US engages in piracy and threats – Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif took to Twitter to denounce the US’ actions towards his country. In his latest message, directed at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Zarif told the senior diplomat to “stop nagging” and that “Iran will sell oil to any and all buyers”.
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۳ 01 September 2019

“Now US engages in piracy and threats to prevent Iran from selling oil to its traditional customers,” Zarif wrote.

Zarif’s message is a swipe at US efforts to detain the Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya, which was recently released from Gibraltar by the UK after being held in July. The tanker and its captain have already been blacklisted by the US authorities.

