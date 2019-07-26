نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
59بازدید
‍ پ

Iran opposes ruling of UK court on Chieftain tanks

کد خبر: ۹۱۴۰۹۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۳:۵۲ 26 July 2019

Iran's Ambassador in London Hamid Baeidinejad said on Friday that Islamic Republic of Iran is opposed to the British court's ruling that the UK does not have to pay at least £20m interest on the £387m it owes to Iran over the cancelled sale of Chieftain tanks in the 1970s.

He also reiterated in a twitter that Iran will adopt necessary legal actions against the ruling.

"The ruling will have no impact on the British company's obligation to pay the total sum of several hundreds of pounds of debts as well as its interests over the past 30 years," he said.

A High Court in London ruled on Friday that the UK does not have to pay the sum that Iran believes has accrued on £387 million owed to Tehran over the failed delivery of more than 1,500 Chieftain tanks and armored vehicles based on contracts signed as of 1971.

The case involves a payment of £650 million made by Iran in the 1970s to buy 1,500 Chieftain tanks from Britain and repair 250 more.

The deal was blocked after the 1979 Iranian Revolution deposed the Western-backed Shah.

Britain kept the paid portion of the contract.

However, western media allegedly claimed that Iran has made payment of the debt as scapegoat for the release of the Iranian-British national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe who is in jail in Iran over security charges.

Baeidinejad commented on the issue, saying that certain British media outlets create the impression that payment of the debt to Iran is linked to a behind-the-scene deal to free Zaghari from prison.

The idea is completely wrong and developing a good understanding about the course of the case will clearly reveal that the two cases are totally irrelevant, he said.

IRNA

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran uk tank
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
استخراج بیت کوین کارت سوخت مدیران دو تابعیتی بوریس جانسون محسن پهلوان جرمی هانت شورایاری ها اتحادیه اروپا
آخرین اخبار

خرج میلیاردی برای یک استخر یعنی چه؟

هر بشکه نفت برنت ۶۳.۷۵ دلار

کارنامه بازار مسکن در تیرماه

نوسان دلار در کانال ۱۱ هزار تومانی/ شاخص ارزی با افزایش مواجه شد

توصیه سید حسن نصرالله به تشکیلات خودگردان

اگر آمریکا خطایی کند رژیم صهیونیستی محو می‌شود

گفتگوی تلفنی وزاری خارجه آلمان و آمریکا

خودکشی پدر پس از قتل فجیع دختر و همسر

آمار اولیه انتخابات شورایاری‌ها اعلام شد

فیلم سرنگونی پهپاد ایرانی چه شد؟

بودجه ۹۸ با فروش روزانه ۳۰۰ هزار بشکه نفت بسته شد

حباب سکه با کاهش حجم تقاضا به ۱۵۰ هزار تومان کاهش یافت

ترامپ ماکرون را احمق توصیف کرد

درگیری سپاه کردستان با یک تیم ضدانقلاب

افراد مسلح 40 میلیون دلار طلا را از فرودگاهی در برزیل دزیدند

وب گردی

سفارش آنلاین از بهترین رستوران های تهران

پیش‌بینی بازارها تا پایان امسال

توزیع اقلام اساسی در مساجد؛ ماجرا چیست؟

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

هتل های کیش

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

دلایل مهاجرت گزارشگر فوتبال صداوسیما به انگلیس / معضل جدید تلویزیون ایران؛ سانسور صدای مزدک از گزارش‌های سابق!
حذف «بابا پنجعلی» از پایتخت
اگر مسئولان امنیتی اجازه دهند، اسناد تابعیت کریمی قدوسی را منتشر می‌کنم/ تابعیت کریمی قدوسی، اکتسابی است
موضوع پیام روحانی به مکرون چه بود؟/اظهارات حسینیان درباره احتمال استعفا یا برکناری دولت روحانی/با چقدر حقوق می‌شود زندگی آبرومندانه داشت؟/زن و مردی که در یک شب ۷۰۰ خودرو ثبت سفارش کردند
آشنایی با چند روش شکایت از کارمندان خاطی
شکایت از «فلاحت‌پیشه» به ‌دلیل پیشنهاد مذاکره با آمریکا/ابتکار: دختران بدون حجاب در مدارس حاضر شوند/اقلیتی قارون‌صفت با ماشین‌های میلیاردی در خیابان‌ها رژه می‌روند
سرنوشتی که در انتظار محمد علی نجفی است!/قیمتِ صندلی نمایندگی مجلس چند؟/توصیه مطهری به اصلاح طلبان/اعتراض کارگردان مستند پخش شده درباره احمد شاملو
مرجانه گلچین: من باختم، بدجوریم باختم
مزدک میرزایی آرشیو صداوسیما را با خود برد
مزدک درساختمان شبکه اینترنشنال درلندن حاضرشد
دولت ترامپ در خصوص ایران بر سر دوراهی نهایی قرار گرفته است
درخواست وزیرخارجه آمریکا برای سفر به ایران/پشت پرده مأموریت عربستان و امارات در شرق یمن/رأی کمیته سنای آمریکا به طرح تحریم علیه عربستان /حمایت چین از دکترین پیشنهادی روسیه درباره امنیت خلیج فارس
اقدام عجیب هموطن بوشهری برای فرار از گرما!
نامه ایران به شورای امنیت درباره علل توقیف نفتکش انگلیسی/ هشدار عمران‌خان درباره پیامدهای افزایش تنش با ایران برای منطقه/ آماده باش ارتش اسرائیل در مرزهای شمالی با لبنان/اعلام آمادگی پنتاگون برای مذاکره با ایران
جهانگیری: شرمنده مردم هستیم/سردار جلالی:مذاکره با آمریکا «اسم رمز فتنه» است/نامه فیفا به وزارت‌ خزانه‌داری آمریکا درباره تحریم فوتبال ایران

