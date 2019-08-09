نسخه اصلی
Armenia invites Iran's President Rouhani to attend EAEU summit

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan invited Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to partake in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit which is slated to be held early October in Yerevan.

“In accordance with the agreement between the leaders of the EAEU member states, I have invited the President of Iran to participate in Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Yerevan,” Armenian media ‘Media Max quoted Pashinyan as saying.

Pashinyan earlier said that the free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union will open up new prospects for trade and investment between participating countries.

“As you may know, it has reached the stage of ratification. I hope that the legal formalities will be completed in the near future, and the practical results will not keep us waiting for a long time,” Pashinyan said.

The Eurasian Economic Union is an economic union of states located in central and northern Asia and Eastern Europe. The Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union was signed on 29 May 2014 by the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia, and came into force on January 1, 2015.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev had earlier approved a draft interim agreement with a term of four years that provides for the formation of a free trade area between the EAEU and Iran.

'By signing a decree, the Russian side approves the draft interim agreement providing for the formation of a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and its states, on the one side, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the other side.

Meanwhile, In March, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei said in an interview with TASS news agency that the negotiations on establishing a free trade zone between the EAEU and Iran were nearing completion.

The work on the agreement began in 2015, but the signing was postponed several times.

IRNA

