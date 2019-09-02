Zarif in Moscow to enhance Tehran-Moscow coordination on regional and international issues

In line with the new round of his heightened diplomatic visits to the countries around the world, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Moscow to hold an official meeting with his Russian counterpart. A range of bilateral and multilateral issues were discussed between the two diplomats.

At a joint press conference in Moscow on Monday, Zarif highlighted the importance of bilateral ties between Tehran and Moscow and said the two sides’ close cooperation is to the benefit of both nations as well as other countries in the region and the world.

The Iran-Russia joint cooperation commission has had a special role in expanding the relations between the two countries, Zarif said. Today, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian has come to Moscow and will exchange views with his Russian counterpart, he added.

“Our relations with Russia are at an acceptable level,” the top diplomat said, adding that although the US has created obstacles for Russia, China and other countries, Tehran and Moscow have close ties.

The Iranian foreign minister further hailed efforts made by Russia and China to preserve the JCPOA despite US pressures and emphasized that the Europeans have so far failed to do enough vis-à-vis the nuclear deal.

"We consider Russia and China as partners that have helped us in the JCPOA, have held strong positions and contributed to the continued survival of the JCPOA," Zarif said, adding, "Unfortunately, we have not seen the same approach from the Europeans. They have not been able or willing to take the necessary action in order to fulfill their obligations at the JCPOA."

The Russian foreign minister, for his part, stressed the importance of full implementation of the JCPOA "without any additions or exemptions" and said Moscow would continue close cooperation with Europe in this regard.

He said he "would be very much interested" in becoming aware of Iran's assessment of the latest developments surrounding the multilateral nuclear accord.

"We have been hearing and watching the developments, which we welcome, if they are aimed at resolving the current deadlock and the resumption of activities in line with the JCPOA," Lavrov added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top Russian diplomat emphasized that Iran’s missile program has not been banned by international law and called for more cooperation to ensure security in the Middle East.

Russia has on several occasions blasted the US for leaving the JCPOA and its efforts to torpedo the agreement, underlining the need for the remaining parties to the 2015 deal to live up to their commitments to help Iran benefit from the accord as Tehran says it has done enough to preserve the agreement and will not take the burdens alone anymore.