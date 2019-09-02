Iran Raps Israeli Violation of Lebanon’s Airspace

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson condemned the Israeli violation of Lebanon’s territorial integrity that contravenes international laws.

In a statement on Monday, Abbas Mousavi strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s aggressive move to violate the territorial integrity of a sovereign UN member state, a day after an Israeli drone violated Lebanon’s airspace.

“The Palestine-occupier regime’s move to shell regions in south of Lebanon is a continuation of last week’s aggressive measures against Beirut’s Dahieh, a brazen violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a United Nations’ independent member state, and a measure against international peace and security,” he stressed.

“In light of the international community’s meaningful silence and the US’ boundless support, the bankrupt regime of Israel is trying to undermine the glorious resistance of the Lebanese people, who seek to preserve their territorial integrity and independence in the face of the Zionists’ excessive demands and acts of aggression with a strong president, government and army,” Mousavi added.

The Iranian diplomat called on international organizations, the UN in particular, not to remain silent on but try to prevent the Israeli regime’s recurrent acts of aggression that disrupt stability and security in the region and the entire world.

An Israeli drone violated Lebanon’s airspace on Sunday and dropped incendiary material that sparked a fire in a forest at the border, the Lebanese military said, adding that it was following up on the violation with UN peacekeepers.

