رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
223بازدید
‍ پ

Iran’s IRGC unleashes fire on terrorists in Iraqi Kurdistan

کد خبر: ۹۱۱۱۵۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۳:۳۲ 12 July 2019

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has staged a multi-pronged offensive on terrorist positions along the Iranian border with Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, inflicting heavy losses on them.

The IRGC, in a statement on Friday afternoon, announced that it has been pounding the strongholds and positions of “counter-revolutionary terrorist groups sponsored by the global arrogance” in the Kurdish region since Wednesday.

The raids took place after Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) authorities did not heed the IRGC’s earlier warnings that terrorist groups are using border areas to train, organize and dispatch terror teams into Iran.

The statement added that the raids came in the wake of a recent deadly terror attack against IRGC members as well as “desperate attempts” by the terrorists to undermine the security in some regions of Iran’s western and northwestern areas.

It further noted that IRGC’s missile, drone and artillery units targeted and destroyed the terrorist groups’ bases and training centers during the operation. A large number of terrorists were also killed and injured in the process, the statement added.

The IRGC also highlighted that terrorists have been trying to use villagers as human shields, urging Iraqi Kurdistan people to stay away from the positions of terrorist groups and disavow them.

On Tuesday evening, three IRGC servicemen lost their lives and another sustained injuries when they came under attack by terrorists in Iran’s northwestern province of West Azarbaijan.

The IRGC announced in a statement that a vehicle carrying forces from its Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shuhada base was attacked at the entrance of the border city of Piranshahr.

The statement identified the three IRGC members as Hasel Ahmadi, Sattar Pirouti and Omid Mollazadeh.

The incident came a week after IRGC servicemen from Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shuhada base disbanded a team of terrorists in West Azarbaijan province.

The IRGC announced in a statement that the terrorists were ambushed as they were trying to infiltrate the country from the province’s Chaldoran County.

It is not the first time that the IRGC launches a raid on Iraq-based terrorists.

In September 2018, the elite military force fired short-range missiles at a gathering of terrorist commanders in that region, dealing a heavy blow to numerous terrorists who sought to create insecurity and carry out acts of sabotage in the Iranian provinces of West Azarbaijan, Kordestan and Kermanshah.

Press TV

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran irgc kurdistan
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
نازنین زاغری نشست شورای حکام جیسون رضائیان تب کریمه کنگو شیخ زکزاکی بانک سرمایه هیلاری کلینتون پیام دهکردی
آخرین اخبار

فشار آمریکا به اروپا برای فعال کردن مکانیسم ماشه

ترامپ خبر مرگ آرنولد شوارتزنگر را اعلام کرد

حمایت کامل ایران از سیاست چین واحد

بهشت در میان جهنم، اینجاست!

اجازه‌ای که رهبری به اصلاح طلبان دادند/اعتراض فرمانداری به نام‌گذاری خیابان‌های تهران به نام هنرمندان/تصمیم لاریجانی برای نامزدی در انتخابات مجلس به روایت یک نماینده

علم‌الهدی: از «خواهران ولنگار»، خواهش می‌کنم «با‌حجاب» شوند/وزیر بهداشت: مشکلات بهداشت روان در کشور به دلیل فضای ناشاد جامعه

روابط‌انگلیس-آمریکا در‌حال ورود‌به فازی‌خطرناک‌است

قاسمی: برگ برنده ایران بهره‌گیری از دیپلماسی است

ایران، اگر داری‌گوش می‌دهی، بهتر‌است مراقب‌باشی

طنز/ نگران لق‌بودنِ پایه دوربین خبرنگاران بودم

بازداشت ۲ افسر دیگر نفت‌کش ایران در جبل الطارق

۴۷ مصدوم بر اثر واژگونی دو مینی‌بوس در مازندران

انصراف ترامپ از افزودن سوال تابعیت در سرشماری

وزیر‌کشور: امنیت پایدارتری را رقم خواهیم زد

خرید ۳۸ هزار سکه توسط یک نفر!

