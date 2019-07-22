نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
514بازدید
‍ پ

Defense minister: Iran powerful enough to counter any threat

کد خبر: ۹۱۳۳۱۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۱ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۲:۱۴ 22 July 2019

Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami says the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic are strong enough and enjoy the determination to head off any threat posed by enemies as proven by the recent seizure of a British-flagged oil tanker in the Persian Gulf.

"When a ship carrying Iran's oil is illegally impounded, we swiftly deal with their illegal action in the Persian Gulf, which means the Islamic Republic has the will and power to respond to any threat,” Hatami said on Monday.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced on Friday that it had captured a British oil tanker for breaching international maritime law while crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

The UK-flagged tanker Stena Impero was then transferred to the port in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas to undergo the required legal proceedings and a maritime casualty investigation.

This seizure took place two weeks after Britain’s naval forces on July 4 unlawfully seized Grace 1 and its cargo of 2.1 million barrels of Iranian oil in the Strait of Gibraltar under the pretext that the supertanker had been suspected of carrying crude to Syria in violation of the European Union’s unilateral sanctions against the Arab country.

Later, Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned Britain’s ambassador to Tehran, Rob Macaire, to express its strong protest at the move. The envoy was told that the British Royal Marines’ move was tantamount to “maritime piracy.”

Reports say the seizure took place at the request of the United States, which has been bent on driving Iranian oil exports to “zero” as part of its sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has denounced Britain’s illegal seizure of the oil tanker, warning that the act of “piracy” will not go unanswered.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian defense minister pointed to recent shooting down of an intruding US drone over the Persian Gulf and said, "The smart response given by the [Iranian] Armed Forces to this act of aggression indicates the Islamic Republic's high power in the areas of defense and deterrence.”

In a statement issued early on June 20, the IRGC said the US-made surveillance drone was brought down by its Air Force near the Kouh-e Mobarak region — which sits in the central district of Jask County in the country’s southern coastal province of Hormozgan — after the aircraft violated Iranian airspace.

Hours after the incident, the US military confirmed that one of its drones had been shot, claiming that the incident took place in international airspace. Iran rejected the claim, saying it violated Iran’s territory.

Hatami went on to say that Iran has made great headway in all areas of defense and military technology, including sea-to-sea missiles, surface-to- surface missiles, air-to- air missiles and also other types of counteroffensive and electronic hardware.

“The Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces, having the capability to manufacture and utilize the most advanced radar and smart [military] systems, demonstrated only a small portion of their combat readiness and vigilance by shooting down the intruding US drone,” Iran's defense minister stressed.

The United States has engaged in significant regional military buildup, including by sending an aircraft carrier, a bomber task force, an assault ship, and around 1,500 additional forces to the Middle East.

President Donald Trump and other US officials have, however, recurrently disowned any intention to engage in warfare with Iran, claiming that the American equipment and troops are actually meant to prevent one.

Press TV

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran defense hatami
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
پرویز فتاح بنیاد مستضعفان کمیته امداد مرتضی بختیاری سازمان سیا رحیمی جهان آبادی محاکمه نجفی کریمی قدوسی یوکیا آمانو یوسف بن علوی
آخرین اخبار

آیا استخراج بیت کوین قانونی است؟

توضیحات رئیس پلیس درباره طرح ترافیک جدید

بانک مرکزی با استخراج بیت کوین موافقت کرد

کلاهبرداری از طریق اپلیکیشن‌های جعلی افزایش فالوور

شب روشن ؛ فریدون آسرایی

مزدک میرزایی به شبکه فارسی زبان خارج ازکشور رفت / شایعه فردوسی پور درمورد همکارش به حقیقت پیوست

تسلیت توئیتری ظریف برای درگذشت آمانو

ماجراهای عجیب اردوی خارجی پرسپولیس در جنگل ترکیه

چرا پس از فتح خرمشهر جنگ تداوم یافت؟

در انتخابات آتی، چیزی به نام تحریم نداریم/ فراکسیون امید هر چه در توان داشت، انجام داد

