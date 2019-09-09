نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
478بازدید
‍ پ

Official: Iran to Pay Higher to Spur Renewable Suppliers

کد خبر: ۹۲۲۸۲۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۲:۳۳ 09 September 2019

Iran’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA) has proposed a plan to the government to buy electricity generated in the renewable sector at higher prices in order to encourage more investment from suppliers who are grappling with economic difficulties, a spokesman said.

SATBA Spokesman Jafar Sigaroudi said on Sunday that the government seeks to overprice the renewable power by around a third, adding that the move could help producers maintain their current output levels amid the current difficult situation.

“To continue to encourage the private sector investment in the renewable power plants, SATBA has proposed to the Ministry of Energy an increase of 30 percent in the price of guaranteed purchase of power from the renewables,” he added.

The official said Iran, a country highly dependent on thermal power, has made a huge progress in production of renewable electricity over the past four years mainly thanks to a government scheme which guarantees the purchase of the power produced in private plants for a period of 20 years.

He said, however, that economic woes caused by American sanctions on Iran have dismayed some investors, prompting the government to search for new incentives that could attract more funding to the sector.

Sigaroudi said Iran’s minister of energy had ordered the creation of taskforce to pursue the case.

The largest exporter and importer of electricity in the Middle East, Iran plays a central role in power supply in the region.

Iran is currently supplying Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan with electricity, CEO of Tavanir Mohammad Hassan Motavallizadeh said on January 04, adding that the country is poised to double the volume of its power export to neighboring countries.

Back in early February, Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian said that the power generation of the country has increased by 11.4 times since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Ardakanian said that Iran has moved up 24 ranks in terms of generation of electricity in the past forty years.

According to statistics, Iran’s rank of power generation in the world promoted from 38 to 14 and presently, the Ministry of Energy is exchanging electricity with its neighbors.

Fars News Agency

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran energy electricity
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سامانه سماح ماه محرم سید مهدی صدرالساداتی فردو داستان اتم شب نهم محرم علیرضا فغانی سعید مرتضوی شبنم نعمت زاده تاسوعا عاشورا شب دهم محرم
آخرین اخبار

هدف قطعی و کهکشانی رئال در تابستان ۲۰۲۰

ادعای نتانیاهو درباره یک سایت اتمی مخفی در ایران

اعمال سفارش شده در روز عاشورا

گران‌ترین تیم تاریخ فوتبال جهان معرفی شد + جدول

یک کشتی عظیم باری در سواحل جورجیا واژگون شد

چین: گام سوم ایران حاصل فشار حداکثری است

ابراز نگرانی آمریکا از خرید نفت ایران توسط چین

کدخدایی: برای شنیدن نقدها راجع به عملکرد شورای نگهبان گوش شنوا داریم/هادی خامنه‌ای: طرح حرف‌های بی‌حساب بر منبرها موجب تمسخر ارزش‌ها شده است

احتمال تحریم ترکیه توسط آمریکا به دلیل خرید اس-۴۰۰

آلمانی‌ها و هلندی‌ها بیشترین تماشاگران عزاداری یزدی‌ها

فینال تنیس اوپن آمریکا با قضاوت داور ایرانی

عربستان سراغ غنی سازی اورانیوم رفت

طولانی‌ترین تعلیق پارلمان انگلیس امشب کلید می‌خورد

وب گردی

سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی رسپینا چه ویژگی‌ها و مشخصاتی دارد؟

تغییر روش نام‌گذاری اپل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

دانلود آهنگ جدید

۱٫۳ میلیون فارغ‌التحصیل بیکار در کشور

جشنواره تابستانه کاشت مو

Iran travel

کتاب‌ها را سالم دریافت کنید

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

انتقادات تند و تیز پسر آیت الله طالقانی/مقتدا صدر در قم چه می‌کند؟/واکنش یک نماینده مجلس به خودسوزی یک دختر طرفدار استقلال/چند درصد مردم توان مراجعه به بیمارستان خصوصی را ندارند؟
کلاف سردرگم روحانیون گم‌شده؛ حقیقت ماجرای صدرالساداتی‌ها چیست؟
حمله شدیداللحن حریری به حزب الله/صدور دستور تشکیل اداره نیروی هوایی الحشدالشعبی عراق/ پیشنهاد ترامپ برای دیدار با رئیس جمهور ایران/ ورود ۱۰۸ کامیون حامل تجهیزات نظامی آمریکا از اردن به عراق
پشت پرده محموله بزرگ قاچاق مرغ با پوشش آجر به مقصد عراق + فیلم
اولین واکنش ستاره اسکندری به حواشی انتشار یک ویدیو از او / دعوت متفاوت مرعشی به انتخابات / پاسخ‌های تند به اظهارات تند پناهیان علیه نمایندگان / درخواست عارف از رئیسی
مراسم ویژه دختران مجرد برای پیدا کردن همسر
حواشی «چلوخورش» رییسی در میزبانی از سران قوا
سعید مرتضوی از زندان آزاد شد/علی مطهری: حتی بیست دقیقه هم برای تصویب برجام زیاد بود/ذوالنور: ما حتی از ذغال خریدن «صدرالسادتی‌ها» برای قلیانشان هم خبر داریم
جلسه دفاع باورنکردنی در دانشگاه
بازداشت دوباره دختر وزیر سابق با تبدیل قرار/ نعمت‌‌زاده دوشنبه آتی محاکمه خواهد شد
دستور ویژه رئیس قوه قضائیه درباره احکام سنگین یک پرونده: به سرعت تجدیدنظر و رسیدگی منصفانه شود +توضیحات سخنگوی دستگاه قضا
این موشک اسرائیل و عربستان را هدف قرار می‌دهد
واکنش اتحادیه اروپا، انگلیس و فرانسه به گام سوم برجامی ایران/رایزنی فرانسه و آمریکا درباره همکاری در تنگه هرمز/واکنش ایران به احتمال دیدار ترامپ و روحانی در نیویورک/انتقاد تند مقتدا صدر از دولت عبدالمهدی
چگونه فیلم سینمایی عملیات موساد در تهران ضبط شد؟
ماجرای قطع درختان خیابان الهیه و بازداشت عامل آن، چه بود؟/اخراج سیاستمدار یونانی بعد از توهین به پناهنده ایرانی /حاج علی اکبری: آمریکا دچار پوکی استخوان مزمن شده

