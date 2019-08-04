نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
152بازدید
‍ پ

Iranian foreign ministry downplays public concerns over the Caspian convention

One year after the conclusion of an agreement on the legal aspects of the Caspian Sea, Iranian public opinion has become sensitive toward some aspects of the issue. Downplaying public concerns over the issue, Iranian foreign ministry says no new development has been happened in this regard.
کد خبر: ۹۱۵۹۸۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۰:۲۹ 04 August 2019

Tabnak – One year after the conclusion of an agreement on the legal aspects of the Caspian Sea, Iranian public opinion has become sensitive toward some aspects of the issue. Downplaying public concerns over the issue, Iranian foreign ministry says no new development has been happened in this regard.

According to Press TV, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman says negotiations among five littoral states of the Caspian Sea on its legal regime are still going on and no final conclusion has been reached on this issue so far.

Abbas Mousavi made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Sunday, saying, “All current speculations about the Caspian Sea’s legal regime are incorrect … [because] no new development has taken place with regard to its legal regime and related discussions have been limited to negotiations between individual countries.”

Addressing concerns surrounding the issue of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, Mousavi said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s latest participation at a session of the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) held to discuss the sea's legal regime, was just aimed to answer a question posed by the Iranian lawmakers on this issue last year, and Iran's top diplomat explained that no legal discussion has been finalized with respect to the legal regime yet.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that the issue of the Caspian Sea has its own complications as the sea has been engulfed by five states, which is why its legal regime has yet to be determined.

Mousavi said all the five littoral states have been trying to reach a solution on the issue, which demands intensive technical and legal work, adding that some allegations around the matter are just hearsay and lack logical basis.

While addressing an open session of the parliament last month, Zarif said the foreign ministry would not compromise on the country’s territorial integrity with anybody, including with regard to Iran's territorial waters.

“When it comes to Iran's territorial integrity and waters, we will stand on ceremony with nobody and will not negotiate with any party about honors Iran has gained during the past 40 years …. The administration is committed to this issue and the Majlis has the final say on it,” Iran's top diplomat told lawmakers.

Zarif noted that the convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea was signed “with open eyes” by leaders of the five littoral states on August 12, 2018, adding that Iran would never compromise on its interests on the basis of mere trust in other countries.

The Caspian Sea convention was signed by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his counterparts from Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, namely Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, respectively, after the 5th Caspian Summit in the Kazakh port city of Aktau.

The convention is drawn up in 24 articles with the most important highlights being a ban on military presence of all foreign countries in the sea and transit of military consignments belonging to foreign countries.

The convention emphasizes that the Caspian Sea belongs to all littoral states, prohibiting establishment and handing over of any kind of military bases to foreign countries. It also puts emphasis on sovereign rights of the littoral states while recognizing their right to decide on the sea.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran caspian sea convention
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
عملیات سنتینل هادی رضوی کوهمره‌سرخی شیراز رمز ارز رامین مهمانپرست حوزه های انتخابیه اصفهان
آخرین اخبار

حکم جدید فتحی برای حاجیلوها در استقلال

هشدار بارش شدید و وقوع سیل در برخی استان‌ها

پاپ حملات مسلحانه در آمریکا را محکوم کرد

ایران از مذاکره فراری نیست

رزمایش مشترک آمریکا و کره جنوبی دوشنبه آغاز می‌شود

حذف کمیسیون ماده ۱۰۰ برای جلوگیری از دور زدن قانون

معاملات مسکن حدود ۶۰ درصد کاهش یافته است

پیشنهاد هند به پاکستان درمورد تبادل اجساد

با انقلاب اسلامی همه امام و امامزاده شدند؟ /طرح حجاریان برای شرکت اصلاح‌طلبان در انتخابات/اصلاح طلبان از لاریجانی حمایت نمی‌کنند/نماینده‌هایی که یکباره میلیاردر می‌شوند!

