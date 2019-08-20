نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
164بازدید
‍ پ

Iran’s Zarif due in Paris for talks with French president

کد خبر: ۹۱۹۱۵۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۲:۲۹ 20 August 2019

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says he will pay a visit to Paris later this week for talks with the French president and his top diplomat, following a three-nation tour of Scandinavian states.

“I will travel to Paris on Friday to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian,” Zarif said during a gathering of Iranians in the Swedish capital of Stockholm late Monday.

France is a partner to a 2015 nuclear deal on Iran’s nuclear program — officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — and has led European efforts to salvage the landmark accord since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from it last year and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

Zarif’s visit to Paris will follow two phone conversations between Macron and President Hassan Rouhani of Iran regarding the JCPOA on August 6 and July 18.

Based on Iran’s rights under the JCPOA, the remaining signatories — France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China — have the responsibility to protect Tehran against the American sanctions. Tehran, however, complains that the European parties to the deal have failed to abide by that commitment.

In response to Washington’s exit and Europe’s failure to compensate for the US’s absence, Iran has, since May 8, twice suspended some of its commitments under the nuclear deal in a retaliatory step based on articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA.

Europe has already missed a July 7 deadline set by Tehran for it to meet its end of the bargain. Tehran has said it will go ahead with the third stage of scaling down its nuclear commitments on September 7 if the European side keeps failing.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarif added that, prior to his arrival in Sweden, he had held talks with Kuwaiti and Finnish officials in Kuwait City and Helsinki on Sunday and Monday, respectively, and would meet with Swedish, Norwegian and French authorities within the next two days.

The top Iranian diplomat noted that he would also visit China “next week.”

Zarif further played down the sanctions recently imposed by the US on him and said, “America’s sanctions are not pressuring me. They [the Americans] are after sanctioning the [Iranian] people; therefore, we will not use the word ‘sanctions’ anymore, but we will, instead, use the term ‘economic terrorism’” to refer to Washington’s pressure campaign, Zarif said.

The administration of President Trump imposed sanctions on the Iranian foreign minister on July 31 for what Iran calls “great fear” of his eloquent delivery of the Iranian nation’s message to the world.

The move — which sparked international criticisms — came while the US has repeatedly offered negotiations with Iran.

In a joint press conference with Finland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Pekka Haavisto in Helsinki on Monday, the top Iranian diplomat said that the Islamic Republic has no interest in engaging in a fresh round of nuclear talks with the United States.

“Iran is not interested in negotiations with the United States to clinch a new nuclear accord,” Zarif said, adding, “We had detailed negotiations with the United States and it was not us who left the negotiating table.”

Press TV

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran zarif france
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
نامه آملی به یزدی آیت الله یزدی صادق لاریجانی لیگ نوزدهم حادثه دانشگاه آزاد هاشم یکه زارع عید غدیر عباس علی آبادی حوزه های انتخابیه سمنان
آخرین اخبار

پیام غدیر و اقدامات اخیر قوة قضائیه

ساز جدایی اصلاح طلبان از شورای عالی سیاستگذاری/حرف‌های معنادار حاجی بابایی درباره مجلس/ ستاره اسکندری یک سریال را از کنداکتور شبکه سه خارج کرد!/کنایه سنگین ظریف به سعود الفیصل

