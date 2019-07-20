نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
946بازدید
‍ پ

Reports of heavy explosions as Saudi-led coalition resumes assault on Yemeni capital

The Saudi-led coalition said it has launched a fresh offensive on the positions of the Houthi rebels in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, the Saudi state media reported Saturday morning. The coalition said the air raids were aimed at destroying five air defense sites and a ballistic missile storage depot allegedly operated by Houthis.
کد خبر: ۹۱۲۶۵۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۳۱ 20 July 2019

The Saudi-led coalition said it has launched a fresh offensive on the positions of the Houthi rebels in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, the Saudi state media reported Saturday morning. The coalition said the air raids were aimed at destroying five air defense sites and a ballistic missile storage depot allegedly operated by Houthis.

Shortly after the announcement was made, witnesses on social media reported a series of heavy explosions rocking the city within minutes of each other along with the sound of jets in the air.

The coalition says the Houthi installations pose a threat to the UN and other international organizations’ aircraft travelling across the Yemeni airspace.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
saudi arabia yemen explosion
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
قطعنامه ۵۹۸ صندوق توسعه ملی مسعود رجوی میدان حسن آباد شورایاری ها علیرضا دبیر آیت الله حقانی حذف یارانه ها
آخرین اخبار

دستگیری مرد زن نمای فالگیر در یزد

وب گردی

اعلام نتایج اولیه و داوطلبان مجاز به انتخاب رشته آزمون کارشناسی ارشد

رزرو هتل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

هتل های کیش

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بالاخره خبر مرگ «مسعود رجوی» آمد/ بررسی دلایل پنهان نگه‌ داشتن مرگ رجوی!
خودنمایی پیشرفته‌ترین ناوشکن بومی در خلیج فارس
سعید معروف از آمریکا به ایران برنگشت
ناو آمریکایی، پهپاد ایرانی را هدف قرار داد
واکنش فاضل لاریجانی به شایعه دستگیری‌اش/روایت کدخدایی از ماجرای فساد اخلاقی یک نماینده/روایت یک عضو کارگزاران از زیاده‌خواهی‌های عارف!
شروع دادگاه بدون وکیل مشهور و با حضور فرزند میترا استاد/ وکیل اولیای دم: متهم نظامات را زیر پا گذاشت تا ازدواجش را ثبت کند/ مهیار: نجفی بار‌ها مادرم را تهدید به قتل کرده بود/ نجفی: قتل عمد را قبول ندارم/ نگفتم «مهدورالدم» و «پرستو» را هم به کار نبردم
علت خنده نجفی در دادگاه/خروج سه‌باره علی‌عسگری از جلسه دولت با چهره‌ای درهم/دولت بودجه صداوسیما را قطع کرد؟/ابطحی: باید کلاس حرف زدن برای وزرا بگذارند!
به نظر شما، چرا دلار سودای کاهش قیمت در سر دارد؟
طرح سنای آمریکا برای مصادره ۱.۶۸ میلیارد دلار از دارایی‌های ایران/درگیری‌های شدید میان نیرو‌های اقلیم کردستان/ افراد مسلح در اربیل، درخواست سناتور آمریکایی برای دیدار با ظریف/ توضیح سفارت انگلیس درباره تغییر آرایش نظامی در خلیج فارس
قرعه‌کشی‌مقدماتی‌جام‌جهانی۲۰۲۲ درآسیا: ایران درگروه‌ِمرگ! / تاج:گروه عربستان از ما سخت‌تر است! + برنامه کامل بازی‌های تیم ملی در انتخابی جام‌جهانی؛ بازی آخر با عراق درآزادی
واکنش جدی مقامات نظامی ایران به ادعای دروغین ترامپ/ سپاه: تصاویر پهپادهای ایرانی از ناوچه آمریکایی را منتشر می کنیم/ خبرتأییدنشده: پهپاد مورد اشاره ترامپ اماراتی است
ارائه قطعنامه بازگشت ترامپ به برجام درکنگره آمریکا/کمک‌رسانی ایران به یک نفتکش خارجی در خلیج فارس/ هشدار روسیه درباره هر گونه اقدام علیه ایران/تکذیب خبر آمادگی ایران برای مذاکرات موشکی
تصویر از نفتکش انگلیسی توقیف شده توسط سپاه
یک کشتی ‌خارجی حامل سوخت قاچاق توسط سپاه پاسداران توقیف شد
اکنون در زندان یوسف (ع) چه می‌گذرد؟

