Lavrov Discusses Afghanistan With Qatari Diplomat

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a telephonic conversation with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani discussed the settlement efforts in Syria and Afghanistan, TASS news agency reported.

"The Russian and Qatari foreign ministers discussed in detail a number of current issues of the Russian-Qatari agenda in furtherance of the agreements reached earlier during talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"They also exchange views on issues of promoting settlement efforts in Afghanistan and Syria,” it said.

Before this, Lavrov said that Russia is concerned about the double standards demonstrated by the West toward the presence of Daesh in Afghanistan, Middle East Monitor reported.

“Undoubtedly, fight against terrorism should be free of double standard,” he said.

“There is alarming information… that some Western colleagues have double standards in relation to this terrorist organisation banned by the UN Security Council and try to use them to accomplish their unilateral geopolitical tasks in Afghanistan,” Lavrov said at a press conference held after talks with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Lavrov also commented on US President Donald Trump’s call on Russia and other regional powers, including India, to step up the fight against Daesh in Afghanistan.