چگونه بهره‌وری جلسات کاری را افزایش دهیم؟

بلومبرگ: آمانو پنج روز پیش فوت کرده بود

۱۷ کشته و ۲۸ مجروح در حمله تروریستی در سومالی

محاکمه زیباکلام به اتهام نشر اکاذیب

دیدار نخست وزیر عراق با روحانی

وب گردی

آشنایی با سرویس kids home

آشنایی با سرویس kids home

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

هتل های کیش

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

چگونه کارت و سند المثنی خودرو بگیریم
ناو آمریکایی، پهپاد ایرانی را هدف قرار داد
دیدار ظریف با سناتور جمهوری‌خواه آمریکایی/اعلام آمادگی ترامپ برای مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با ایران/واکنش روسیه به ادعای آمریکا درباره سرنگونی پهپاد ایرانی/ گفت‌وگوی تلفنی رؤسای جمهوری فرانسه و آمریکا در مورد ایران
۳ اپیزود از اقتدار سپاه در خلیج فارس
طرح انگلیس برای مصادره دارایی‌ها و تحریم ایران/سفر هیأت بلندپایه حماس به تهران/ کشته و زخمی شدن شماری از نیرو‌های ترکیه در شمال عراق/بیانیه ناتو علیه ایران و درخواست برای آزادی کشتی انگلیسی
پرونده تحصیلی حسین فریدون دوباره در مجلس به جریان افتاد/احمدی‌نژاد از ترامپ تعریف کرد/معاون احمدی‌نژاد سکته مغزی کرد؟ /تهران رکورد سی ساله مصرف آب را شکست! /روایت یک نماینده از ایجاد «پول کثیف» در واگذاری یک بنگاه دولتی
عدم پخش سریال «گیله‌وا» بخاطر ستاره اسکندری
آخرین تلنگر به سقوط و تنزل بولتون در فرآیند تصمیم‌سازی ترامپ
تلاش MI6 برای مرتبط کردن توقیف تانکر انگلیسی به تکنولوژی روسی
تذکر ظریف به سخنگوی وزارت خارجه
تصویر از نفتکش انگلیسی توقیف شده توسط سپاه
دختر پولدار، پشت پرده خودروهای لوکس رها شده!
دیدار برده جنسی داعش با ترامپ
واکنش جدی مقامات نظامی ایران به ادعای دروغین ترامپ/ سپاه: تصاویر پهپادهای ایرانی از ناوچه آمریکایی را منتشر می کنیم/ خبرتأییدنشده: پهپاد مورد اشاره ترامپ اماراتی است
بیانیه مالک نفتکش انگلیسی درباره توقیف آن

به نظر شما، چرا دلار سودای کاهش قیمت در سر دارد؟  (۳۱۵ نظر)

درخواست قطع آب منزل وزیر نیرو در مجلس!/مردم در این دوره به حرف رئیس دولت اصلاحات گوش نمی‌دهند/پلیس امنیت اخلاقی، اجتماعی و ارزشی تشکیل می‌شود  (۱۹۷ نظر)

شما هم با رئیس جمهور موافقید که افزایش اجاره بها «۳۰ درصد» بوده و «امیدوارکننده» است؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

درهای دیپلماسی گشاده است؛ اگر تحریم‌ها برداشته شود / از بازگشت آمریکا به میز چانه‌زنی استقبال می‌شود / ایالات متحده با آتش بازی می کند  (۱۵۹ نظر)

ای کاش حاکمیت وضعیت معیشتی مردم را بیشتر درک می‌کرد/ در مجلس کاری از دستمان برنمی‌آید  (۱۵۸ نظر)

ویزای ظریف صادر شد اما با محدودیت تردد / پیشنهاد پومپئو برای حضور در صدا و سیما!  (۱۴۸ نظر)

پرونده تحصیلی حسین فریدون دوباره در مجلس به جریان افتاد/احمدی‌نژاد از ترامپ تعریف کرد/معاون احمدی‌نژاد سکته مغزی کرد؟ /تهران رکورد سی ساله مصرف آب را شکست! /روایت یک نماینده از ایجاد «پول کثیف» در واگذاری یک بنگاه دولتی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

فرمانده ناجا: بدحجابی در برخی برنامه‌های تلویزیونی از خیابان بدتر است/فیفا: فدراسیون ایران با ورود زنان به ورزشگاه‌ها موافقت کرده/کاظم صدیقی: به هم ریختن امنیت جامعه با ربا یا شورش، محاربه با خداست  (۱۴۱ نظر)

بالاخره خبر مرگ «مسعود رجوی» آمد/ بررسی دلایل پنهان نگه‌ داشتن مرگ رجوی!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

واکنش فاضل لاریجانی به شایعه دستگیری‌اش/روایت کدخدایی از ماجرای فساد اخلاقی یک نماینده/روایت یک عضو کارگزاران از زیاده‌خواهی‌های عارف!  (۱۳۴ نظر)

صفارهرندی: من دو احمدی نژاد می‌شناسم/گزینه‌های احتمالی دولت برای وزارت آموزش و پرورش/«ای کاش» زیباکلام درباره ناطق‌نوری/نجفى جانشین مشایى شد!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

علت خنده نجفی در دادگاه/خروج سه‌باره علی‌عسگری از جلسه دولت با چهره‌ای درهم/دولت بودجه صداوسیما را قطع کرد؟/ابطحی: باید کلاس حرف زدن برای وزرا بگذارند!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه: ترحم مقابل بدحجابی جایز نیست/موسوی لاری، ادعای صدا و سیما درباره «۱۸ تیر» را تکذیب کرد  (۱۲۵ نظر)

ناو آمریکایی، پهپاد ایرانی را هدف قرار داد  (۱۱۹ نظر)

توکلی: خیلی اتفاق افتاده که اطرافیان یک مقام سیاسی ناتو باشند/روایت عارف از دیدار با سران قوا درباره رفع حصر/قالیباف از "ایرنا" شکایت کرد/واکنش به اظهارات روحانی درباره ژاپن ناشی از تفاوت فرهنگی است  (۱۱۹ نظر)