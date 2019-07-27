US Reconnaissance Drone Spotted Near Russian Border - Reports

The US and its allies continue scouting operations in the region ignoring the fact that the Russian Ministry of Defence has repeatedly urged the Pentagon to stop flights near the country's territory.

The American RQ-4A Global Hawk Drone carried out a reconnaissance mission near the Russian border on Friday evening, Plane Radar reported. According to the monitoring resource, the aircraft took off from an airbase in Italy, travelled to the control line between Ukraine and self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic. It was later spotted near Russia's Crimea and Krasnodar Region.