افشای مشکل جسمی مایگا اخلاقی نیست

مایگا در تست پزشکی پرسپولیس رد شد

کاهش نسبی قیمت‌ها در بازار طلا و سکه تهران/ پیش بینی ثبات تا پایان هفته

دلار و ۴۶ ارز دیگر، ثابت ماندند

نامزدهای جایزه آکادمی سینماسینما

آیین‌نامه فرآیند استخراج رمز ارز ابلاغ شد

وب گردی

بهترین آموزشگاه زبان

تور کوالالامپور علاءالدین

پهنای باند اختصاصی مناسب برای کسب و کارها

تور اروپا

نرم افزار داشبورد مدیریتی

Iran travel

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

رزرو هتل

اگر قصد «ضامن شدن و ضمانت کردن» دارید به این نکات توجه کنید
ممنوعیت استفاده از سیخ کباب آلومینیومی
مجازات تجاوز جنسی در ایران چیست؟
روایت فرمانده انگلیسی از مواجهه با نیروهای ایرانی در خلیج‌فارس/خشم عربستان از چرخش امارات به سمت ایران/ ادعای آمریکا در مورد کشته شدن «حمزه بن لادن»/ ابراز خرسندی امارات از نشست‌های امنیتی با ایران
پیشنهاد حجاریان در واکنش به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا/روایتی دیگر از دیدار قالیباف با احمدی‌نژاد/روحانی از فلاحت‌پیشه و حضرتی شکایت کرد؟/توصیه امنیتی رهبر انقلاب به قالیباف
محسن رضایی عزادار شد
تصویری از کاهش وزن جواد خیابانی
پشت پرده تحریم وزیر خارجه ایران در دیدار ظریف و سناتور رند پال
کنایه بعیدی نژاد به سریال "گاندو" و تحریم ظریف/پیامد‌های حذف چهار صفر از پول ملی در سیستم بانکی و بورس/گلایه جدی رضا کیانیان از رشیدپور/شرایط حضور زنان در ورزشگاه آزادی اعلام شد/انتقاد دوباره رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه علمیه
حمله سعودی‌ها به امارات به خاطر یمن و ایران/موافقت مشروط دولت سوریه با آتش‌بس در ادلب/ حمله موشکی اسرائیل به القنیطره سوریه/ واکنش اتحادیه اروپا به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا
نخستین موضع رسمی امارات پس از چرخش به سوی ایران/نشست وزرای خارجه عراق، اردن و مصر در بغداد/ ارسال تجهیزات نظامی ترکیه به سمت مرزهای سوریه/ تلاش اسرائیل برای ممانعت از فروش اف-۳۵ آمریکا به ترکیه
ماجرای تلفن مخصوص چاوز برای سفرای ایران/ادعایی درباره دیدار احمدی‌نژاد و قالیباف/احتمال مخالفت مجلس با حذف ۴ صفر /کنایه ذوالنوری به بهانه تحریم ظریف، به موافقان مذاکره /نامه یک دبستانی ساعت شروع مدرسه را تغییر می‌دهد؟
عکس جنجالی داوری زنان در بازی پسران بوشهری
فراری دادن مهمان روی آنتن زنده شبکه ۵
هشت سنت غلط ازدواج از نگاه رهبر انقلاب

با حذف ۴ صفر از پول ملی ایران، موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۴۹۶ نظر)

چهار صفر از پول ملی حذف شد  (۴۱۹ نظر)

محمدعلی نجفی به قصاص محکوم شد/ داماد وزیر کار به ۲۰ سال و احسان دلاویز به ۱۰ سال حبس محکوم شدند  (۲۱۴ نظر)

خاتمی: شعار «مرگ بر آمریکا» در گینس ثبت شود/احضار حامد زمانی به دادسرا در پی درگیری با مأموران فرودگاه/واکنش وکیل نجفی به خبر صدور حکم قصاص: بعید نیست/دلایل بی اعتمادشدن مردم به حاکمیت از نگاه احمدتوکلی  (۲۰۳ نظر)

آقای احمدی نژاد، مردم دیگر فریب شعارهای پوپولیستی را نمی‌خورند!  (۱۹۸ نظر)

نماز جمعه فقط جای پرداختن به «حجاب زنان» و «شادی جوانان» نیست/ کمی هم به اختلاس‌ها و فاصله طبقاتی بپردازید!/ امام جمعه مشهد به حاشیه شهر برود و مشکلات اصلی مردم را حداقل بشوند  (۱۷۶ نظر)

پشت پرده تحریم وزیر خارجه ایران در دیدار ظریف و سناتور رند پال  (۱۶۴ نظر)

برخورد متفاوت پلیس دو کشور با فرد شرور و شکست پلیس ایران!  (۱۶۱ نظر)

استقبال پناهیان از یک پیشنهاد سخنگوی دولت/حضور یک چهره جدید زن در دولت/میانگین سنی ائمه جمعه کشور چقدر است؟/ هر وقت یک ایرانی در کنگره سخنرانی کرد، پمپئو هم می‌تواند در صدا و سیما حرف بزند  (۱۵۲ نظر)

ماجرای حضور مخفیانه آذری‌جهرمی در قزوین/واکنش منتجب‌نیا به سخنان اخیر رئیس دولت اصلاحات/روحانی از مطالبه معرفی وزیر زن نگذرد/محمدعلی نجفی از مسعود استاد رضایت گرفت؟  (۱۴۷ نظر)

پیشنهاد حجاریان در واکنش به تحریم ظریف از سوی آمریکا/روایتی دیگر از دیدار قالیباف با احمدی‌نژاد/روحانی از فلاحت‌پیشه و حضرتی شکایت کرد؟/توصیه امنیتی رهبر انقلاب به قالیباف  (۱۴۰ نظر)

کنایه بعیدی نژاد به سریال "گاندو" و تحریم ظریف/پیامد‌های حذف چهار صفر از پول ملی در سیستم بانکی و بورس/گلایه جدی رضا کیانیان از رشیدپور/شرایط حضور زنان در ورزشگاه آزادی اعلام شد/انتقاد دوباره رحیم‌پور ازغدی از حوزه علمیه  (۱۳۹ نظر)

چرا ۸۰ درصد نمایندگان مجلس دهم رأی نخواهند آورد؟ / مجلس یازدهم اصولگراست یا اصلاح‌طلب؟!  (۱۲۰ نظر)

فتحی: دامنه اختیارات وزیر امور خارجه را مشخص کنید/ تعیین سیاست خارجی وظیفه امام جمعه نیست!  (۱۰۸ نظر)

با ۲۰ شرکتی که یک میلیارد یورو ارز دولتی در آن‌ها گم شده است، بیشتر آشنا شوید!  (۱۰۲ نظر)