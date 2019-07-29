Sudan's military council voices commitment to ceasefire at conflict zones

Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) on Sunday reiterated its commitment to a permanent ceasefire at conflict zones and implementation of a joint vision with armed movements on the peace process, reported Xinhua news agency.

"During its visit to Juba, the TMC delegation held meetings with the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM)/northern sector, Abdel-Aziz Al-Hilu's faction," Shams-Eddin Kabashi, the TMC's spokesman, said in a statement.

The two sides agreed to map out a joint vision on the peace process, said Kabashi, pointing out that "the TMC delegation stressed on the permanent ceasefire, while the movement vowed to renew the cessation of hostilities after consultation with members of the Revolution Front Alliance."

The two sides stressed the importance of peace and agreed to open the passages for delivery of aid to war-affected areas, he added.

The TMC's Deputy Chairman Mohamed Hamdan Daqlu and the accompanying delegation on Sunday concluded a two-day visit to South Sudan.