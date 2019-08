Zarif meets Libyan FM in Japan

Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif who is in Japan, held talks with his Libyan counterpart, Mohamed Siala in Yokohama.

Siala is in Japan to participate in International Conference on African Development.

The top diplomats discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in Libya.

Japan is Zarif’s second leg on his Asian tour after China. Following his visit to Japan, he will depart for Pakistan.

ISNA