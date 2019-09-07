نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
220بازدید
‍ پ

Boris Johnson’s Irish border plan stalls after 'disastrous' EU talks

Boris Johnson’s first concrete proposal for replacing the Irish backstop has hit the buffers in the latest “disastrous” meeting between the prime minister’s chief negotiator and the EU.
کد خبر: ۹۲۲۳۷۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۷ 07 September 2019

Boris Johnson’s first concrete proposal for replacing the Irish backstop has hit the buffers in the latest “disastrous” meeting between the prime minister’s chief negotiator and the EU.

In a heavily trailed move, Johnson’s envoy, David Frost, proposed an all-Ireland food standards zone on Friday, but the UK is also seeking to give the Stormont assembly a say on whether it would continue in the years ahead.

The attempt to give the proposed arrangement what British officials have described as democratic legitimacy by involving politicians in Northern Ireland was firmly knocked back by the EU. European commission negotiators said such a proposal would leave Ireland in a constant state of uncertainty over the future.

The development comes as EU sources close to the negotiation spoke of their doubts about the potential fruitfulness of the talks given the likelihood of a general election and the insistence from the prime minister that his negotiating position has been wrecked by no deal being taken off the table.

EU officials involved in the negotiations are understood to have lamented that Frost has been acting “like a spokesman” for the prime minister, saying that Theresa May’s envoy, Olly Robbins, had at least been able to talk around the problems encountered in the talks.

EU sources said the commission would continue to meet with the British delegation for as long as Downing Street wished.

Johnson is insisting in his attempted renegotiation that the Irish backstop, which would keep Northern Ireland in the single market and the whole of the UK in a customs union to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland, must be ditched from the withdrawal agreement.

Johnson has floated the idea of Northern Ireland staying aligned with EU standards on agrifoods, which make up a large proportion of the trade crossing the border with the Republic. Such a move would remove the need for sanitary and phytosanitary checks (SPS) on animals and animal products crossing the border on the island of Ireland, although all other goods would not be covered and it would not deal with the issues of VAT and customs checks.

Earlier in the week Johnson had referenced the comments of the former Democratic Unionist party (DUP) leader Ian Paisley who had said of Northern Ireland that the people were British but “the cattle were Irish”.

Johnson is insisting, in a move designed to make the proposal palatable to the DUP, that the arrangement would have to “clearly enjoy the consent of all parties and institutions with an interest”.

It is understood the UK has suggested there is a need for Stormont to be able to vote on the continuation of the proposed common regulatory area, which has been described by EU officials as a “backstop-lite”.

EU sources said the suggestion was firmly rebuffed and that recent meetings had been a “disaster”, with the gap between the two negotiating teams seemingly widening by the day.

Sources said the discussion over the common agrifood area was “cursory” and further discussions over the UK’s preferred alternative to the backstop were expected next week.

Irish government sources reacted angrily to Johnson’s gambit, saying the protection of the all-Ireland economy was a vital element of the Good Friday agreement, and that the responsibility for protecting the peace process lay with Westminster and not the Northern Ireland assembly.

The UK government also sought to find a role for the Northern Ireland assembly in the future negotiations over the shared agrifood zone but an EU diplomat said there was a high degree of scepticism.

The source said: “The EU negotiates with the UK authorities at the departing stage and not its constituent elements.

“Having Stormont overturn an agreed and ratified agreement at a later stage prior to the backstop entering into force will undermine the withdrawal. A curious ask given the fact that currently Stormont hasn’t sat for over two years?”

A UK government spokesman said: “The prime minister’s sherpa David Frost and a cross-government team met officials from the commission’s A50 taskforce today.

“The UK team presented some preliminary ideas on how any all-island SPS solutions could involve the consent of all parties and institutions with an interest – something the prime minister referred to earlier this week in parliament. The discussions highlighted a number of issues which would need to be considered further and it was agreed that this would be discussed again next week.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
europe brexit ireland johnson
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
عمار صالحی مهدی علی محمدی گام سوم برجام سرگئی لاوروف ماه محرم سامانه سماح شب هفتم محرم شهرستان بهمئی حوزه های انتخابیه یزد
آخرین اخبار

واکنش اتحادیه اروپا، انگلیس و فرانسه به گام سوم برجامی ایران/رایزنی فرانسه و آمریکا درباره همکاری در تنگه هرمز/واکنش ایران به احتمال دیدار ترامپ و روحانی در نیویورک/انتقاد تند مقتدی صدر از دولت عبدالمهدی

