Iranian Parliament Advisor Raps US for Continued Meddling in Region

Senior Advisor to the Iranian Parliament Speaker Hossein Amir Abdollahian lashed out at Washington for continued interfering acts in the region, blaming the US for spread of terrorism globally.

"The US continues its provocative and meddling measures in the region, and the bellicose discourse dominating the White House is encouraging the spread of terrorism and extremism in the world,” Amir Abdollahian said in a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, he referred to bilateral ties between Iran and Russia, saying, “The parliamentary and political ties between the two countries are excellent; however, the vast capacities and potentials of both sides require further cooperation in the economic and cultural sectors.”

Dzhagaryan, for his part, said political interactions between the two countries’ officials will further contribute to the development of cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in various fields.

The two sides also voiced concern over the current regional developments, stressing the need for a political solution to Yemen and Kashmir crises.

In relevant remarks on Sunday, Amir Abdollahian said that Washington was after materializing its malevolent agenda in Syria, adding that accordingly the US prevented different groups from reaching an agreement with the Syrian government.

In a meeting with Syrian Ambassador to Tehran Adnan Mahmoud, Amir Abdollahian said the US is only seeking its own malevolent goals in its game with the Syrian Kurds, adding that Washington is the main hurdle to dialogue and concord between the Syrian government and the Kurds.

“The Kurds are a part of the reality of the Syrian society with an effective role and political participation in the country. The Americans are only seeking their own malevolent goals in their game with the Syrian Kurds and are the main hurdle to dialogue and concord between the Syrian government and the Kurds,” he added.

During the meeting, the Iranian official voiced hope for the realization of stability and security in all parts of Syria under the guidance and wisdom of the country’s president, authorities and the people.

Fars News Agecny