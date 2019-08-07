نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
232بازدید
‍ پ

Jon Huntsman: US ambassador to Russia will step down

Jon Huntsman, whose two-year tenure as the US ambassador to Russia has been characterized by disagreements with the Kremlin, is stepping down with a stark warning of “irreconcilable” divisions between Washington and Moscow and a warning to hold “Russia accountable when its behavior threatens us and our allies”.
کد خبر: ۹۱۶۵۰۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۵ 07 August 2019

Jon Huntsman, whose two-year tenure as the US ambassador to Russia has been characterized by disagreements with the Kremlin, is stepping down with a stark warning of “irreconcilable” divisions between Washington and Moscow and a warning to hold “Russia accountable when its behavior threatens us and our allies”.

In the resignation letter, first obtained by the Salt Lake Tribune, Huntsman said he was honored by the trust Trump placed in him “during this historically difficult period in bilateral relations”.

The two-term Utah governor, who is rumored to be considering a third-term, steps down on 3 October. In his letter, he said he wanted to return to his home state “to reconnect with our growing family and responsibilities”.

Huntsman’s tenure in Moscow was repeatedly undermined by frictions between the two superpowers. Soon after he arrived in Moscow, Russia expelled hundreds of US diplomats in retaliation for US sanctions.

At the time, the secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, warned that relations were at their worst point since the cold war. But the Trump administration has showed little success in improving them.

In 2018, critics called for Huntsman to resign in the wake of what they saw as an embarrassing summit in Helsinki between Trump and Vladi­mir Putin.

The state-run Tass news agency, quoting an unnamed spokesperson in the foreign ministry, said “the domestic political state of affairs in the US” made it impossible to fully develop bilateral ties after Huntsman’s resignation was announced.

In his letter, Huntsman reminded the president of Russia’s history of disrespecting human rights and violating the sovereignty of its neighbors. He also cautioned Trump against the kind of “reset” with Russia that humiliated the Obama administration.

“No reset or restart is going to help, just a clear understanding of our interests and values – and a practical framework for sustained dialogue,” he wrote.

According to CNN, Trump and Putin discussed the need for a new US ambassador in Russia during a telephone call last week. The White House has since denied the subject was discussed.

Huntsman’s critics will not be sad to see him go. Having served as Obama’s ambassador to China, Huntsman’s ability to then serve Trump was viewed as opportunistic.

During Trump’s 2016 campaign, Huntsman first said he’d vote for Trump, then, when a recording emerged in which Trump bragged about sexual assault, he called for him to leave the race. Once Trump was elected, though, like many Republicans, Huntsman warmed to him again.

A Guardian profile at the time noted that Huntsman’s posting coming as the Trump administration was being engulfed in accusations of collusion with Russian-sponsored election manipulation, was always going to be “an unusually delicate posting”.

Having served in the administrations of five presidents and put himself up as a 2012 republican candidate it was not clear if Huntsman was “a selfless public servant or opportunistic people-pleaser”.

“Frankly, I think he should be diagnosed with acute masochism,” said Ana Navarro, a former campaign aide. “He’s rich, happy, has beautiful children and grandchildren and he wants to work for Trump – in Russia of all places!

“I understand wanting to serve your country but that sounds like self-flagellation.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
russia usa ambassador
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
عباس بابایی مناسک حج حوزه های انتخابیه ایلام شیخ زکزاکی سامانه رصد قیمت کراسنویارسک نفرات برتر آزمون سراسری ۹۸ بمباران اتمی هیروشیما و ناکازاکی
آخرین اخبار

