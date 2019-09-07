نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
409بازدید
‍ پ

IRGC Cmdr rules out weakness to thwart any threat

کد خبر: ۹۲۲۴۸۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۹:۱۳ 07 September 2019

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major-General Hossein Salaami on Saturday ruled out weakness to thwart foreign threats, saying that Iran is well-prepared to defend its people as strongly as it can.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Head of Civil Defense Organization and commander of the Cyber Defense Headquarters Brigadier General Gholam-Reza Jalali.

He added that the IRGC focuses on safeguarding and helping the people in different situations.

The IRGC is ready to cooperate with the government and the Civil Defense Organization for safeguarding people in the framework of comprehensive plans for maximum defense.

He said US grudge against the IRGC is a medal on the chest of this Iranian defense force.

The IRGC is in the front line of fighting terrorism. Without the IRGC's efforts, Daesh (the ISIS) would still be active in the region, said Salaami.

IRNA

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran irgc defense
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
هفده شهریور سامانه سماح گام سوم برجام ماه محرم سید مهدی صدرالساداتی فردو اینستکس شب هشتم محرم علیرضا فغانی کیاسر
آخرین اخبار

انتقادات تند و تیز پسر آیت الله طالقانی/مقتدی صدر در قم چه می‌کند؟/چرا مردم برخی مشکلات را جدی نمی‌گیرد؟/چند درصد مردم توان مراجعه به بیمارستان خصوصی را ندارند؟

قیمت سکه طرح جدید ۱۶ شهریور ۹۸

قیمت دلار شنبه ۱۶ شهریور ۹۸/ نوسان شاخص ارزی در میانه کانال ۱۱ هزار تومان

قیمت نفت خام جهش کرد

درگیری و فحاشی هواداران مرد در لیگ برتر زنان!

دیدار گرم و صمیمی علی دایی و استراماچونی

چشمی لژیونر نشد و به استقلال برگشت+عکس

خانوار‌های شهری کدام استان سال گذشته از جیب خوردند؟

تعداد جالب وزیران زن در دولت جدید ایتالیا

ثبت کارتخوان ۱۴ هزار پزشک در سامانه مالیاتی

تسریع در جمع‌آوری مطالبات معوق بانک‌‌ها با حذف سود مرکب

هرگونه خرید و فروش و جابجایی دام زنده فاقد پلاک ممنوع است

تعرفه‌های بالا، بزرگترین مشکل کار با سوریه

افزایش ۲ درصدی قیمت نفت در هفته گذشته

کاهش یک درصدی قیمت طلا

وب گردی

تغییر روش نام‌گذاری اپل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

دانلود آهنگ جدید

۱٫۳ میلیون فارغ‌التحصیل بیکار در کشور

جشنواره تابستانه کاشت مو

Iran travel

کتاب‌ها را سالم دریافت کنید

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

شکست در استانبول، هیجان در تهران
روایت فرمانده ناو توقیفی انگلیس از رویارویی با سپاه
تاجرنیا: هضم موضوع مهاجرت فرزندان مسئولان برای مردم سخت است/محمود احمدی نژاد واقعا به مایکل جکسون و ترامپ علاقه دارد؟/اطلاعات عجیب باقری از جلسات خصوصی ترامپ با فرماندهان ارتش آمریکا
واکنش عراق به وجود پایگاه‌های ایران در غرب این کشور/ جزئیات جدید از مذاکرات آمریکا و فرانسه درباره بسته پیشنهادی به ایران/ رایزنی فرماندهان ارتش‌ روسیه و آمریکا درباره سوریه/ سرمایه‌گذاری ۴۰۰ میلیارد دلاری چینی‌ها در ایران
حمله شدیداللحن حریری به حزب الله/صدور دستور تشکیل اداره نیروی هوایی الحشدالشعبی عراق/ پیشنهاد ترامپ برای دیدار با رئیس جمهور ایران/ ورود ۱۰۸ کامیون حامل تجهیزات نظامی آمریکا از اردن به عراق
صحنه عجیبی که یک موتورسوار رقم زد
مراسم ویژه دختران مجرد برای پیدا کردن همسر
پرس‌تی‌وی ایران: فرانسه نتوانست آمریکا را برای اعتبار ۱۵ میلیارد دلاری قانع کند/ وزیر دارایی فرانسه: مذاکرات سازنده بود
تحقیق و تفحص از امواج پارازیت کلید می‌خورد/چه کسانی از قطار یارانه نقدی پیاده می‌شوند؟/طرح مجلسی‌ها برای بازگرداندن فرزندان مسئولان به ایران /«ترامپ» خواستار دیدار با «روحانی» در حاشیه نشست سازمان ملل
اطلاعیه خبرگان رهبری درپی مفقود شدن نماینده هرمزگان
پسر محمد مرسی درگذشت
حمله‌عجیب به طارمی‌درپرتغال:به‌ایران برگرد و کشته‌شو!
ماجرای قطع درختان خیابان الهیه و بازداشت عامل آن، چه بود؟/اخراج سیاستمدار یونانی بعد از توهین به پناهنده ایرانی /حاج علی اکبری: آمریکا دچار پوکی استخوان مزمن شده
حواشی «چلوخورش» رییسی در میزبانی از سران قوا
چرا دستور تأسیس نیروی هوایی حشدالشعبی صادر شده است؟!

