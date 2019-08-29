مزایده فروش موفق‌ترین استارت آپ گردشگری
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
389بازدید
‍ پ

Iranian officials reject talks with the US under current circumstances

Despite unilaterally withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, the United States has been claiming that it’s open to new diplomatic interactions with Iran. Iranian officials reiterate that no such a thing could happen unless Washington resumes honoring the JCPOA commitments.
کد خبر: ۹۲۰۸۴۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۲۷ 29 August 2019

Tabnak – Despite unilaterally withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, the United States has been claiming that it’s open to new diplomatic interactions with Iran. Iranian officials reiterate that no such a thing could happen unless Washington resumes honoring the JCPOA commitments.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the US must return to a 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement and end its economic terrorism against the Islamic Republic as a prerequisite for negotiations.

“The United States is engaged in an economic war against the Iranian people and it won’t be possible for us to engage with the United States unless they stop imposing a war and engaging in economic terrorism against the Iranian people,” Zarif told reporters in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, on Thursday.

“So if they want to come back into the room there is a ticket that they need to purchase and that ticket is to observe the agreement,” he added. Zarif also stressed that Iran does not want to meet for the sake of meeting, saying, “We need to meet if there is a result.”

The Iranian deputy foreign minister has also rejected the possibility of any negotiations between Tehran and Washington, saying it would only happen when the US returns to the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"We are only talking with the European countries over our specific 11 demands [based on the JCPOA] and we will not negotiate with the US," Seyyed Abbas Araqchi said in a TV interview on Wednesday night.

He added that "no country would accept to enter negotiations while being under maximum pressure," because doing so would mean "surrender." The top diplomat also reiterated that talks with the US within the framework of the JCPOA would only materialize should Washington lift all of its sanctions against Iran.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the Islamic Republic has become the target of an all-out economic and political war by the enemies but it can and will come out on top in the end.

Speaking at the at a ceremony marking the start of the Government Week, Rouhani said the Iranian government was subjected to a similar campaign of pressure during the early days of the 1979 Islamic Revolution but defeated the enemy with help from the nation.

"Today the country is faced with different types of problems and is subjected to an economic, psychological and to some extent political war," he said on Wednesday.

"We should end this war with a victory for the Iranian nation and not only this is achievable, it is certain considering our nation's history and its record and God's promises," he added.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had earlier rejected a demand by French President Emmanuel Macron for a meeting with US President Donald Trump, arguing that Washington needs to lift all its bans if it really seeks negotiations with Tehran.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran us talks
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
محمد علی نجفی هلال احمر علی اصغر پیوندی گروه هفت قاتل امام جمعه کازرون شهید باهنر شهید رجایی ناصر کاظمی حوزه های انتخابیه کرمان
آخرین اخبار

گلر سابق تیم ملی و پرسپولیس بدون تیم ماند؟

۸ شهریور ۶۰ در پاستور چه گذشت؟

شمال کشور خنک می‌شود

فتل فجیع دختر شیرازی به دست برادرش

فصل جدید همکاری «شهاب حسینی» با «شکرستان»

حضور خبرنگار زن تلویزیون در استخر مردانه!

نگرانی برای کشته‌های تصادفاتِ سال ۹۸

نورشرق: پرونده بلبلی با طارمی و ترابی متفاوت است

ظریف با «ماهاتیر محمد» دیدار کرد

آمریکایی‌ها به دنبال یک پروژه باج‌گیری جدید هستند

تحریم اولین گروه افراد در بنیاد «دفاع از دموکراسی‌ها»

مجمع بازوی مشورتی و نظارتی رهبری در تصمیم‌گیری‌ها

دو محقق ایرانی، جزو پراستنادترین پژوهشگران جهان

رشد ۲۵.۵ درصدی پایه پولی در کشور

شرط و شروط پمپئو برای مذاکره مقامات ایران و آمریکا/تحریم ده فرد و شرکت به بهانه ارتباط با ایران/ اقدام عجیب اسرائیل در شکایت از ایران در سازمان ملل/ گفت‌وگوی پامپئو با مقام سعودی درباره ایران و یمن

