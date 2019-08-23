Iran unveils new home-made military achievements

Despite the increasing American pressures on Iran, the Islamic Republic has been continuing its progress in defense and military field, including its missile program. After unveiling a new home-made missile defense system, the Iranian armed forces have unveiled new achievements in manufacturing advanced laser cannons.

Tabnak – Despite the increasing American pressures on Iran, the Islamic Republic has been continuing its progress in defense and military field, including its missile program. After unveiling a new home-made missile defense system, the Iranian armed forces have unveiled new achievements in manufacturing advanced laser cannons.

A deputy defense minister says Iran has come into possession of advanced laser cannons which are used to protect the country’s vital centers. General Shahrokh Shahram said Tehran has obtained the technical know-how to manufacture and utilize advanced cannons using high-power laser beams.

“Laser is being used in artillery systems for two purposes, and could help increase the volume of fire, mobility and precision,” he said.

According to the general, Iranian military forces are currently employing laser technology in preparing artillery systems, launching artillery ammunition, and in radars, which would accurately detect, track and hit the hostile targets.

Shahram also noted that Iran has developed homegrown weapons with the laser technology.

The Iranian military forces are in possession of laser-powered weapons that could annihilate stealth aircraft, the military official said, adding that high-power laser beams can damage the composite layers that make a flying object stealth and light and extend its flight endurance.

Iran is using the laser systems to protect its critical and vital centers, he further said, stressing that Iranian military experts are on the cutting edge of laser technology.

Meanwhile, Deputy Defense Minister General Qassem Taqizadeh says the accuracy of Iranian missiles have been improved to the extent that they can hit targets with pinpoint accuracy.

Iran has manufactured a series of advanced missiles with pinpoint accuracy that have not been made public, he added. He said the Islamic Republic is now among the top eight countries with the technology of launching spacecraft, although it started its activities in this field 50 years later than developed countries.

It’s also worth mentioning that Iran has recently unveiled a new missile defense system, named “Bavar-373”, which is considered to be an upgraded model of Russian S-300 system. An Iranian Army general says the domestically-built missile defense system “Bavar-373” is much better than the US Patriot system and its Russian counterpart S-300.

“The system has been designed and developed considering the country’s need for a defense system with a high range,” Shahram told Iran’s state TV Thursday night.

Bavar-373 missile system was developed as Iran “needed a missile system stronger than the Russian S-300, given the increasing threats” against the Islamic Republic, he added.

According to General Shahram, the Iranian system has a higher interception range and a greater combat power compared with the Russian counterpart, and enjoys over 10,000 compound eyes, each of which serves as a radar.

Iranian military technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Tehran has always assured other nations that its military might poses no threat to regional countries, saying that the Islamic Republic’s defense doctrine is entirely based on deterrence.

In August, the Defense Ministry unveiled a number of new smart and precision-guided bombs, including the ‘Yaseen’ and ‘Balaban’ guided smart bombs and the newest generation of Qaem-class bomb, an electro-optical guided weapon with pinpoint accuracy.