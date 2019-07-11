رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
162بازدید
‍ پ

Tanker dispute continue to overshadow Iran-UK relations

After the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker with the pretext that it was carrying oil for Syria, the UK has claimed its own tankers have been threatened by Iran in the Persian Gulf. While denying the claims on the latter issue, Iranian officials warn that London’s hostile act may have serious implications.
کد خبر: ۹۱۰۹۰۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۲:۰۶ 11 July 2019

Tabnak – After the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker with the pretext that it was carrying oil for Syria, the UK has claimed its own tankers have been threatened by Iran in the Persian Gulf. While denying the claims on the latter issue, Iranian officials warn that London’s hostile act may have serious implications.

In this vein, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has dismissed a claim by US officials that its naval forces tried to stop a British tanker in the Persian Gulf.

Early on Thursday, two American officials, who were speaking to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, claimed that five boats believed to belong to the IRGC had approached the tanker British Heritage at the northern entrance of the Strait of Hormuz and ordered it to stop.

The Iranian boats dispersed, said one of the sources, after the UK’s Royal Navy frigate HMS Montrose, which had been escorting the tanker, “pointed its guns at the boats and warned them over radio.”

However, the IRGC rejected the US officials’ claim, stressing that Iranian boats were carrying out their normal duties.

“Patrols by the IRGC’s Navy vessels have been underway in the Persian Gulf based on current procedures and missions assigned to them with vigilance, precision and strength,” said the Public Relations Department of the IRGC Navy’s Fifth Naval Zone in a statement.

“In the past 24 hours, there has been no encounter with foreign ships, including British ones,” it added.

The statement further noted that the IRGC Navy’s fifth zone has the power to act “decisively and swiftly” and seize foreign vessels in the area it is tasked with patrolling if an order is issued to that effect.

Meanwhile, the second-in-command of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) warns that the United Kingdom and the United States will soon seriously regret the recent seizure of supertanker carrying Iranian oil.

Speaking from the central Iranian province of Isfahan on Thursday, Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi dismissed the confiscation of the tanker carrying Iran's oil as a worthless action, saying, “The enemies would have not undertaken such measures had they chosen to exercise the least bit of prudence.”

He also reminded that the vessel had been leased by Iran for freight purposes. “They [the US and the UK], however, took such a move (seizure of the tanker), and will seriously repent doing it,” the commander added.

On Wednesday, President Hassan Rouhani likewise warned the UK about the “consequences” of the confiscation. “I remind [this] to the Britons,” he cautioned, “You are the ones initiating insecurity, and will come to realize its consequences in the future.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran uk tanker
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
نازنین زاغری نشست شورای حکام جیسون رضائیان تب کریمه کنگو شیخ زکزاکی بانک سرمایه هیلاری کلینتون پیام دهکردی
آخرین اخبار

برنامه راه‌اندازی سه مرکز مالی اسلامی توسط قطر

دولت قانون مالیات بر خانه‌های خالی را اجرا کند

تداوم فعالیت اپلیکیشن‌های غیرقانونی فروش بلیط هواپیما

اختلاف جدی اتحادیه اروپا و ترکیه بر سر نفت

طرح موضوع تدوین بودجه ۲ ساله به جای سنواتی

روزنه امید برای حل بزرگترین جنگ تجاری جهان

واردات تلفن همراه در اردیبهشت ماه ۲ برابر ماه های قبل بود

روسیه ۲۰۰۰ کیلومتر آزادراه برای اتصال چین به اروپا می‌سازد

سرکوب تولیدکنندگان داخلی با تخصیص ارز دولتی به واردات

قیمت نفت رکورد ۱.۵ ماهه زد

نتانیاهو و ترامپ تلفنی درباره ایران گفتگو کردند

عراق پیکر‌ ۴۴ شهید را به ایران تحویل داد

امارات دست به دامان ایران شد!/واکنش ابطحی به اظهارات سردار نظری درباره کوی دانشگاه/تغییرات مهم در شورای نگهبان در سال انتخابات مجلس

