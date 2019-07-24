نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
499بازدید
‍ پ

Iran reiterates its commitment to the security of the Persian Gulf

After the seizure of a British oil tanker by the IRGC in the Strait of Hormuz for breaching the maritime law, London and Washington accused Iran of trying to destabilize the strait and the Persian Gulf. Iranian officials, however, reiterate the country’s commitment to guaranteeing the security of that geopolitically-important areas.
کد خبر: ۹۱۳۸۰۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۲ مرداد ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۱:۳۶ 24 July 2019

Tabnak – After the seizure of a British oil tanker by the IRGC in the Strait of Hormuz for breaching the maritime law, London and Washington accused Iran of trying to destabilize the strait and the Persian Gulf. Iranian officials, however, reiterate the country’s commitment to guaranteeing the security of that geopolitically-important areas.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says Iran has the responsibility for securing the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf and will decisively confront any attempt at destabilizing the strategic waters.

“We will not allow anyone to try to disrupt order in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz,” the chief executive told a government meeting in Tehran on Wednesday.

“It is Iran and the other littoral states, which are chiefly responsible for securing the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, and the [security] issue has nothing to do with others The Iranian nation has always acted as the guardian of the Persian Gulf,” Rouhani emphasized.

Rouhani strongly warned against acts of “mischief” in the Persian Gulf as well as violations of the international maritime law governing the body of water, calling on all sides to heed the warnings of the naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in the Strait of Hormuz — which has been in charge of ensuring security in the maritime bottleneck.

Meanwhile, according to the latest statement released by the Iraqi ministry of oil, Iran has assured the country about the secure and free sailing of vessels in Strait of Hormuz. Iran communicated this to Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi during a visit by him to Tehran on Monday, the Iraqi ministry said in a statement.

“Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (gave) reassurances to the Iraqi delegation... around guaranteeing freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz and respect for international law guaranteeing that,” the statement said.

On July 22, the Iraqi Prime Minister arrived in Tehran to meet with high-ranking Iranian officials, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei and President Rouhani.

In his meeting with Abdul Mahdi, President Rouhani said Iran has always been, and will be, the key guardian of security and freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Sea of Oman.

In the same vein, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi has said the Islamic Republic will strive to ensure security of the Strait of Hormuz, and will not allow any disturbance in shipping in the strategic sea passage between the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

During a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris on Tuesday, the Iranian diplomat reiterated his country’s resolve concerning the issue.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran rouhani persian gulf strait of Hormoz
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سکه ثامن کریمی قدوسی مزدک میرزایی استخراج بیت کوین کارت سوخت معصومه ابتکار مدیران دو تابعیتی بوریس جانسون محسن پهلوان علیرضا خمسه
آخرین اخبار

