Iran, Kyrgyzstan Ink Security Cooperation Deal

The interior ministers of Iran and Kyrgyzstan signed an agreement on security and law enforcement cooperation between the two Asian countries.

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli and his Kyrgyz counterpart Colonel Kashkar Junushaliev signed the agreement at the conclusion of a meeting in Bishkek on Thursday evening.

In the meeting, the ministers voiced the two countries’ readiness to enhance cooperation for ensuring security, and discussed the mutual efforts for protecting regional stability as well as the fight against drug trafficking and extremism.

Rahmani Fazli and Junushaliev also weighed plans for combatting the extremist groups, the international criminals and drug smugglers, and for ensuring border security.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Rahmani Fazli is in Bishkek for a two-day visit to hold talks with senior Kyrgyz officials.

In May, senior diplomats from Iran and Kyrgyzstan held the fourth round of political consultations between the two countries in Tehran.

The negotiations were co-chaired by Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Nuran Niazaliyev.

The two sides discussed a range of issues, including mutual, regional, and international cooperation, and reached an agreement on the agenda of meetings between senior officials of Iran and Kyrgyzstan during the current Iranian year (started March 21).

In their talks, Araqchi and Niazaliyev emphasized the need to implement the past agreements and documents signed during the reciprocal visits of the Iranian and Kyrgyz presidents.

Tasnim News Agency