان اسرا نفتکش آدریان دریا اسدالله عسگراولادی صبا کمالی شفافیت آرای نمایندگان
آخرین اخبار

دستگیری قاتل فراری پیش از خروج از کشور

وب گردی

اجاره سالن

سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی رسپینا چه ویژگی‌ها و مشخصاتی دارد؟

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

بازتاب حضور مقتدی صدر در کنار رهبر انقلاب
پاسخ ایران به احتمال مذاکره با آمریکا پس از برکناری بولتون/توضیح سعید مرتضوی درباره‌ی آزادی‌اش/هنوز مشخص نیست ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی در اختیار چه کسانی قرار گرفته است /پاسخ رئیس جمهوری به نامه خواهران کرمانی
عکسی واقعی از چهره سحر خدایاری
نسخه بدون سانسور فیلم رستاخیز در فضای عمومی منتشر شد
واکنش خاص علی دایی به درگذشت سحر خدایاری
موافقت ترامپ با پرداخت ۱۵ میلیارد دلار به ایران/درگیری جنگنده‌های روسی و اسرائیلی در آسمان سوریه/ رژه نظامی زنان در عربستان برای اولین بار/ واکنش تل‌آویو به گزارش جاسوسی از کاخ سفید و دولت آمریکا
خودرویی که قرار بود در ایران با نام «آذر» تولید شود، به روسیه رفت/ قیمت دلار هنوز بالاتر از شاخص تورم است/ شاخص ترامپ به ادبیات اقتصادی اضافه شد!
نامه معترضین به نتیجه کنکور ارشد ۹۸ به وزیر علوم
جالب‌ترین صف نذری در خمینی شهر!
ترامپ: ایران آماده آغاز مذاکره است!/ترامپ آماده دیدار و مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با روحانی/ تحریم های جدید آمریکا علیه سپاه پاسداران، حزب الله لبنان و حماس/ ادعای جدید آمریکا درباره پنهان‌کاری در برنامه هسته‌ای ایران
جزئیاتی از طرح مکرون در مورد ایران/درخواست جدید القاعده برای انجام حملات انتحاری در آمریکا/ واکنش سوریه به اظهارات نتانیاهو درباره اشغال برخی مناطق کرانه باختری/ سرنگونی یک پهپاد از سوی حشدالشعبی
لحظه سقوط افراد عزادار از سقف یک ساختمان
مقتدا صدر در تهران چه می‌کند؟!
دستور بازداشت هنرپیشه هتاک صادر شد
لحظه فروریختن ۴۰ تن بمب بر سر داعشی‌ ها

اولین واکنش ستاره اسکندری به حواشی انتشار یک ویدیو از او / دعوت متفاوت مرعشی به انتخابات / پاسخ‌های تند به اظهارات تند پناهیان علیه نمایندگان / درخواست عارف از رئیسی  (۲۳۳ نظر)

هجوم اتباع کشورهای همسایه برای خرید املاک در شمال/ما باعث می‌شویم مردم ماهواره نگاه کنند/حمایت یک نماینده مجلس از اظهارات پناهیان  (۲۱۶ نظر)

ترامپ «جان بولتون» را اخراج کرد  (۲۱۳ نظر)

انتقادات تند و تیز پسر آیت الله طالقانی/مقتدا صدر در قم چه می‌کند؟/واکنش یک نماینده مجلس به خودسوزی یک دختر طرفدار استقلال/چند درصد مردم توان مراجعه به بیمارستان خصوصی را ندارند؟  (۲۰۱ نظر)

دختر جوانی که خودسوزی کرده بود، درگذشت  (۱۹۶ نظر)

پاسخ ایران به احتمال مذاکره با آمریکا پس از برکناری بولتون/توضیح سعید مرتضوی درباره‌ی آزادی‌اش/هنوز مشخص نیست ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی در اختیار چه کسانی قرار گرفته است /پاسخ رئیس جمهوری به نامه خواهران کرمانی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

توضیحات پدر سحر خدایاری درباره فوت فرزندش  (۱۴۱ نظر)

واقعا زنان نیازی به حضور در ورزشگاه ندارند!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

اولین واکنش نعمت‌زاده به بازداشت دخترش/باهنر: برخی دوستان پایداری، از غلظتِ کمِ اصولگرایی گله‌مندند/پزشکیان: پارازیت‌ها مضرتر از امواج موبایل نیستند/وام مسکن معادل قیمت چند متر خانه است؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

مواضع متناقض در دولت درباره ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/ واعظی: به مصلحت نیست!/ربیعی: دولت موافق حضور زنان در ورزشگاه‌هاست/روحانی: زنان و کارگران اگر فکر می‌کنند حقوق‌شان رعایت نمی‌شود، راه حلش انتخابات است  (۱۳۲ نظر)

سعید مرتضوی از زندان آزاد شد/علی مطهری: حتی بیست دقیقه هم برای تصویب برجام زیاد بود/ذوالنور: ما حتی از ذغال خریدن «صدرالسادتی‌ها» برای قلیانشان هم خبر داریم  (۱۲۵ نظر)

یک اصلاح طلب: در صورت لزوم به گزینه‌های محدود اکتفا می‌کنیم/درخواست کتایون ریاحی برای پیوستن به کمپین پیشگیری از خودکشی/تصمیم عارف برای رایزنی با قوه قضاییه/توکلی: اشکنه را هم از مردم گرفتیم  (۱۲۳ نظر)

پاسخ فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهارات پناهیان علیه نمایندگان  (۱۱۷ نظر)

بازداشت دوباره دختر وزیر سابق با تبدیل قرار/ نعمت‌‌زاده دوشنبه آتی محاکمه خواهد شد  (۱۰۵ نظر)

کلاف سردرگم روحانیون گم‌شده؛ حقیقت ماجرای صدرالساداتی‌ها چیست؟  (۱۰۲ نظر)