خرید لوازم‌خانگی در دبی، تحویل از قاچاقچی در تهران

اجرای ۵ طرح فناورانه ملی توسط جهاد تهران

سرنوشت سیاه دختری که در ۱۵ سالگی طلاق گرفت

واتس آپ در ایران از تلگرام جلو افتاد

واکنش وزیر بهداشت به مباحث کمبود پزشک

حکم شرعی و قانونی موتورسواری بانوان چیست؟

سال‌های ۹۷ و ۹۸ رکورددار کاهش تولد در کشور

ماده‌ای خطرناک که در قند و شکر پنهان شده است

همکاری یونیسف و هلال احمر برای کودکان سیل زده

جزییات هوشمندسازی کنتور برق مشترکان خانگی

لیست موادغذایی غیر مجاز در سوپر مارکت‌ها

همتی: کاهش ۳ هزار و ۵۰۰ برابری ارزش پول ملی از سال ۱۳۵۰ تا امروز/ بورس مشمول مالیات بر عایدی سرمایه نیست/ چین در واکنش به ترامپ نرخ یوان را تثبیت کرد/ چرا نوسان دلار محدود شده است؟

ورود همه حجاج ایرانی به سرزمين وحي

مشارکت اسرائیل در ائتلاف دریایی در خلیج فارس

خطاب جانسون به شاه بحرین درباره برجام

وب گردی

دوره مطالعاتی آثار و اندیشه امام موسی صدر(دکتر اسماعیلی)

استخراج بیت‌کوین چقدر برق مصرف می‌کند؟

سئوکارها بخوانند: آخرین مقاله‌ی منتشر شده در بلاگ گوگل

تور اروپا

Iran travel

تاریخچه روابط تجاری ایران و امارات

کنترل قیمت کالاها در بازار با یک اپلیکیشن

پهنای باند اختصاصی مناسب برای کسب و کارها

رزرو هتل

تور کوالالامپور علاءالدین

Iran tour

نرم افزار داشبورد مدیریتی

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

مجازات تجاوز جنسی در ایران چیست؟
انفجار هولناک انبار تسلیحات در روسیه/ صدور دستور تخلیه فوری و گسترده مردم/ احتمال وقوع انفجار اتمی
اسرائیل پادزهر S-۳۰۰ را یافته است / بی فایدگی سامانه روسی در سوریه؟
بازیگر شبکه جم بی سر و صدا به ایران برگشت
حسن رعیت بازداشت شد؟ /حرف‌های تازه برادر میترا استاد/آمار عجیب از کنسل پرواز و تأخیر‌های فرودگاهی/اصلاح‌طلبان به مجلس و دولت ایراد بگیرند، نه شورای نگهبان/جواد خیابانی: عادل فردوسی پور به تلویزیون بازمی‌گردد
درآمد بهنوش بختیاری و رامبد جوان از ایستاگرام
نماز جمعه فقط جای پرداختن به «حجاب زنان» و «شادی جوانان» نیست/ کمی هم به اختلاس‌ها و فاصله طبقاتی بپردازید!/ امام جمعه مشهد به حاشیه شهر برود و مشکلات اصلی مردم را حداقل بشنوند
تعجب خانم بازیگر با دیدن عکسش در لندن!
سرنوشت دردناک دختر حاکم دوبی
با انقلاب اسلامی همه امام و امامزاده شدند؟ /طرح حجاریان برای شرکت اصلاح‌طلبان در انتخابات/اصلاح طلبان از لاریجانی حمایت نمی‌کنند/نماینده‌هایی که یکباره میلیاردر می‌شوند!
تحریم وزیر خارجه یعنی شکست گفت‌وگو و دیپلماسی/ به آمریکا سفر نمی‎کنم؛ به مقر سازمان ملل می‌روم/ تعهد محضری می‌دهم ۱۴۰۰ در منزل تشریف دارم/ در آمریکا انقلاب که نشده که دوباره مذاکره کنیم
نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره جمعیت چین و هند
تماس‌های محرمانه عربستان و امارات با ایران/ سفر هیأت آمریکایی به ترکیه و اعزام کماندو‌ها به مرز/ افزایش اختلافات بین امارات و دولت مستعفی یمن/ پرواز دوباره رپتور‌های نیروی هوایی آمریکا بر فراز سوریه
پرواز موفق «شکارچی» فراصوت جدید روسیه
معاون قوه قضائیه: صدور گواهینامه موتور برای غیرمردان جایز نیست/سازمان لیگ: هیچ الزامی برای ورود بانوان به ورزشگاه‌ها در لیگ برتر نداریم

