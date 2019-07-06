رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
453بازدید
‍ پ

UN calls for Libya ceasefire as death toll climbs to 1,000

The UN Security Council called Friday for a ceasefire in Libya as the death toll from a three-month offensive on Tripoli reached 1,000 including scores killed in an air strike that hit a detention center for migrants.
کد خبر: ۹۰۹۶۷۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۵ 06 July 2019

The UN Security Council called Friday for a ceasefire in Libya as the death toll from a three-month offensive on Tripoli reached 1,000 including scores killed in an air strike that hit a detention center for migrants.

The council condemned the attack late Tuesday on the Tajoura detention camp east of Tripoli and "stressed the need for all parties to urgently de-escalate the situation and to commit to a ceasefire," said a joint statement.

Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, whose forces hold eastern Libya and much of the country's south, launched an offensive in early April to wrestle the capital from forces loyal to the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).

Air strikes and ground fighting have since left nearly 1,000 people dead and some 5,000 wounded, the UN's World Health Organization said.

The fighting has forced more than 100,000 people to flee their homes and threaten to plunge Libya into deeper conflict.

Among the dead are 53 migrants killed Tuesday night in an air raid on a detention center in the Tripoli suburb of Tajoura, held by the GNA, which accused Haftar's forces of carrying out the strike.

A Geneva-based spokesman for the International Organization for Migration said six children were among the migrants killed.

Joel Millman said that 350 migrants, including 20 women and four children, were still detained at the center, one of five air hangars hit in the raid.

World powers have been divided over how to respond to Haftar's offensive, with the United States and Russia refusing to condemn the Libyan strongman.

The British-drafted council statement condemned the attack on the migrant camp, called for a return to political talks and for full respect of the arms embargo on Libya.

It followed a closed-door council meeting on Wednesday during which US diplomats said they needed more time to consult with Washington on the proposed text.

The United Nations has called for an independent investigation to determine who was responsible for the strike on the center, which housed some 600 migrants, mainly from African countries.

- UN shared coordinates -

UN agencies and humanitarian groups have repeatedly voiced concern over the plight of thousands of migrants and refugees held in detention centers near combat zones in the capital.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed outrage over the attack and said the United Nations had shared the coordinates of the detention center with the warring sides to protect the civilians.

The carnage in Tajoura was "a tragedy that should have never happened", said Charlie Yaxley, spokesman for the UN's refugee agency.

Libya has become a major conduit for migrants seeking to reach Europe and remains prey to numerous militias vying for control of the country's oil wealth.

Rights groups say migrants face horrifying abuses in Libya, and their plight has worsened since Haftar launched the offensive against Tripoli.

According to the UN, some 5,700 refugees and migrants are being held in detention centers in Libya, 3,300 of which are vulnerable to fighting in and around Tripoli.

- Plane downed -

An initial lightning assault in early April saw Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army steam towards the capital. But they have since been bogged down on its southern outskirts, where frontlines have been frozen for months.

The GNA forces launched a surprise counter-attack late last month, seizing the strategic town of Gharyan, the main supply base for Haftar's offensive.

After the setback, Haftar's forces threatened to intensify strikes against their rivals.

Both sides have launched daily air raids throughout the fighting and each lost several planes.

Troops loyal to Haftar said late Thursday they had downed a GNA jet near the town of Tarhuna, used by the LNA as a rear base some 80 kilometres (50 miles) southeast of Tripoli.

A GNA spokesman said they had lost contact with the L39 Albatros, which had been on a combat mission south of the capital, without providing further details.

The rival camps have remained convinced that with the help of their backers, they can win the battle.

The GNA receives support from Turkey and Qatar, and Haftar is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and according to experts, to some degree by the United States.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
libya war united nations
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
ژوزف بورل سامانه نیما حج دیوید ساسولی جشن تیرگان فدریکا موگرینی تنگه جبل الطارق اینستکس ملک سلمان کنکور
آخرین اخبار

آیا از کوتاهی قد خود رنج می‌برید؟!

دردسر بازیکن مورد علاقه برانکو برای نکونام!

