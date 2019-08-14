نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
188بازدید
‍ پ

UNHCR urges EU to take stranded migrants in Mediterranean

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Tuesday urged European countries to take 507 rescued migrants who are currently stranded in the Mediterranean Sea, Turkey's Anadolu Agency reported.
کد خبر: ۹۱۷۹۷۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۴۹ 14 August 2019

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Tuesday urged European countries to take 507 rescued migrants who are currently stranded in the Mediterranean Sea, Turkey's Anadolu Agency reported.

"Many are reportedly survivors of appalling abuses in Libya and are from refugee-producing countries. They are in need of humanitarian assistance and some have already expressed an intention to seek international protection," UNHCR said in a statement.

"This is a race against time," said Vincent Cochetel, UNHCR special envoy for the Central Mediterranean adding that the condition of migrants is getting worse as storms approach.

"To leave people who have fled war and violence in Libya on the high seas in this weather would be to inflict suffering upon suffering. They must be immediately allowed to dock, and allowed to receive much-needed humanitarian aid," he said.

The UNHCR also urged European leaders to translate sentiments shown after the largest Mediterranean shipwreck of 2019 which claimed 150 lives into meaningful solidarity with people fleeing from Libya.

The statement also said that the Central Mediterranean route needed increased search and rescue efforts and that the role of watercraft operated by non-governmental organisations (NGO) to this end needed to be "acknowledged and supported."

"Their efforts are saving lives, and they should not be stigmatised nor criminalised," it added.

Italy recently passed legislation imposing fines of up to €1 million (US$1.12 million) on NGO-run rescue vessels.

The Proactiva Open Arms, a Spanish NGO-owned ship devoted to search and rescue at sea, had rescued some 151 migrants in early August.

In addition, some 356 people have been rescued in recent days by the Ocean Viking, belonging to French NGOs SOS Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Tuesday said on Twitter that he would not allow migrants to disembark in Italy.

A total of 39,289 irregular migrants and refugees have reached Europe by sea since the beginning of 2019. As many as 840 died at sea, according to the International Organisation for Migration.

More than 30,500 migrants died between 2014 and 2018 while taking the treacherous journey to Europe, IOM figures indicated in January.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
unhcr migrants mediterranean
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
غضنفر رکن آبادی فاجعه منا میعاد صالحی محمد حضرت پور سید جواد سلیمانی حسن میرکاظمی حوزه های انتخابیه خراسان رضوی
آخرین اخبار

پدر طبیعت ایران درگذشت

وب گردی

برگزاری مراسم ولیمه حجاج در برج میلاد

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

اختلال در موتور جستجوى گوگل

Iran travel

بهترین آموزشگاه زبان

پهنای باند اختصاصی مناسب برای کسب و کارها

رزرو هتل

تور کوالالامپور علاءالدین

Iran tour

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

ترامپ: اتفاقات باور نکردنی برای آمریکا رقم می‌خورد
ماجرای فیلم رقص منتسب به پسر وزیر چیست؟
تأیید فرار متهم ردیف اول پرونده مدیران سابق بانک مرکزی/انتقادات صریح عارف از سرمایه‌سوزی‌های صداوسیما/انجام همه‌پرسی روی میز رئیس‌جمهور
عکس جنجالی جدید از ترامپ و همسرش
سخنگوی سپاه: ایران مهد توجه به بانوان است/بازداشت چند تن از کارکنان پایگاه هوایی ارتش در محمودآباد/عارف: سال ۹۲ خاتمی روحانی را در کارگروه اصلاح‌طلبان نپذیرفته بود/مطهری: شورای نگهبان افراد آزاده را به دلیل انتقاد، رد صلاحیت می‌کند
فروش ویژه عجیب یک فروشگاه زنجیره‌ای
میعاد صالحی، مدیرعامل صندوق بازنشستگی برکنار شد
قاچاق فیلم سینمایی عصبانی نیستم بر اثر پخش در پارتی لندن آقازاده وزیر
اعلام آمادگی حزب الله برای جنگ با اسرائیل/پایان دور جدید مذاکرات آمریکا ـ طالبان/ حمله پهپادی ارتش یمن به پایگاه ملک خالد عربستان/ بیانیه پنج کشور در مورد جنگ در لیبی
تصویر شگفت انگیز یک خانواده در مریخ!
سانسور والیبال ایران و روسیه مخاطبان را کلافه کرد
ماجرای نشان جدید کُت ظریف چیست؟
«بازی پهپادی ایران» در منطقه چگونه معادلات نظامی را تغییر داده است؟!
حسن میرکاظمی بازداشت شده است
ازدواج شیرین است اما به شرط و شروط‌ها...