وب گردی

چرا قیمت کالاها ارزان نشد؟

فراهم شدن امکان واریز وجه نقد خارج از شعبه

بانس ریت چیست؟

قیمت دلار چند تومان خواهد شد؟

یارانه چه کسانی حذف شد؟

کلاس آنلاین رایتینگ آیلتس برای گرفتن نمره ۷

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

Iran travel

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

هشدار جدی سردار سلیمانی به رژیم صهیونیستی/شوخی لاریجانی با حضور دهقان در مجلس/نرخ بادیگارد در ایران چند؟/خزانه‌دار فدراسیون پرحاشیه به کانادا گریخت!/تندگویان: زنان از اول اسلام مرکب‌سوار بودند
ایران نفت‌کش «آدریان‌» و‌ محموله نفتی‌اش را یک‌جا روی دریا فروخت!
شوخی عجیب نماینده بازداشت شده با یک خبرنگار/انتقاد صریح سعید جلیلی از مذاکرات ظریف با مکرون/واکنش سخنگوی قوه قضائیه به فایل صوتی نوشین جعفری/کنایه توئیتری قالیباف به روحانی با هشتگ "بازی مذاکره"
اطلاعیه دفتر رئیس جمهور درباره چه اتفاقی بود؟/ پوشش نامناسب باز هم دردسرساز شد!
ادعای عجیب قاتل امام جمعه کازرون پیش‌ از اعدام
ماجرای کشته شدن فرزند آیت الله جنتی در یک خانه تیمی/زمان برگزاری دادگاه دختر وزیر سابق/ادعای عجیب قاتل امام جمعه کازرون پیش از اعدام/آیت الله مصباح: چرا تلاش نمی‌کنیم مثل سوئیس باشیم؟
حمله پهپادی به لبنان کار ایران بوده است!
ماهی در حال انقراض سر میز ماکرون و ترامپ
اینجا ایلام است، نه سوئیس!
اتفاقی نامیمون که در سایه دیدار احتمالی روحانی و ترامپ گم شد
اگر نتیجه ملاقات با فردی، آبادانی کشور است، دریغ نمی‌کنم/بعضی مدام می‌گویند مذاکره چه خاصیتی دارد/اگر بنا باشد با فشار به مردم کشور را اداره کنیم که هر کسی بلد است کشور را اداره کند
ماجرای مراسم خاکسپاری عجیب و غریب چه بود ؟
روایت عفت مرعشی از جریان خواستگاری‌ هاشمی از او
رکورد کاهش قیمت مسکن در تهران شکسته شد
اظهارات ترامپ در مورد دیدار با ظریف/حمله راکتی به پایگاه نظامیان آمریکایی در استان نینوای عراق/ تکرار ادعاهای بی‌اساس وزیر خارجه بحرین علیه ایران/ رایزنی سه هیأت اروپایی با ایران

به نظر شما، اولین اقدام و اولویت مدیرعامل جدید ایران خودرو چه باید باشد؟  (۲۶۹ نظر)

اطلاعیه دفتر رئیس جمهور درباره چه اتفاقی بود؟/ پوشش نامناسب باز هم دردسرساز شد!  (۲۲۹ نظر)

ایران نفت‌کش «آدریان‌» و‌ محموله نفتی‌اش را یک‌جا روی دریا فروخت!  (۲۲۷ نظر)

حمایت مسعود پزشکیان از دو نماینده بازداشت شده: در حق این دو نفر ظلم شده است!  (۲۱۳ نظر)

جزئیاتی تازه از اتهام نماینده بازداشت شده: خرید چند هزار خودرو از طریق یک واسطه  (۱۸۴ نظر)

شوخی عجیب نماینده بازداشت شده با یک خبرنگار/انتقاد صریح سعید جلیلی از مذاکرات ظریف با مکرون/واکنش سخنگوی قوه قضائیه به فایل صوتی نوشین جعفری/کنایه توئیتری قالیباف به روحانی با هشتگ "بازی مذاکره"  (۱۸۳ نظر)

علیزاده خطاب به مزدک میرزایی: ایران اینترنشنال تلویزیون نیست، غسالخانه است/سنگین‌ترین وثیقه‌های ایران را دادگاه‌ها برای چه کسانی تعیین کرده است؟/کدام بازیگران درآمد میلیاردی دارند و چرا؟/توییت کدخدایی درباره اختلاف فقهای عضو شورای نگهبان  (۱۵۱ نظر)

هشدار جدی سردار سلیمانی به رژیم صهیونیستی/شوخی لاریجانی با حضور دهقان در مجلس/نرخ بادیگارد در ایران چند؟/خزانه‌دار فدراسیون پرحاشیه به کانادا گریخت!/تندگویان: زنان از اول اسلام مرکب‌سوار بودند  (۱۵۰ نظر)

پناهندگی خبرنگار منتشر کننده لیست موسوم به دوتابعیتی‌ها/با وساطت کدام روحانی، احمدی‌نژاد به خانه‌نشینی پایان داد؟/اکثر رتبه‌های برتر کنکور شرایط اقتصادی برتری داشتند/روایت خبرنگار آمریکایی از ماجرای هاله نور احمدی‌نژاد  (۱۴۷ نظر)

گاف عجیب رئیس نظام پزشکی با شرط گذاشتن برای اجرای قانون!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

پاسخ فرزند شهید تندگویان به ادعای دختر صدام/ با این اوضاع «مسکن» درب وزارتخانه‌تان را گل بگیرید! /پیشنهاد جالب به مردم از تریبون نماز جمعه/یک گزارشگر تلویزیونی دیگر مهاجرت کرد؟ /نوع جدید اعتراض به کمبود پارکینگ در تهران  (۱۳۵ نظر)

اگر نتیجه ملاقات با فردی، آبادانی کشور است، دریغ نمی‌کنم/بعضی مدام می‌گویند مذاکره چه خاصیتی دارد/اگر بنا باشد با فشار به مردم کشور را اداره کنیم که هر کسی بلد است کشور را اداره کند  (۱۳۰ نظر)

محسن هاشمی به شورای دو ساله ۱۵ داد؛ شما چه نمره‌ای می‌دهید؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

اگر کسی بخواهد با «حسن روحانی» عکس بگیرد، باید همه تحریم‌ها را بردارد/به گفته واشنگتن نیست که ما بمب اتم بسازیم یا نسازیم/ما اهل مذاکره بوده و هستیم  (۱۱۷ نظر)

۳۰۰ مسئولی که برای آزادی قاچاقچی حرفه‌ای تماس گرفتند، معرفی کنید!  (۱۱۴ نظر)