گران‌ترین و ارزان‌ترین دانشگاه‌های دنیا

خورشیدگرفتگی را از ماه ببینید

ملی‌پوش‌سابق سپاهان‌وذوب‌آهن با ماشین‌سازی بست

استفاده از روبنده در تونس ممنوع شد

پیشنهاد مک آفی به کوبا برای مقابله با آمریکا

باند بزرگ "جعل مدارک دانشگاهی" کشف شد

قیمت سوخت در مصر تا ۳۰ درصد افزایش یافت

تکرار اشتباه استقلال درباره شفر درقرارداد پرسپولیس با کالدرون

دنیزلی روی هافبک موردعلاقه استقلال دست گذاشت

سردیس ۵ اسطوره هنر ایران در شهرک سینمایی

جلدروزنامه‌های ورزشی شنبه ۱۵ تیر

قاچاقچیان داروهای جنسی دستگیر شدند

دلیل نگرانی‌ها از استخراج بیت‌کوین چیست؟

وب گردی

وکیل و مشاور حقوقی شخصی

مشاوره تخصصی و رایگان تور مالزی با سفریار علی‌بابا

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

مسدود شدن ارسال کد تایید تلگرام توسط اپراتورها

ماجرای یک زایمان جنجالی

سئوی بهتر با انتخاب کلمات کلیدی مناسبتر

جستجو و رزرو بهترین تورهای استانبول در علی‌بابا

تصدی صندلی در شهرداری هر روز به نام یکی

خشکی چشم، علت‌ها و درمان طبیعی

هتل های شیراز

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

نیروی دریایی انگلیس نفتکش حامل نفت ایران را توقیف کرد
ایران از ۱۶ تیرماه هر اندازه بخواهد غنی‌سازی می‌کند/ از همین الان می‌توانید ابراز تأسف کنید/ اینستکسِ توخالی به هیچ دردی نمی‌خورد + فیلم
کارگردان «گاندو»: شخصیت «ظریف» در این سریال منفی نیست/صادق زیباکلام: مدیران صداوسیما فرار رو به جلو می‌کنند/باز شدن پای دو زن به پرونده جاسوسی اسرائیل از ایران!/پلمب آرایشگاه‌ها و اتاق‌های ماساژ مختلط در تهران
پایتخت گیلاس ایران
واقعیات گزنده‌ای که ترامپ در مورد ایران قبول نمی‌کند
شاهزاده خانم فراری از حاکم دبی شکایت کرد
استقرار سیستم‌های مراقبت هوایی عربستان در مرزهای عراق/ نامه سناتورهای آمریکایی به ترامپ درباره اقدام برجامی ایران/ بیانیه اروپایی‌ها در واکنش به افزایش اورانیوم غنی شده ایران/واکنش تند روسیه به حمله اسرائیل به سوریه
چگونه می‌توان بیش از ۱۰۰۰ شهر را بدون تزریق بودجه عمرانی صاحب سینما کرد؟! +اینفو
راز لیوان سفید پوتین افشا شد
منعطف‌ترین وزیر تاریخ جمهوری اسلامی
دستگیری غول قاتل هنگام فرار از کشور
اصلاح طلبان باید به یک سؤال مهم جواب دهند!/روایت عارف از اشتباه انتخاباتی اصلاح‌طلبان/نظر ترکان درباره ماجرای پرستو
ماجرای فرود هواپیمای ‌‌F۴‌ در قم چه بود؟
کازینوی ترامپ در تاج محل
مرگ‌ پسر حاکم‌‌شارجه همزمان‌با فرار همسر‌حاکم‌دبی

با انتقاد رئیس پلیس راهور درباره سفر به شمال موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۳۶۲ نظر)

ایران از ۱۶ تیرماه هر اندازه بخواهد غنی‌سازی می‌کند/ از همین الان می‌توانید ابراز تأسف کنید/ اینستکسِ توخالی به هیچ دردی نمی‌خورد + فیلم  (۲۸۰ نظر)

نیروی دریایی انگلیس نفتکش حامل نفت ایران را توقیف کرد  (۲۱۴ نظر)

کیهان: مهران مدیری فقط به پول می‌اندیشد و بس!/ با گران‌ترین بیلبورد‌های تهران آشنا شوید/مصباح یزدی، فرمان برخورد با دکتر شریعتی را صادر کرد؟/نظر ترقی درباره فراخوان قالیباف  (۱۶۷ نظر)

کاهش شدید قدرت خرید همراه با افزایش ۱۰۴ درصدی قیمت مسکن در شهر تهران/ مردم قید خرید خانه‌های بزرگ‌تر را زده اند  (۱۶۰ نظر)

محسن هاشمی به زندان اوین رفت/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/سردار نقدی: انقلاب به ساحل مدیترانه رسیده است/خرید و فروش رأی معتاد‌ها با ۲۰۰ هزار تومان!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

نوبخت: در مهار رشد تورم موفق بوده‌ایم؛ سال آینده رشد ایران مثبت می‌شود/ سود دلالان از کارت‌های بازرگانی یک بار مصرف/ وزیر راه و شهرسازی: مردم در شرایط کنونی خانه نخرند/ مالکان مجبور به کاهش قیمت مسکن می‌شوند  (۱۳۴ نظر)

اصولگرایان امید بسیاری به پیروزی دارند/ کار به التماس برای کاندیدا نشدن کشید  (۱۲۹ نظر)

در جامعه نشانه‌ای از گرایش مردم به سمت اصولگرا‌ها نیست/ اصولگرایان راهکاری برای برون رفت از مشکلات ندارند/ ناراحتی از عملکرد اصلاح‌طلبان به معنی گرایش به سمت اصولگرایان نیست  (۱۲۵ نظر)

علت حضور F-۲۲ های آمریکایی در قطر چیست؟  (۱۲۳ نظر)

خاطره ناطق‌نوری از روز‌های پس از ترور رهبر انقلاب/نجفی به مادر میترا استاد چه گفت؟/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/احتمال سفر مکرون به تهران  (۱۱۹ نظر)

اصلاح طلبان باید به یک سؤال مهم جواب دهند!/روایت عارف از اشتباه انتخاباتی اصلاح‌طلبان/نظر ترکان درباره ماجرای پرستو  (۱۱۸ نظر)

ایران به توقف نفتکش خود از سوی انگلیس پاسخ متقابل دهد  (۱۱۶ نظر)

آیا «بابک زنجانی»‌های جدید در راهند؟/ زنگنه درست می‌گوید یا اصولگرایان؟!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

سردار سلیمانی: کشف حجاب در حریم عمومی جرم است/درخواست انتخاباتی حدادعادل: بعضی برای رضای خدا کاندیدا نشوند!  (۱۱۱ نظر)