وب گردی

اعلام نتایج اولیه و داوطلبان مجاز به انتخاب رشته آزمون کارشناسی ارشد

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

مشاوره تخصصی و رایگان تور مالزی با سفریار علی‌بابا

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

چرا امام خمینی(ره) سیگار را ترک کرد؟
تصاویرط واقعی مبادله جیسون رضاییان
امارات دست به دامان ایران شد!/واکنش ابطحی به اظهارات سردار نظری درباره کوی دانشگاه/تغییرات مهم در شورای نگهبان در سال انتخابات مجلس
رکورددار حقوق در بانک سرمایه معرفی شد/تخریب کنندگان «گاندو» همان جیسون رضاییان‌های جدیدند!/توصیه‌های پدرانه بهزاد نبوی به اصلاح‌طلبان/لاریجانی به اصولگرایان نزدیک می‌شود؟
علائم و راه‌های پیشگیری از تب کریمه کنگو
الهام چرخنده سکوت ۷ ساله را شکست
موافقت انگلیس و فرانسه با اعزام نیروی نظامی به سوریه /بیانیه چهار جانبه اروپا درباره «برجام»/اعزام کاروان بزرگ زرهی ترکیه به مرز سوریه/ جلسه مهم اتحادیه اروپا درباره ایران
تصویر مناقشه‌برانگیز «گاندو» از‌ ظریف
روایت سردار نظری از ماجرای کوی دانشگاه/حضور فتاح در بنیاد مستضعفان تأیید شد؟/نظر علی مطهری درباره سریال «گاندو»/زنجانی بیرون و درون زندان آدم دارد
چگونه الناز شاکردوست با تکرار مسیر مهناز افشار جدی گرفته شد؟
ادای احترام حداد عادل به خودش
کارمندان دولت، منتظر افزایش حقوق بیشتر باشند/ دولت در افزایش حقوق‌ها غیرقانونی عمل کرده بود
تصاویری از مبادله جیسون رضائیان
محتوای طرح فرانسه برای نجات برجام
بچه‌داری جالب رئیس‌ جمهور روسیه !

با نظر وزیر صنعت، مبنی بر حمایت ویژه از خودروسازان و عدم تعطیلی این صنعت موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۵۶۲ نظر)

روستایی که هیچ کس زنانشان را ندیده!  (۳۸۸ نظر)

غنی‌سازی بدون محدودیت و به مقدار نیاز؛ فعال کردن رآکتور سابق اراک/ ایران کوتاه نمی‌آید  (۲۱۷ نظر)

رکورددار حقوق در بانک سرمایه معرفی شد/تخریب کنندگان «گاندو» همان جیسون رضاییان‌های جدیدند!/توصیه‌های پدرانه بهزاد نبوی به اصلاح‌طلبان/لاریجانی به اصولگرایان نزدیک می‌شود؟  (۲۰۸ نظر)

پاسخ احتمالی روسیه به جنگ میان ایران و آمریکا چه خواهد بود؟  (۲۰۰ نظر)

اصلاح طلبان باید مسئولیت دولت روحانی را قبول کنند/کنایه‌های سنگین حجاریان به سلیمی‌نمین/شرط ذوالنور برای مذاکره با دولت ترامپ/کنایه یک کارشناس به روحانی: اگر را کاشتند، سبز نشد!  (۱۹۷ نظر)

ایران به توقف نفتکش خود از سوی انگلیس پاسخ متقابل دهد  (۱۶۴ نظر)

کارمندان دولت، منتظر افزایش حقوق بیشتر باشند/ دولت در افزایش حقوق‌ها غیرقانونی عمل کرده بود  (۱۴۷ نظر)

توصیه وزیر به مردم: فعلا خانه نخرید تا شرایط آرام شود/ آقای وزیر در فصل جابجایی‌ها، چقدر باید صبر کرد؟ فکری به حال سلطان مسکن کنید!  (۱۴۷ نظر)

«خواستگاری صوری»؛ سرطان جدید فضای مجازی در ایران!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

واکنش‌های گسترده جهانی به گام دوم کاهش تعهدات ایران در برجام  (۱۱۴ نظر)

روایت سردار نظری از ماجرای کوی دانشگاه/حضور فتاح در بنیاد مستضعفان تأیید شد؟/نظر علی مطهری درباره سریال «گاندو»/زنجانی بیرون و درون زندان آدم دارد  (۱۰۹ نظر)

قیمت سیانور برای خودکشی چند؟/پیشنهاد محمود صادقی برای انفکاک چند سازمان از قوه قضائیه/مدیران دولتی جانشین پروری می‌کنند/«مشارکت مشروط» نوعی «تحریم انتخابات» است  (۱۰۶ نظر)

آیا با اهدای «وام رهن» و کمپین «صاحب خانه خوب»، می‌توان بازار اجاره بهای مسکن را کنترل کرد؟  (۱۰۶ نظر)

شریعتمداری: توصیه‌ای برای دامادم نکرده‌ام، خطایی دارد، با او برخورد شود/بهزاد نبوی: مسکن مهر و شعار نفت بر سر سفره مردم ارزش ریال را کاهش داد/آیت‌الله علوی بروجردی خطاب به دختران ملی‌پوش تکواندو: به شما افتخار می‌کنیم  (۱۰۴ نظر)