به نظر شما، چرا دلار سودای کاهش قیمت در سر دارد؟  (۳۱۰ نظر)

توئیت معنادار صفحه سردار سلیمانی به مناسبت روز حجاب/روایت ترکان از به گروگان گرفتن دولت‌ها توسط احمدی نژاد/خبر توزیع الویه با گوشت خوک واقعی بود؟/نامه توکلی به رئیسی درباره فساد اقتصادی یک نماینده مجلس  (۱۹۰ نظر)

چرا نجفی با دستبند در دادگاه نشسته بود؟/روایت بادامچیان از علت بدحجابی و بی‌حجابی/وای به حال جامعه‌ای که زنان را «پرستو» می‌کنند!  (۱۸۶ نظر)

پیشنهاد۲۰هزارپوندی شبکه ماهواره‌ای به فردوسی‌پور! / صداوسیما و جنگ جذب مخاطب با کانال‌های لندن‌نشین + پاسخ اختصاصی فردوسی پور به تابناک  (۱۶۳ نظر)

درهای دیپلماسی گشاده است؛ اگر تحریم‌ها برداشته شود / از بازگشت آمریکا به میز چانه‌زنی استقبال می‌شود / ایالات متحده با آتش بازی می کند  (۱۵۹ نظر)

ای کاش حاکمیت وضعیت معیشتی مردم را بیشتر درک می‌کرد/ در مجلس کاری از دستمان برنمی‌آید  (۱۵۸ نظر)

روایت کشف قتل از زبان کارمند شهرداری/ نجفی: به این باور رسیدم که همسرم «مهدورالدم» است/ برادر میترا استاد: اینکه گفته می‌شود نجفی قتل را گردن گرفته درست نیست  (۱۴۹ نظر)

ویزای ظریف صادر شد اما با محدودیت تردد / پیشنهاد پومپئو برای حضور در صدا و سیما!  (۱۴۸ نظر)

عملکرد تیم ملی والیبال ایران در لیگ ملت‌های والیبال را چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۱۳۲ نظر)

صفارهرندی: من دو احمدی نژاد می‌شناسم/گزینه‌های احتمالی دولت برای وزارت آموزش و پرورش/«ای کاش» زیباکلام درباره ناطق‌نوری/نجفى جانشین مشایى شد!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

علت خنده نجفی در دادگاه/خروج سه‌باره علی‌عسگری از جلسه دولت با چهره‌ای درهم/دولت بودجه صداوسیما را قطع کرد؟/ابطحی: باید کلاس حرف زدن برای وزرا بگذارند!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

نماینده ولی فقیه در سپاه: ترحم مقابل بدحجابی جایز نیست/موسوی لاری، ادعای صدا و سیما درباره «۱۸ تیر» را تکذیب کرد  (۱۲۵ نظر)

احتمال کاهش قیمت دلار تا ۵ هزار تومان/ زمزمه افزایش دوباره ۴۰ درصدی قیمت روغن موتور/ وزیر اقتصاد: مصوبه جدید برای بیت‌کوین ابلاغ می‌شود/ مهم‌ترین عوامل کاهش نرخ ارز در روز‌های اخیر  (۱۲۳ نظر)

توکلی: خیلی اتفاق افتاده که اطرافیان یک مقام سیاسی ناتو باشند/روایت عارف از دیدار با سران قوا درباره رفع حصر/قالیباف از "ایرنا" شکایت کرد/واکنش به اظهارات روحانی درباره ژاپن ناشی از تفاوت فرهنگی است  (۱۱۹ نظر)

واکنش فاضل لاریجانی به شایعه دستگیری‌اش/روایت کدخدایی از ماجرای فساد اخلاقی یک نماینده/روایت یک عضو کارگزاران از زیاده‌خواهی‌های عارف!  (۱۱۷ نظر)