نظرتان درباره صدور گواهینامه موتور برای زنان چیست؟  (۳۸۵ نظر)

فوتبال ایران در خطر حذف از جام ‌جهانی۲۰۲۲ به اتهام تبعیض جنسیتی!/ خوراک تازه رسانه‌های غربی علیه ایران؛ اخراج از فیفا بعد از سرنوشت برجام/ اصرار دولتی‌ها و نفی مراجع عظام و قضایی  (۲۷۹ نظر)

سخنگوی سپاه: ایران مهد توجه به بانوان است/بازداشت چند تن از کارکنان پایگاه هوایی ارتش در محمودآباد/عارف: سال ۹۲ خاتمی روحانی را در کارگروه اصلاح‌طلبان نپذیرفته بود/مطهری: شورای نگهبان افراد آزاده را به دلیل انتقاد، رد صلاحیت می‌کند  (۱۷۸ نظر)

تکذیب ائتلاف قالیباف با احمدی نژاد/غرویان: موتورسواری زنان، منع شرعی و قانونی ندارد/حداد عادل: نارضایتی کنونی جامعه برای جریان اسلامگرا در انتخابات پیش ‌روی یک فرصت است  (۱۷۳ نظر)

تأیید فرار متهم ردیف اول پرونده مدیران سابق بانک مرکزی/انتقادات صریح عارف از سرمایه‌سوزی‌های صداوسیما/انجام همه‌پرسی روی میز رئیس‌جمهور  (۱۵۴ نظر)

دو جان باخته و چهار مجروح درگیری خونین در پادگان محمودآباد/ تغییر هویت جان باختگان از «اراذل و اوباش» به شهروندان محق! +فیلم و عکس  (۱۴۶ نظر)

انتقال بازیکن مازاد پرسپولیس به آذربایجان، به جنجال سیاسی تبدیل شد / عذرخواهی یا فسخ قرارداد شریفی؟  (۱۴۰ نظر)

افشاگری جنجالی بدنساز معروف درباره فوتبالیست‌ها!/سوداگری در مسکن چند برابر ارز سود داد؟/هشدار درباره ورود پول‌های کثیف به کمپین‌های انتخاباتی  (۱۳۵ نظر)

کپی‌های برنامه۹۰ درفصل جدید فوتبال؛ میثاقی در تهران، مزدک در لندن! / رقابت برای «تقسیم غنایم حذف فردوسی‌پور» به بیرون مرز‌ها کشید  (۱۳۴ نظر)

اظهارات بیادی در مورد تشکیل «جریان سوم» در انتخابات/پاسخ کنایه آمیز وکیلی به سخنان انتخاباتی باهنر/درخواست از ترامپ برای تحریم آیت‌الله جنتی/روایت وزیر دولت اصلاحات از قولی که کدخدایی به عارف داده بود  (۱۲۰ نظر)

مقاومت شدید پزشکان در برابر نصب کارتخوان  (۱۰۶ نظر)

خضوع امام جمعه تبریز برای حفظ حرمت یک بانو  (۱۰۳ نظر)

عاقبت تلخ «خلیل عقاب»؛ پهلوان ۹۵ ساله  (۱۰۲ نظر)

احتمال معرفی یک زن برای سکانداری وزارت آموزش و پرورش/اظهارات معاون روحانی درباره زدوبند‌های انتخاباتی/چون لاریجانی و مطهری در لیست امید بودند، باید برای اصلاح طلبان سینه بزنند؟  (۸۹ نظر)

تعرض به دختر ۳/۵ ساله در بیمارستان شیراز  (۸۵ نظر)