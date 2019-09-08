نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
334بازدید
‍ پ

Boris Johnson's secret Brexit Plan B

Boris Johnson has ditched his plan to resign on October 18 and has latched on to ­another ploy – to force the EU to chuck Britain out of Europe.
کد خبر: ۹۲۲۵۴۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۸ 08 September 2019

Boris Johnson has ditched his plan to resign on October 18 and has latched on to ­another ploy – to force the EU to chuck Britain out of Europe.

The PM has been flailing around for a Plan B since Parliament passed laws to block no-deal and delay Brexit and Jeremy Corbyn thwarted his early election plot.

On Thursday a downhearted Mr Johnson thought his premiership – to use his phrase – would be “dead in a ditch” at the EU summit in Brussels next month.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab would have ­become temporary PM while the Tories held a hasty search for a new leader.

Now Mr Johnson’s ­advisers have found an ­obscure facet of EU law which they claim would ­enable the UK to paralyse the ruling European Commission if we remain beyond the current exit deadline of October 31.

The Commission must have 28 commissioners by November 1, one for each member state.

Mr Johnson will refuse to ­supply one from Britain. That means the Commission cannot legally constitute itself.

And if the EU tries to reduce the number to 27 so they can begin work, Mr Johnson will use Britain’s veto to stop them.

A No.10 source said: “We will play the EU at their own game and fight fire with fire.”

And a senior Whitehall ­official told the Sunday People: “We’re not going to take this ­lying down as Theresa May ’s ­administration did.”

Mr Johnson goes to Brussels for the crunch European Council meeting on Thursday October 17.

But he was hit by another major resignation last night when Cabinet minister, Amber Rudd walked out.

She reportedly said there’s no evidence the Prime Minister is seeking a deal.

Refusing to ask for an extension will be breaking British law, which Mr Johnson is ­prepared to do.

Former Director of Public Prosecutions Lord MacDonald said yesterday that it could see the PM ­arrested and imprisoned.

But Mr Johnson is gambling the EU will insist we leave by October 31 anyway so its institutions can be up and running next day.

Meanwhile the PM – who flew back to London with girlfriend Carrie Symonds yesterday after cutting short a visit to the Queen at Balmoral, Scotland – is looking at more desperate ways to force an election.

The most outlandish is to trigger a vote of no confidence in himself so Britain can go to the polls on Friday, October 25, six days before Brexit Day.

A Whitehall source said: “That ­option is still on the table.”

No10 are also considering a legal challenge to the no-deal Bill launched by Labour ’s Hilary Benn which passed all its Parliamentary stages on Friday. Mr Johnson could argue that under Commons rules it should never have been allowed in the first place.

But in Parliament Mr Johnson is now completely boxed in. His entire strategy relied on the convention that ­opposition parties never refuse an election. But Mr Corbyn wrong-footed him.

The PM will try again tomorrow to get MPs to vote for one to be held on Tuesday October 15.

But Labour, SNP , Lib Dems and Plaid Cymru plan to sidestep what Tony Blair calls Boris Johnson ’s “elephant trap” and will not give the PM the required two-thirds majority.

Labour’s Kevan Jones said: “We’re not playing ball. We’ll let the PM stew in his own juice.” No10 says Mr Johnson is considering the alternative option of calling a no confidence vote in himself.

Labour sources say that is a stunt and they may not go along with it. If no one has Parliament’s confidence there will be an election 25 working days later on October 25.

Yesterday at least 200 people joined a pro-Brexit demo by the Democratic Football Lads Alliance and clashed with the anti-Brexit group March for Change in Parliament Square in central London. Police intervened after beer cans were thrown.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
johnson brexit plan b
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
هفده شهریور سامانه سماح گام سوم برجام ماه محرم سید مهدی صدرالساداتی فردو اینستکس شب هشتم محرم علیرضا فغانی کیاسر
آخرین اخبار