دلایل مهاجرت گزارشگر فوتبال صداوسیما به انگلیس / معضل جدید تلویزیون ایران؛ سانسور صدای مزدک از گزارش‌های سابق!  (۳۵۶ نظر)

مزدک میرزایی به شبکه فارسی زبان خارج از کشور رفت / شایعه فردوسی‌پور درمورد همکارش به حقیقت پیوست  (۳۰۴ نظر)

اگر مسئولان امنیتی اجازه دهند، اسناد تابعیت کریمی قدوسی را منتشر می‌کنم/ تابعیت کریمی قدوسی، اکتسابی است  (۲۳۸ نظر)

شکایت از «فلاحت‌پیشه» به ‌دلیل پیشنهاد مذاکره با آمریکا/ابتکار: دختران بدون حجاب در مدارس حاضر شوند/اقلیتی قارون‌صفت با ماشین‌های میلیاردی در خیابان‌ها رژه می‌روند  (۲۰۰ نظر)

درخواست قطع آب منزل وزیر نیرو در مجلس!/مردم در این دوره به حرف رئیس دولت اصلاحات گوش نمی‌دهند/پلیس امنیت اخلاقی، اجتماعی و ارزشی تشکیل می‌شود  (۱۹۷ نظر)

موضوع پیام روحانی به مکرون چه بود؟/اظهارات حسینیان درباره احتمال استعفا یا برکناری دولت روحانی/با چقدر حقوق می‌شود زندگی آبرومندانه داشت؟/زن و مردی که در یک شب ۷۰۰ خودرو ثبت سفارش کردند  (۱۸۹ نظر)

شما هم با رئیس جمهور موافقید که افزایش اجاره بها «۳۰ درصد» بوده و «امیدوارکننده» است؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

برای مذاکره عزتمندانه آماده ایم؛ اما کنار میز تسلیم نمی‌نشینیم/ توقیف کشتی متخلف انگلیسی توسط سپاه قدرتمندانه و حرفه‌ای بود/ تجلیل از اقدام علیه شبکه جاسوسی آمریکا  (۱۵۹ نظر)

فرمانده ناجا: بدحجابی در برخی برنامه‌های تلویزیونی از خیابان بدتر است/فیفا: فدراسیون ایران با ورود زنان به ورزشگاه‌ها موافقت کرده/کاظم صدیقی: به هم ریختن امنیت جامعه با ربا یا شورش، محاربه با خداست  (۱۵۴ نظر)

پرونده تحصیلی حسین فریدون دوباره در مجلس به جریان افتاد/احمدی‌نژاد از ترامپ تعریف کرد/معاون احمدی‌نژاد سکته مغزی کرد؟ /تهران رکورد سی ساله مصرف آب را شکست! /روایت یک نماینده از ایجاد «پول کثیف» در واگذاری یک بنگاه دولتی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

آیت‌الله امامی کاشانی: مسئولان میز اداره و اتاق کارشان را به امام زمان عرضه کنند و ببینند آیا امام راضی است/از پلیس ماجرای «تهران‌پارس» تقدیر نقدی شد  (۱۲۶ نظر)

لطفا کارمند دولت شوید و پس از هفت سال خانه دار شوید!  (۱۲۰ نظر)

ناو آمریکایی، پهپاد ایرانی را هدف قرار داد  (۱۱۹ نظر)

دور زدن دلال‌ها پیش نیاز دور زدن تحریم‌ها ست!/درخواست جدید فائزه هاشمی از رئیس جمهور/کنایه سنگین مشاور ظریف به انگلیس/ادعایی درباره دستگیری معاون استاندار لرستان  (۱۱۸ نظر)

دیدار ظریف با سناتور جمهوری‌خواه آمریکایی/اعلام آمادگی ترامپ برای مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با ایران/واکنش روسیه به ادعای آمریکا درباره سرنگونی پهپاد ایرانی/ گفت‌وگوی تلفنی رؤسای جمهوری فرانسه و آمریکا در مورد ایران  (۱۱۱ نظر)