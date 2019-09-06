Rouhani to attend Eurasia Summit in Yerevan

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said on Friday that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will visit Yerevan to take part in Eurasia Summit on October 2.

He also confirmed Singaporean president's participation in the upcoming event, adding that other member states of Eurasia are to attend it.

Asked what expectations his country has from Rouhani's trip to Yerevan, he said, "We have a wide-scale agenda with Iran and we are seeking to find ways for effective cooperation on regional security, development of infrastructure and energy diversity to reach positive conclusions which will benefit both countries."

Armenia have always had friendly relations with Iran, Mnatsakanyan said, noting that Armenia's membership in Eurasia will provide an opportunity for Armenia's cooperation with Iran.

IRNA