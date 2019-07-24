US House Overwhelmingly Passes Measure Opposing Movement to Boycott Israel

The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a resolution opposing the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, a cause which targets Israel for its human rights violations against Palestinians.

The Democratic-controlled House approved the measure by a 398-17-5 vote on Tuesday.

The resolution comes as the Israeli state has been demolishing Palestinian homes, drawing the ire of the international community.

BDS campaigners have encouraged people to boycott Israel, urged universities and other organizations to divest from the country, and called for international sanctions until Tel Aviv complies with international law with respect to Palestinians and withdraws from Palestinian land.