آیا با پیشنهاد وزیر مسکن که الآن وقت خرید مسکن است، موافقید؟  (۳۶۴ نظر)

ضرر و زیان مردم یا خودروسازان؛ کدام را انتخاب می‌کنید؟  (۲۳۲ نظر)

جنگ ورزش ایران با مقامات جهانی جودو علنی شد/ تغییر نام اکانت فدراسیون جهانی جودو به خاطر ملایی! / نامه هشدارآمیز ایران به توماس باخ / ورزش ایران در خطر محرومیت کامل از المپیک ۲۰۲۰  (۲۲۲ نظر)

انتقادات تند و تیز پسر آیت الله طالقانی/مقتدا صدر در قم چه می‌کند؟/واکنش یک نماینده مجلس به خودسوزی یک دختر طرفدار استقلال/چند درصد مردم توان مراجعه به بیمارستان خصوصی را ندارند؟  (۱۹۶ نظر)

تاجرنیا: هضم موضوع مهاجرت فرزندان مسئولان برای مردم سخت است/محمود احمدی نژاد واقعا به مایکل جکسون و ترامپ علاقه دارد؟/اطلاعات عجیب باقری از جلسات خصوصی ترامپ با فرماندهان ارتش آمریکا  (۱۹۶ نظر)

اولین واکنش ستاره اسکندری به حواشی انتشار یک ویدیو از او / دعوت متفاوت مرعشی به انتخابات / پاسخ‌های تند به اظهارات تند پناهیان علیه نمایندگان / درخواست عارف از رئیسی  (۱۷۳ نظر)

تحقیق و تفحص از امواج پارازیت کلید می‌خورد/چه کسانی از قطار یارانه نقدی پیاده می‌شوند؟/طرح مجلسی‌ها برای بازگرداندن فرزندان مسئولان به ایران /«ترامپ» خواستار دیدار با «روحانی» در حاشیه نشست سازمان ملل  (۱۳۲ نظر)

مشخصات ماهواره جاسوسی USA 224 که از سایت سمنان عکاسی کرده است  (۱۲۱ نظر)

پرس‌تی‌وی ایران: فرانسه نتوانست آمریکا را برای اعتبار ۱۵ میلیارد دلاری قانع کند/ وزیر دارایی فرانسه: مذاکرات سازنده بود  (۱۱۹ نظر)

گمانه زنی‌هایی در مورد توافق ایران و فرانسه برای حفظ برجام!  (۱۱۳ نظر)

سعید مرتضوی از زندان آزاد شد/علی مطهری: حتی بیست دقیقه هم برای تصویب برجام زیاد بود/ذوالنور: ما حتی از ذغال خریدن «صدرالسادتی‌ها» برای قلیانشان هم خبر داریم  (۱۰۳ نظر)

پاسخ فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهارات پناهیان علیه نمایندگان  (۱۰۲ نظر)

مصائب حسن روحانی از نگاه یک روزنامه/اصلاح‌طلبان منتظر معجزه نباشند/ماجرای عجیب تلاش بحرینی‌ها برای دستگیری علی دایی!/فاضل میبدی: برخی ائمه جمعه فرصت مطالعه ندارند/انتقاد ضرغامی از شریعتمداری؛ بگذاریم این یکی برای ما بماند!  (۱۰۱ نظر)

ماجرای قطع درختان خیابان الهیه و بازداشت عامل آن، چه بود؟/اخراج سیاستمدار یونانی بعد از توهین به پناهنده ایرانی /حاج علی اکبری: آمریکا دچار پوکی استخوان مزمن شده  (۱۰۱ نظر)

بعید می‌دانم امروز و فردا با اروپا به نتیجه برسیم/ گام سوم را برای کاهش تعهدات برجامی برمی‌داریم/ با فرانسه به نمایندگی از اروپا برای یک چارچوب پنج ماهه مذاکره می‌کنیم/ مخالفان رابطه صحیح و عادلانه ایران و آمریکا چه ‌کسانی هستند؟ / جزئیات گام سوم را امروز یا فردا اعلام می‌کنیم  (۹۹ نظر)