شادترین و غمگین‌ترین کشور ‌هر قاره کدام است؟

فیلم‌های تلویزیون در تاسوعا و عاشورای حسینی

تاسف دو کوه‌نورد ایتالیایی از وضعیت دماوند

تور «محرم» چند؟

ماجرای حمله به خانم طلبه همدانی چیست؟

حمله سگ اهلی به کودک ۷ ساله در بندرعباس

برخورد با قطار در ازنا جان عابر را گرفت

تشدید مجازات متخلفین درطرح بازگشایی مدارس

نخستین پرواز مسافری فرودگاه پیام همزمان با تاسوعا

رضایی: بیانیه گام دوم در صدر سیاست‌های مجمع

رکوردشکنی جدید در تالار شیشه‌ای/ اختصاص وام مسکن ارزان و بلندمدت به کارگران/ پرواز ۴ درصدی قیمت طلای سیاه/ نماینده مجلس: عدم تحویل خودرو‌های پیش فروش شده جرم است/ فرار خودروسازان انگلیسی از برگزیت

گفتگوی تلفنی ولیعهد سعودی با رئیس‌جمهور فرانسه

برگزیت بدون توافق جانسون را به زندان خواهد فرستاد

از "کمک مالی وزارت معارف به محصلین بی بضاعت" تا "برگزاری اولین جلسه دادگاه سلطان سکه"

ژیان ۸۰ میلیون تومانی در بازار تهران

وب گردی

تغییر روش نام‌گذاری اپل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

دانلود آهنگ جدید

۱٫۳ میلیون فارغ‌التحصیل بیکار در کشور

جشنواره تابستانه کاشت مو

Iran travel

کتاب‌ها را سالم دریافت کنید

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

واکنش عراق به وجود پایگاه‌های ایران در غرب این کشور/ جزئیات جدید از مذاکرات آمریکا و فرانسه درباره بسته پیشنهادی به ایران/ رایزنی فرماندهان ارتش‌ روسیه و آمریکا درباره سوریه/ سرمایه‌گذاری ۴۰۰ میلیارد دلاری چینی‌ها در ایران
حمله شدیداللحن حریری به حزب الله/صدور دستور تشکیل اداره نیروی هوایی الحشدالشعبی عراق/ پیشنهاد ترامپ برای دیدار با رئیس جمهور ایران/ ورود ۱۰۸ کامیون حامل تجهیزات نظامی آمریکا از اردن به عراق
کلاف سردرگم روحانیون گم‌شده؛ حقیقت ماجرای صدرالساداتی‌ها چیست؟
انتقادات تند و تیز پسر آیت الله طالقانی/مقتدا صدر در قم چه می‌کند؟/واکنش یک نماینده مجلس به خودسوزی یک دختر طرفدار استقلال/چند درصد مردم توان مراجعه به بیمارستان خصوصی را ندارند؟
مراسم ویژه دختران مجرد برای پیدا کردن همسر
پشت پرده محموله بزرگ قاچاق مرغ با پوشش آجر به مقصد عراق + فیلم
حواشی «چلوخورش» رییسی در میزبانی از سران قوا
جلسه دفاع باورنکردنی در دانشگاه
تحقیق و تفحص از امواج پارازیت کلید می‌خورد/چه کسانی از قطار یارانه نقدی پیاده می‌شوند؟/طرح مجلسی‌ها برای بازگرداندن فرزندان مسئولان به ایران /«ترامپ» خواستار دیدار با «روحانی» در حاشیه نشست سازمان ملل
اطلاعیه خبرگان رهبری درپی مفقود شدن نماینده هرمزگان
پسر محمد مرسی درگذشت
واکنش اتحادیه اروپا، انگلیس و فرانسه به گام سوم برجامی ایران/رایزنی فرانسه و آمریکا درباره همکاری در تنگه هرمز/واکنش ایران به احتمال دیدار ترامپ و روحانی در نیویورک/انتقاد تند مقتدا صدر از دولت عبدالمهدی
سعید مرتضوی از زندان آزاد شد/علی مطهری: حتی بیست دقیقه هم برای تصویب برجام زیاد بود/ذوالنور: ما حتی از ذغال خریدن «صدرالسادتی‌ها» برای قلیانشان هم خبر داریم
ماجرای قطع درختان خیابان الهیه و بازداشت عامل آن، چه بود؟/اخراج سیاستمدار یونانی بعد از توهین به پناهنده ایرانی /حاج علی اکبری: آمریکا دچار پوکی استخوان مزمن شده
این موشک اسرائیل و عربستان را هدف قرار می‌دهد

