Iran Supports Afghanistan’s Integrity, Independence: Larijani

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani in a meeting with Afghan Senate Speaker Fazl Hadi Muslimyar in Tehran on Saturday said that the government of Iran supports Afghanistan's integrity, independence and security.
04 August 2019

Tehran has always supported Afghanistan in “hard times”, Larijani said as quoted by Iran's Irna news agency.

“Today there is the talk of sustainable peace in the region. The Islamic Republic stands next to the Afghan government. Iran supports the peace council there,” Larijani said.

Larijani stressed that Iran always supports all types of dialogue which include the Afghan government.

Muslimyar expressed his gratitude to the Iranian leader for backing the Afghan nationals’ education in Iran.

This comes as the US and the Taliban negotiators started the eighth round of talks in Doha on Saturday. The US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said the United States is ready for "a good agreement" with the Taliban.

