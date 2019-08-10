Trump ‘not ready’ to make trade deal with China

Trump said the US and China were hoping to continue trade talks, but he was not ready to make a deal, stoking fears that the standoff would worsen the global economic slowdown.

“We’re talking to China. We’re not ready to make a deal, but we’ll see what happens. But, you know, we’ve been hurt by China for 25, 30 years. Nobody has done anything about it. And we have no choice but to do what we’re doing,” he said.