آیا با پیشنهاد وزیر مسکن که الآن وقت خرید مسکن است، موافقید؟  (۳۵۹ نظر)

ضرر و زیان مردم یا خودروسازان؛ کدام را انتخاب می‌کنید؟  (۲۳۲ نظر)

جنگ ورزش ایران با مقامات جهانی جودو علنی شد/ تغییر نام اکانت فدراسیون جهانی جودو به خاطر ملایی! / نامه هشدارآمیز ایران به توماس باخ / ورزش ایران در خطر محرومیت کامل از المپیک ۲۰۲۰  (۲۲۲ نظر)

با شناورسازی ساعت کاری موافقید یا خیر؟ با کاهش ساعت کاری چه؟  (۲۰۵ نظر)

تاجرنیا: هضم موضوع مهاجرت فرزندان مسئولان برای مردم سخت است/محمود احمدی نژاد واقعا به مایکل جکسون و ترامپ علاقه دارد؟/اطلاعات عجیب باقری از جلسات خصوصی ترامپ با فرماندهان ارتش آمریکا  (۱۹۶ نظر)

تحقیق و تفحص از امواج پارازیت کلید می‌خورد/چه کسانی از قطار یارانه نقدی پیاده می‌شوند؟/طرح مجلسی‌ها برای بازگرداندن فرزندان مسئولان به ایران /«ترامپ» خواستار دیدار با «روحانی» در حاشیه نشست سازمان ملل  (۱۳۲ نظر)

درسی که باید اصلاح طلبان از «مرکل» بیاموزند/توصیه انتخاباتی باهنر به پایداری‌ها/عارف فقط تا نفر ششم لیست امید را می‌شناخت!/لاهوتی: خدا پدر ترامپ را بیامرزد!/فراکسیون امید، پیگیر پرونده فعالان رسانه‌ای است  (۱۲۰ نظر)

پرس‌تی‌وی ایران: فرانسه نتوانست آمریکا را برای اعتبار ۱۵ میلیارد دلاری قانع کند/ وزیر دارایی فرانسه: مذاکرات سازنده بود  (۱۱۸ نظر)

گمانه زنی‌هایی در مورد توافق ایران و فرانسه برای حفظ برجام!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

چرا نتانیاهو از دیدار احتمالی مقامات ایران و آمریکا در نیویورک واهمه دارد؟!  (۹۲ نظر)

مصائب حسن روحانی از نگاه یک روزنامه/اصلاح‌طلبان منتظر معجزه نباشند/ماجرای عجیب تلاش بحرینی‌ها برای دستگیری علی دایی!/فاضل میبدی: برخی ائمه جمعه فرصت مطالعه ندارند/انتقاد ضرغامی از شریعتمداری؛ بگذاریم این یکی برای ما بماند!  (۹۱ نظر)

بعید می‌دانم امروز و فردا با اروپا به نتیجه برسیم/ گام سوم را برای کاهش تعهدات برجامی برمی‌داریم/ با فرانسه به نمایندگی از اروپا برای یک چارچوب پنج ماهه مذاکره می‌کنیم/ مخالفان رابطه صحیح و عادلانه ایران و آمریکا چه ‌کسانی هستند؟ / جزئیات گام سوم را امروز یا فردا اعلام می‌کنیم  (۸۷ نظر)

جای خالی پلیسِ مورد انتظار در صحنه جرم!  (۸۷ نظر)

چرا دستور تأسیس نیروی هوایی حشدالشعبی صادر شده است؟!  (۸۵ نظر)

حمله شدیداللحن حریری به حزب الله/صدور دستور تشکیل اداره نیروی هوایی الحشدالشعبی عراق/ پیشنهاد ترامپ برای دیدار با رئیس جمهور ایران/ ورود ۱۰۸ کامیون حامل تجهیزات نظامی آمریکا از اردن به عراق  (۸۴ نظر)