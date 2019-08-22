Iran Unveils Domestic Long-Range Missile System

Iran on Thursday unveiled a state-of-the-art long-range air defense missile system dubbed “Bavar-373”, which has been completely designed and manufactured by military experts of the Islamic Republic.

The domestically made missile system Bavar-373 was unveiled during a ceremony held in Tehran on Thursday on the occasion of the National Day of the Defense Industry, which was attended by high-ranking officials, including President Hassan Rouhani and Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami.

The long-range air defense system is capable of detecting up to 100 targets, tracking 60 of them, and engage with six concurrently.

A distinguishing feature of Bavar-373 is its vertical launching system with square launchers, mostly used for air defense on warships.

Bavar-373 uses a long-range, phased array fire-control radar, dubbed Me’raj-4.

The air defense system employs three different types of missiles to hit targets at various altitudes.

Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Back in February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time.

Tasnim News Agency