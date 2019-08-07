Iran unveils home-made smart bombs, missile

Iran's armed forces on Tuesday unveiled two home-made precision-guided smart bombs and a missile, Press TV reported.

The bombs named "Yasin" and "Balaban" and a new series of the "Ghaem" missiles were unveiled during a ceremony in the presence of Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami.

"Balaban" has folding wings designed to increase its range, Hatami said.

It is guided by GPS and sensors and could be mounted under aircraft, he added.

Hatami described "Yasin" as a long-range smart, guided bomb that can be fired from a range of 50 kilometers at its target from manned or unmanned aircraft.

He said that "Ghaem" is also a missile to be used for precision strikes and could hit within 50 centimeters of a target.

"Ghaem" is equipped with different visible, thermal and cylindrical seekers and can be installed on various drone, helicopters and fighter jets to annihilate their targets, he added.

The Iranian minister said that "the defense ministry will never hesitate to defend Iran and boost security despite the malice and conspiracies hatched by the United States."a