زنی ۷۳ ساله هندی دوقلو زایید

وب گردی

تغییر روش نام‌گذاری اپل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

دانلود آهنگ جدید

۱٫۳ میلیون فارغ‌التحصیل بیکار در کشور

جشنواره تابستانه کاشت مو

Iran travel

کتاب‌ها را سالم دریافت کنید

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

شکست در استانبول، هیجان در تهران
روایت فرمانده ناو توقیفی انگلیس از رویارویی با سپاه
تاجرنیا: هضم موضوع مهاجرت فرزندان مسئولان برای مردم سخت است/محمود احمدی نژاد واقعا به مایکل جکسون و ترامپ علاقه دارد؟/اطلاعات عجیب باقری از جلسات خصوصی ترامپ با فرماندهان ارتش آمریکا
واکنش عراق به وجود پایگاه‌های ایران در غرب این کشور/ جزئیات جدید از مذاکرات آمریکا و فرانسه درباره بسته پیشنهادی به ایران/ رایزنی فرماندهان ارتش‌ روسیه و آمریکا درباره سوریه/ سرمایه‌گذاری ۴۰۰ میلیارد دلاری چینی‌ها در ایران
حمله شدیداللحن حریری به حزب الله/صدور دستور تشکیل اداره نیروی هوایی الحشدالشعبی عراق/ پیشنهاد ترامپ برای دیدار با رئیس جمهور ایران/ ورود ۱۰۸ کامیون حامل تجهیزات نظامی آمریکا از اردن به عراق
صحنه عجیبی که یک موتورسوار رقم زد
پرس‌تی‌وی ایران: فرانسه نتوانست آمریکا را برای اعتبار ۱۵ میلیارد دلاری قانع کند/ وزیر دارایی فرانسه: مذاکرات سازنده بود
تحقیق و تفحص از امواج پارازیت کلید می‌خورد/چه کسانی از قطار یارانه نقدی پیاده می‌شوند؟/طرح مجلسی‌ها برای بازگرداندن فرزندان مسئولان به ایران /«ترامپ» خواستار دیدار با «روحانی» در حاشیه نشست سازمان ملل
پسر محمد مرسی درگذشت
اطلاعیه خبرگان رهبری درپی مفقود شدن نماینده هرمزگان
حمله‌عجیب به طارمی‌درپرتغال:به‌ایران برگرد و کشته‌شو!
نوع مدرسه رفتن یک پسر بچه پربازدید ترین شد
ادعای تسنیم درباره برادران صدرالساداتی
بنر رها شده ایرانی در مرتفع ترین کوه ترکیه
گیر افتادن جالب دزد‌ها

آیا با پیشنهاد وزیر مسکن که الآن وقت خرید مسکن است، موافقید؟  (۳۵۸ نظر)

ضرر و زیان مردم یا خودروسازان؛ کدام را انتخاب می‌کنید؟  (۲۳۲ نظر)

جنگ ورزش ایران با مقامات جهانی جودو علنی شد/ تغییر نام اکانت فدراسیون جهانی جودو به خاطر ملایی! / نامه هشدارآمیز ایران به توماس باخ / ورزش ایران در خطر محرومیت کامل از المپیک ۲۰۲۰  (۲۱۹ نظر)

با شناورسازی ساعت کاری موافقید یا خیر؟ با کاهش ساعت کاری چه؟  (۲۰۵ نظر)

تاجرنیا: هضم موضوع مهاجرت فرزندان مسئولان برای مردم سخت است/محمود احمدی نژاد واقعا به مایکل جکسون و ترامپ علاقه دارد؟/اطلاعات عجیب باقری از جلسات خصوصی ترامپ با فرماندهان ارتش آمریکا  (۱۸۸ نظر)

انتقاد آیت‌الله مکارم از شرکت رئیس‌جمهور در برخی نشست‌ها/از نام متهم جدید پرونده بانک سرمایه رونمایی شد/لقبی که عادل فردوسی‌پور به نوید محمدزاده داد/اظهارات محمود صادقی درباره ماجرای مازیار ابراهیمی  (۱۸۸ نظر)

کیهان «رئیسی» را «ذوالقرنین» یا «کوروش» خواند/دستگیری مداحان اسرائیلی در ایران  (۱۷۵ نظر)

فرزند محمد خاتمی به خارج از کشور مهاجرت کرد  (۱۶۳ نظر)

واقعا در سمنان چه اتفاقی افتاده؟ / دو تحلیل از توییت ترامپ در مورد پرتاب ماهواره ایران  (۱۲۷ نظر)

درسی که باید اصلاح طلبان از «مرکل» بیاموزند/توصیه انتخاباتی باهنر به پایداری‌ها/عارف فقط تا نفر ششم لیست امید را می‌شناخت!/لاهوتی: خدا پدر ترامپ را بیامرزد!/فراکسیون امید، پیگیر پرونده فعالان رسانه‌ای است  (۱۲۰ نظر)

تحقیق و تفحص از امواج پارازیت کلید می‌خورد/چه کسانی از قطار یارانه نقدی پیاده می‌شوند؟/طرح مجلسی‌ها برای بازگرداندن فرزندان مسئولان به ایران /«ترامپ» خواستار دیدار با «روحانی» در حاشیه نشست سازمان ملل  (۱۱۳ نظر)

گمانه زنی‌هایی در مورد توافق ایران و فرانسه برای حفظ برجام!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

پرس‌تی‌وی ایران: فرانسه نتوانست آمریکا را برای اعتبار ۱۵ میلیارد دلاری قانع کند/ وزیر دارایی فرانسه: مذاکرات سازنده بود  (۱۰۶ نظر)

چرا نتانیاهو از دیدار احتمالی مقامات ایران و آمریکا در نیویورک واهمه دارد؟!  (۹۲ نظر)

مصائب حسن روحانی از نگاه یک روزنامه/اصلاح‌طلبان منتظر معجزه نباشند/ماجرای عجیب تلاش بحرینی‌ها برای دستگیری علی دایی!/فاضل میبدی: برخی ائمه جمعه فرصت مطالعه ندارند/انتقاد ضرغامی از شریعتمداری؛ بگذاریم این یکی برای ما بماند!  (۹۱ نظر)