چگونه کفش انزو بونافه ساخته می‌شود؟

ازدواج صوری روش جدید کسب درآمد جوانان

مرغ زنده، جایزه بهترین بازیکن دربی

درخواست ملکه از جانسون برای تشکیل دولت

اطلاعیه جدید درباره کارت سوخت

گریفیث به پایان جنگ یمن در آینده‌ای نزدیک خوشبین است

نگاه انگلیس پس از بریگزیت به کشورهای عرب خلیج فارس است

اوضاع در تاسیسات آزمایش هسته‌ای کره شمالی همچنان آرام است

پالایشگاه‌ها خوراک قیر را به شرکت‌های غیر از خودشان تحویل نمی‌دهند

نحوه مراقبت و واکس زدن بوت‌های چرم

دیده‌بان حقوق بشر سوریه: ترکیه برای حمله به شهر رأس العین آماده می‌شود

مخالفت کره شمالی با کمک غذایی سئول به دلیل مانور نظامی با آمریکا

بازداشت افسران ارشد ارتش سودان به اتهام تلاش برای کودتا

نماینده پارلمان عراق: آمریکا با حشد شعبی مثل دشمن برخورد می‌کند

ابراز نگرانی فرانسه درمورد وضعیت خلیج فارس

وب گردی

سفارش آنلاین از بهترین رستوران های تهران

پیش‌بینی بازارها تا پایان امسال

توزیع اقلام اساسی در مساجد؛ ماجرا چیست؟

آشنایی با سرویس kids home

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

هتل های کیش

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

مزدک میرزایی به شبکه فارسی زبان خارج از کشور رفت / شایعه فردوسی‌پور درمورد همکارش به حقیقت پیوست
دلایل مهاجرت گزارشگر فوتبال صداوسیما به انگلیس / معضل جدید تلویزیون ایران؛ سانسور صدای مزدک از گزارش‌های سابق!
عدم پخش سریال «گیله‌وا» بخاطر ستاره اسکندری
آشنایی با چند روش شکایت از کارمندان خاطی
اگر مسئولان امنیتی اجازه دهند، اسناد تابعیت کریمی قدوسی را منتشر می‌کنم/ تابعیت کریمی قدوسی، اکتسابی است
حذف «بابا پنجعلی» از پایتخت
طرح انگلیس برای مصادره دارایی‌ها و تحریم ایران/سفر هیأت بلندپایه حماس به تهران/ کشته و زخمی شدن شماری از نیرو‌های ترکیه در شمال عراق/بیانیه ناتو علیه ایران و درخواست برای آزادی کشتی انگلیسی
تذکر ظریف به سخنگوی وزارت خارجه
پیاده شدن غیر عادی دختر جوان از اتوبوس
تلاش MI6 برای مرتبط کردن توقیف تانکر انگلیسی به تکنولوژی روسی
شکایت از «فلاحت‌پیشه» به ‌دلیل پیشنهاد مذاکره با آمریکا/ابتکار: دختران بدون حجاب در مدارس حاضر شوند/اقلیتی قارون‌صفت با ماشین‌های میلیاردی در خیابان‌ها رژه می‌روند
تصاویر افسران اطلاعاتی آمریکا منتشر شد
خلبانی که بمب روی سر مردم عراق نریخت اما تن صدام حسین را لرزاند
درخواست قطع آب منزل وزیر نیرو در مجلس!/مردم در این دوره به حرف رئیس دولت اصلاحات گوش نمی‌دهند/پلیس امنیت اخلاقی، اجتماعی و ارزشی تشکیل می‌شود
هزینه‌های عجیب جشن عروسی فرمالیته!

دلایل مهاجرت گزارشگر فوتبال صداوسیما به انگلیس / معضل جدید تلویزیون ایران؛ سانسور صدای مزدک از گزارش‌های سابق!  (۳۲۲ نظر)

به نظر شما، چرا دلار سودای کاهش قیمت در سر دارد؟  (۳۱۷ نظر)

مزدک میرزایی به شبکه فارسی زبان خارج از کشور رفت / شایعه فردوسی‌پور درمورد همکارش به حقیقت پیوست  (۳۰۴ نظر)

شکایت از «فلاحت‌پیشه» به ‌دلیل پیشنهاد مذاکره با آمریکا/ابتکار: دختران بدون حجاب در مدارس حاضر شوند/اقلیتی قارون‌صفت با ماشین‌های میلیاردی در خیابان‌ها رژه می‌روند  (۲۰۰ نظر)

درخواست قطع آب منزل وزیر نیرو در مجلس!/مردم در این دوره به حرف رئیس دولت اصلاحات گوش نمی‌دهند/پلیس امنیت اخلاقی، اجتماعی و ارزشی تشکیل می‌شود  (۱۹۷ نظر)

شما هم با رئیس جمهور موافقید که افزایش اجاره بها «۳۰ درصد» بوده و «امیدوارکننده» است؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

ای کاش حاکمیت وضعیت معیشتی مردم را بیشتر درک می‌کرد/ در مجلس کاری از دستمان برنمی‌آید  (۱۵۸ نظر)

فرمانده ناجا: بدحجابی در برخی برنامه‌های تلویزیونی از خیابان بدتر است/فیفا: فدراسیون ایران با ورود زنان به ورزشگاه‌ها موافقت کرده/کاظم صدیقی: به هم ریختن امنیت جامعه با ربا یا شورش، محاربه با خداست  (۱۵۴ نظر)

پرونده تحصیلی حسین فریدون دوباره در مجلس به جریان افتاد/احمدی‌نژاد از ترامپ تعریف کرد/معاون احمدی‌نژاد سکته مغزی کرد؟ /تهران رکورد سی ساله مصرف آب را شکست! /روایت یک نماینده از ایجاد «پول کثیف» در واگذاری یک بنگاه دولتی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

اگر مسئولان امنیتی اجازه دهند، اسناد تابعیت کریمی قدوسی را منتشر می‌کنم/ تابعیت کریمی قدوسی، اکتسابی است  (۱۳۶ نظر)

بالاخره خبر مرگ «مسعود رجوی» آمد/ بررسی دلایل پنهان نگه‌ داشتن مرگ رجوی!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

واکنش فاضل لاریجانی به شایعه دستگیری‌اش/روایت کدخدایی از ماجرای فساد اخلاقی یک نماینده/روایت یک عضو کارگزاران از زیاده‌خواهی‌های عارف!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

علت خنده نجفی در دادگاه/خروج سه‌باره علی‌عسگری از جلسه دولت با چهره‌ای درهم/دولت بودجه صداوسیما را قطع کرد؟/ابطحی: باید کلاس حرف زدن برای وزرا بگذارند!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

آیت‌الله امامی کاشانی: مسئولان میز اداره و اتاق کارشان را به امام زمان عرضه کنند و ببینند آیا امام راضی است/از پلیس ماجرای «تهران‌پارس» تقدیر نقدی شد  (۱۲۶ نظر)

لطفا کارمند دولت شوید و پس از هفت سال خانه دار شوید!  (۱۲۰ نظر)