Russia voices 'deep regret' over airspace intrusion: Blue House

Russia has expressed "deep regret" over one of its warplanes intruding into South Korea's airspace, vowing to conduct a probe into the case, Yonhap news agency reported, quoting South Korea's presidential office Wednesday.

Russia has expressed "deep regret" over one of its warplanes intruding into South Korea's airspace, vowing to conduct a probe into the case, Yonhap news agency reported, quoting South Korea's presidential office Wednesday.

Russia notified the South Korean government on Tuesday that Moscow will immediately launch an investigation and take necessary steps, according to Cheong Wa Dae (Blue House).

On Tuesday, a Russian warplane intruded into South Korea's airspace above the East Sea twice, right after Russian and Chinese military aircraft entered Korea's air defence identification zone (KADIZ) without prior notice.

Russia said the violation was unintended, adding that the plane trespassed into the airspace probably due to a technical glitch.