آیا با پیشنهاد وزیر مسکن که الآن وقت خرید مسکن است، موافقید؟  (۳۵۹ نظر)

ضرر و زیان مردم یا خودروسازان؛ کدام را انتخاب می‌کنید؟  (۲۳۲ نظر)

جنگ ورزش ایران با مقامات جهانی جودو علنی شد/ تغییر نام اکانت فدراسیون جهانی جودو به خاطر ملایی! / نامه هشدارآمیز ایران به توماس باخ / ورزش ایران در خطر محرومیت کامل از المپیک ۲۰۲۰  (۲۲۲ نظر)

با شناورسازی ساعت کاری موافقید یا خیر؟ با کاهش ساعت کاری چه؟  (۲۰۵ نظر)

تاجرنیا: هضم موضوع مهاجرت فرزندان مسئولان برای مردم سخت است/محمود احمدی نژاد واقعا به مایکل جکسون و ترامپ علاقه دارد؟/اطلاعات عجیب باقری از جلسات خصوصی ترامپ با فرماندهان ارتش آمریکا  (۱۹۶ نظر)

انتقاد آیت‌الله مکارم از شرکت رئیس‌جمهور در برخی نشست‌ها/از نام متهم جدید پرونده بانک سرمایه رونمایی شد/لقبی که عادل فردوسی‌پور به نوید محمدزاده داد/اظهارات محمود صادقی درباره ماجرای مازیار ابراهیمی  (۱۸۸ نظر)

کیهان «رئیسی» را «ذوالقرنین» یا «کوروش» خواند/دستگیری مداحان اسرائیلی در ایران  (۱۷۵ نظر)

فرزند محمد خاتمی به خارج از کشور مهاجرت کرد  (۱۶۳ نظر)

تحقیق و تفحص از امواج پارازیت کلید می‌خورد/چه کسانی از قطار یارانه نقدی پیاده می‌شوند؟/طرح مجلسی‌ها برای بازگرداندن فرزندان مسئولان به ایران /«ترامپ» خواستار دیدار با «روحانی» در حاشیه نشست سازمان ملل  (۱۳۲ نظر)

واقعا در سمنان چه اتفاقی افتاده؟ / دو تحلیل از توییت ترامپ در مورد پرتاب ماهواره ایران  (۱۲۷ نظر)

درسی که باید اصلاح طلبان از «مرکل» بیاموزند/توصیه انتخاباتی باهنر به پایداری‌ها/عارف فقط تا نفر ششم لیست امید را می‌شناخت!/لاهوتی: خدا پدر ترامپ را بیامرزد!/فراکسیون امید، پیگیر پرونده فعالان رسانه‌ای است  (۱۲۰ نظر)

پرس‌تی‌وی ایران: فرانسه نتوانست آمریکا را برای اعتبار ۱۵ میلیارد دلاری قانع کند/ وزیر دارایی فرانسه: مذاکرات سازنده بود  (۱۱۸ نظر)

گمانه زنی‌هایی در مورد توافق ایران و فرانسه برای حفظ برجام!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

چرا نتانیاهو از دیدار احتمالی مقامات ایران و آمریکا در نیویورک واهمه دارد؟!  (۹۲ نظر)

مصائب حسن روحانی از نگاه یک روزنامه/اصلاح‌طلبان منتظر معجزه نباشند/ماجرای عجیب تلاش بحرینی‌ها برای دستگیری علی دایی!/فاضل میبدی: برخی ائمه جمعه فرصت مطالعه ندارند/انتقاد ضرغامی از شریعتمداری؛ بگذاریم این یکی برای ما بماند!  (۹۱ نظر)