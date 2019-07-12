Iranian Cleric: UK to Get Slap in Face for Oil Tanker Seizure

Tehran's provisional Friday prayers leader warned the UK government that it will receive a “slap in the face” for capturing an Iranian oil tanker in the international waters.

Addressing worshippers in Tehran on Friday, Ayatollah Kazem Seddiqi lashed out at the UK for capturing Iran’s oil tanker off the coast of Gibraltar.

He also assured the Iranian people that the UK will receive a slap from the powerful hands of the Islamic Republic for the wrong and reckless move to seize Iran’s supertanker.

The British will be given such a hard slap in the face that will make them regret forever, the cleric added.

Last week, the British Royal Marines seized Iranian oil tanker Grace 1 in Gibraltar for trying to take oil to Syria allegedly in violation of EU sanctions.

Tehran maintains that the supertanker was not bound for Syria and its seizure has taken place at the behest of the US.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri has warned that the UK hostile measure will not go unanswered, saying, “If necessary, the response to such a shameful move will be put on the agenda, at an appropriate time and place.”

Tasnim News Agency