جشن قهرمانی زنان آمریکا در خیابان

ترامپ: اهداف اقدامات ایران خیرخواهانه نیست

وب گردی

اعلام نتایج اولیه و داوطلبان مجاز به انتخاب رشته آزمون کارشناسی ارشد

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

مشاوره تخصصی و رایگان تور مالزی با سفریار علی‌بابا

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

مسدود شدن ارسال کد تایید تلگرام توسط اپراتورها

هتل های شیراز

چرا امام خمینی(ره) سیگار را ترک کرد؟
اولین واکنش جیسون رضائیان و همسرش به «گاندو»
اوردوز چگونه اتفاق می‌افتد؟
تفاوت دو حساب اندوخته و ذخیره در حسابداری چیست؟
تصاویرط واقعی مبادله جیسون رضاییان
رکورددار حقوق در بانک سرمایه معرفی شد/تخریب کنندگان «گاندو» همان جیسون رضاییان‌های جدیدند!/توصیه‌های پدرانه بهزاد نبوی به اصلاح‌طلبان/لاریجانی به اصولگرایان نزدیک می‌شود؟
علائم و راه‌های پیشگیری از تب کریمه کنگو
موافقت انگلیس و فرانسه با اعزام نیروی نظامی به سوریه /بیانیه چهار جانبه اروپا درباره «برجام»/اعزام کاروان بزرگ زرهی ترکیه به مرز سوریه/ جلسه مهم اتحادیه اروپا درباره ایران
تصویر مناقشه‌برانگیز «گاندو» از‌ ظریف
چگونه الناز شاکردوست با تکرار مسیر مهناز افشار جدی گرفته شد؟
تصاویری از مبادله جیسون رضائیان
ادای احترام حداد عادل به خودش
کارمندان دولت، منتظر افزایش حقوق بیشتر باشند/ دولت در افزایش حقوق‌ها غیرقانونی عمل کرده بود
با رسیدن ترامپ به بن بست، ایران فضای مانورش را نشان می‌دهد
محتوای طرح فرانسه برای نجات برجام

با نظر وزیر صنعت، مبنی بر حمایت ویژه از خودروسازان و عدم تعطیلی این صنعت موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۵۶۲ نظر)

روستایی که هیچ کس زنانشان را ندیده!  (۳۸۸ نظر)

غنی‌سازی بدون محدودیت و به مقدار نیاز؛ فعال کردن رآکتور سابق اراک/ ایران کوتاه نمی‌آید  (۲۱۷ نظر)

نیروی دریایی انگلیس نفتکش حامل نفت ایران را توقیف کرد  (۲۱۴ نظر)

رکورددار حقوق در بانک سرمایه معرفی شد/تخریب کنندگان «گاندو» همان جیسون رضاییان‌های جدیدند!/توصیه‌های پدرانه بهزاد نبوی به اصلاح‌طلبان/لاریجانی به اصولگرایان نزدیک می‌شود؟  (۲۰۸ نظر)

پاسخ احتمالی روسیه به جنگ میان ایران و آمریکا چه خواهد بود؟  (۲۰۰ نظر)

اصلاح طلبان باید مسئولیت دولت روحانی را قبول کنند/کنایه‌های سنگین حجاریان به سلیمی‌نمین/شرط ذوالنور برای مذاکره با دولت ترامپ/کنایه یک کارشناس به روحانی: اگر را کاشتند، سبز نشد!  (۱۹۷ نظر)

ایران به توقف نفتکش خود از سوی انگلیس پاسخ متقابل دهد  (۱۶۴ نظر)

کارمندان دولت، منتظر افزایش حقوق بیشتر باشند/ دولت در افزایش حقوق‌ها غیرقانونی عمل کرده بود  (۱۴۷ نظر)

توصیه وزیر به مردم: فعلا خانه نخرید تا شرایط آرام شود/ آقای وزیر در فصل جابجایی‌ها، چقدر باید صبر کرد؟ فکری به حال سلطان مسکن کنید!  (۱۴۷ نظر)

نوبخت: در مهار رشد تورم موفق بوده‌ایم؛ سال آینده رشد ایران مثبت می‌شود/ سود دلالان از کارت‌های بازرگانی یک بار مصرف/ وزیر راه و شهرسازی: مردم در شرایط کنونی خانه نخرند/ مالکان مجبور به کاهش قیمت مسکن می‌شوند  (۱۴۴ نظر)

«خواستگاری صوری»؛ سرطان جدید فضای مجازی در ایران!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

کارگردان «گاندو»: شخصیت «ظریف» در این سریال منفی نیست/صادق زیباکلام: مدیران صداوسیما فرار رو به جلو می‌کنند/باز شدن پای دو زن به پرونده جاسوسی اسرائیل از ایران!/پلمب آرایشگاه‌ها و اتاق‌های ماساژ مختلط در تهران  (۱۲۱ نظر)

واکنش‌های گسترده جهانی به گام دوم کاهش تعهدات ایران در برجام  (۱۱۴ نظر)

روایت سردار نظری از ماجرای کوی دانشگاه/حضور فتاح در بنیاد مستضعفان تأیید شد؟/نظر علی مطهری درباره سریال «گاندو»/زنجانی بیرون و درون زندان آدم دارد  (۱۰۹ نظر)