انگلیس‌از‌ماه‌آینده‌در‌جلسات‌اتحادیه‌اروپا‌شرکت‌نمی‌کند

برایان هوک: سیا در برکناری مصدق نقشی نداشت

ادعای مورگان اورتاگوس درباره حمایت ایران از تروریسم

مراسم عمامه گذاری در روز عید غدیر خم - قم

هشدار آمریکا به یونان درباره کمک به نفتکش ایرانی

آتش‌سوزی در بزرگترین پایگاه هوایی عراق

برایان هوک: غنی‌سازی در ایران باید به صفر برسد

چگونه لباس پارچه‌ای را ضدآب کنیم؟

واکنش‌شهرداری‌به‌عدم‌ثبت‌نام زنان‌در‌دوچرخه‌های‌اشتراکی

افزایش هشدارها در مورد ظهور مجدد داعش در سوریه

مردم مصمم به آزادسازی آخرین وجب از سوریه هستند

وب گردی

کلاس آنلاین رایتینگ آیلتس برای گرفتن نمره ۷

تعیین هدف در گوگل آنالیتیکس

بازار کار کدام رشته‌های تحصیلی بهتر است؟

بانک‌ها چقدر به کارمندانشان وام می‌دهند؟

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

Iran travel

آیا قیمت مسکن کاهش می‌یابد؟

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

نرخ دیه سال ۹۸ +جدول مقایسه‌ای
همه چیز درباره لاریجانی‌ها
بهترین اعمال در روز عید غدیر خم
تنها با یک کلیک، زیرنویس هر فیلمی را همزمان با پخش فیلم ترجمه کنید
دعوا سر مرجعیت یک روحانی نواندیش بالا گرفت!
گاف دادگاه آمریکایی در حکم توقیف نفتکش ایرانی/روایت یک اصلاح طلب از دلایل حمله به آیت الله آملی لاریجانی/زاهدی: شاید برخی اصلاح طلبان در لیست اصولگرایان قرار گیرند
روایت عباس عبدی از یک اتفاق عجیب در صداوسیما/حمایت تمام قد فعال یک اصلاح‌طلب از آیت الله مصباح یزدی/گلایه‌های صریح نماینده اصلاح‌طلب از روحانی، نقش ناطق نوری در شهردار شدن احمدی‌نژاد
تبریک پرستویی به آزاده‌ای که در ایران زندانی شد
واکنش‌ها به اختلافات آیت‌الله یزدی و آملی/محمدتقی رهبر: آیات یزدی و آملی اگر حرفی دارند رودررو بزنند
لحظه هولناک معلق ماندن رنجر شهربازی اصفهان
حمله تند علیخانی به اظهارت عجیب خانم بازیگر
واکنش حسین شریعتمداری به جدال دو قاضی القضات سابق/پیرمرد خادم بود یا خائن؟ /فرصت طلب یا اصلاح‌طلب؟!
پدافند هوایی پیشرفته ایرانی
عکس‌العمل پژمان بازغی به مهاجرت مزدک میرزایی
عکسی از خوش‌تیپ‌ترین بازیکن‌پرسپولیس دردهه۷۰

گذشت اولیای دم از قصاص «محمدعلی نجفی»/ آیا نجفی آزاد خواهد شد؟  (۳۱۴ نظر)

روایت عباس عبدی از یک اتفاق عجیب در صداوسیما/حمایت تمام قد فعال یک اصلاح‌طلب از آیت الله مصباح یزدی/گلایه‌های صریح نماینده اصلاح‌طلب از روحانی، نقش ناطق نوری در شهردار شدن احمدی‌نژاد  (۱۳۷ نظر)

پاسخ رنجبران به یک شایعه درباره رئیس صداوسیما/روایت لیلاز از اختیارات ریاست‌جمهوری احمدی‌نژاد و روحانی/واکنش رامبد جوان به ماجرای مهاجرتش/اصلاح‌طلبان دست راستشان به دست چپشان می‌گوید چه کار کنیم  (۱۳۴ نظر)

نرخ دیه سال ۹۸ +جدول مقایسه‌ای  (۱۳۰ نظر)

حمله تند میرسلیم به اصلاح‌طلبان: اشتباهات را بپذیرید و مانع اضمحلال خود شوید/ اعلام برنامه‌های اصولگرایان برای انتخابات مجلس یازدهم/ مؤتلفه در چهارچوب ائتلاف نیروهای انقلاب وارد انتخابات می‌شود/ مردم از دولت و مجلس فعلی ناراضی‌اند  (۱۲۸ نظر)

هزینه طراحی سمند خیلی بیشتر از ۱۲۰ میلیارد تومان بود/ راه اندازی کارخانه ایران خودرو در سنگال و ونزوئلا با فشار نمایندگان مجلس/ یک خودرو از خط تولید سنگال بیرون نیامد  (۱۲۴ نظر)

میعاد صالحی، مدیرعامل صندوق بازنشستگی برکنار شد  (۱۱۴ نظر)

افتخاری: اصلاح‌طلبان در حق روحانی ناجوانمردی می‌کنند/موسوی لاری جانشین عارف می‌شود؟/کنایه عارف به حجاریان/برخی در حوزه علمیه به‌ دنبال تضعیف رهبری هستند  (۱۱۳ نظر)

نمره مردودی یک شهرداری دیگر با سگ کشی؛ این بار تهران!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

نامه توکلی به اژه‌ای درباره تخلفات پرونده هفت‌سنگان قزوین/نحوه ورود کارگزاران به انتخابات مجلس/اصلاح طلبان ناگزیرند سیاست ورزی کنند/معاون رئیس جمهور: فرار مغز‌ها نداریم!  (۱۱۱ نظر)

حمله توئیتری محمود صادقی به کارگزاران/جزئیات جدید از بازداشت حسن عباسی/اماراتی‌ها برای باز شدن حساب‌های ایرانیان اقدام می‌کنند/کرباسچی حرف می زند،بعد می گوید منظورم این نبود/ شفاف حرف بزن آقا!  (۱۰۱ نظر)

گاف دادگاه آمریکایی در حکم توقیف نفتکش ایرانی/روایت یک اصلاح طلب از دلایل حمله به آیت الله آملی لاریجانی/زاهدی: شاید برخی اصلاح طلبان در لیست اصولگرایان قرار گیرند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

همه چیز درباره لاریجانی‌ها  (۸۶ نظر)

مردی که دنبال زن دوم می‌رود فقط هوسران است!  (۸۱ نظر)

رئیسی: پایان عمر مفسدان فرا‌رسیده است/ظریف: آمریکا سعی داشت از طریق تروریسم اقتصادی، به اموال ما دستبرد بزند/فرمانده سپاه: دشمنان اقتدار ایران اسلامی را در محاسبات خود مد نظر قرار دهند  (۶۶ نظر)