با حذف ۴ صفر از پول ملی ایران، موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۵۲۸ نظر)

چهار صفر از پول ملی حذف شد  (۴۲۲ نظر)

نماز جمعه فقط جای پرداختن به «حجاب زنان» و «شادی جوانان» نیست/ کمی هم به اختلاس‌ها و فاصله طبقاتی بپردازید!/ امام جمعه مشهد به حاشیه شهر برود و مشکلات اصلی مردم را حداقل بشنوند  (۳۵۳ نظر)

کنایه بعیدی نژاد به سریال "گاندو" و تحریم ظریف/پیامد‌های حذف چهار صفر از پول ملی در سیستم بانکی و بورس/گلایه جدی رضا کیانیان از رشیدپور/شرایط حضور زنان در ورزشگاه آزادی اعلام شد/انتقاد دوباره رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه علمیه  (۱۷۵ نظر)

پشت پرده تحریم وزیر خارجه ایران در دیدار ظریف و سناتور رند پال  (۱۶۴ نظر)

واکنش مولاوردی به عدم شرکت ظریف در انتخابات ۱۴۰۰/نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره جمعیت چین و هند/اصلاح طلبان تندرو به براندازان نزدیک‌ترند/مردم به ۱۰ هزار تومان می‌گویند ۱۰ تومان و این یعنی خودشان صفر‌ها را حذف می‌کنند  (۱۵۶ نظر)

انفجار هولناک انبار تسلیحات در روسیه/ صدور دستور تخلیه فوری و گسترده مردم/ احتمال وقوع انفجار اتمی  (۱۵۴ نظر)

تحریم وزیر خارجه یعنی شکست گفت‌وگو و دیپلماسی/ به آمریکا سفر نمی‎کنم؛ به مقر سازمان ملل می‌روم/ تعهد محضری می‌دهم ۱۴۰۰ در منزل تشریف دارم/ در آمریکا انقلاب که نشده که دوباره مذاکره کنیم  (۱۵۱ نظر)

پیشنهاد حجاریان در واکنش به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا/روایتی دیگر از دیدار قالیباف با احمدی‌نژاد/روحانی از فلاحت‌پیشه و حضرتی شکایت کرد؟/توصیه امنیتی رهبر انقلاب به قالیباف  (۱۴۰ نظر)

«بوی باران» خون مخاطبان را به جوش آورد!  (۱۴۰ نظر)

وزیر خارجه، نماینده کل ملت ایران است / وزیر امروز خارجه ما، یک مجتهد سیاسی است  (۱۳۳ نظر)

با انقلاب اسلامی همه امام و امامزاده شدند؟ /طرح حجاریان برای شرکت اصلاح‌طلبان در انتخابات/اصلاح طلبان از لاریجانی حمایت نمی‌کنند/نماینده‌هایی که یکباره میلیاردر می‌شوند!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

عکس جنجالی داوری زنان در بازی پسران بوشهری  (۱۰۸ نظر)

حسن رعیت بازداشت شد؟ /حرف‌های تازه برادر میترا استاد/آمار عجیب از کنسل پرواز و تأخیر‌های فرودگاهی/اصلاح‌طلبان به مجلس و دولت ایراد بگیرند، نه شورای نگهبان/جواد خیابانی: عادل فردوسی پور به تلویزیون بازمی‌گردد  (۱۰۴ نظر)

عباس عبدی: پلیس را نباید مأمور برخورد با بدحجابی کرد/ نواحمدی‌نژادی‌ها در راه مجلس/ پلیس: به حامد زمانی شوکر زده نشده/تاجرنیا: کارگزاران می‌خواهند لاریجانی را به تصمیم سازان اصلاح طلب تحمیل کنند  (۱۰۰ نظر)