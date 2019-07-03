رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
470بازدید
‍ پ

Iran reveals details of the next nuclear moves in case of Europe’s inaction

Disappointment over Europe’s lack of willingness or power to provide Iran with the real benefits of the nuclear deal has made the Islamic Republic serious in revising its own nuclear commitments. High-ranking Iranian officials reveal the details of the country’s next moves in this direction.
کد خبر: ۹۰۹۳۱۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۵:۴۸ 03 July 2019

Tabnak – Disappointment over Europe’s lack of willingness or power to provide Iran with the real benefits of the nuclear deal has made the Islamic Republic serious in revising its own nuclear commitments. High-ranking Iranian officials reveal the details of the country’s next moves in this direction.

President Hassan Rouhani says Iran’s Arak heavy water nuclear reactor — which was agreed to be redesigned under the 2015 nuclear agreement — will resume its previous activities after July 7 if the other signatories to the deal fail to uphold their end of the bargain.

“As of July 7, the Arak reactor would be restored to its former condition, which they (other parties) used to claim was ‘dangerous’ and could produce plutonium” if the other deal partners fail to fully act on their commitments under the accord, Rouhani said at a Wednesday cabinet meeting.

Rouhani said Iran’s decision concerning the reactor could only be reversed “if they (the other signatories) act on all of their commitments concerning the facility.” He further said Iran would, in addition, surpass the limit placed by the nuclear agreement on the level of purity of the uranium it produces when the July 7 deadline set by Tehran for the remaining deal partners expires.

“The level of uranium enrichment will no longer stay at 3.67 percent,” he said. “This commitment [taken under the nuclear deal] will be set aside, and we will enhance [the enrichment level] to whatever amount, which we deem necessary and need.”

A day earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the Islamic Republic will comply with the terms of the nuclear agreement, as long as European signatories to the deal honor their commitments.

Zarif, in a post published on his official Twitter page late on Tuesday, wrote that Tehran is committed to the full implementation of the landmark nuclear agreement, reached between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries – the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China plus Germany – in July 2015 as long as its European parties meet their economic duties.

He further noted that Iran will simply mirror the level of commitment shown by the European side.

This is while the diplomatic chiefs of the European Union, France, Germany and Britain had said earlier on Tuesday that they were “extremely concerned,” and urged Iran to reverse its decision to pass its stockpile of enriched uranium above 300 kilograms limit.

“We urge Iran to reverse this step and to refrain from further measures that undermine the nuclear deal,” said the joint statement signed by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

On May 8, Iran notified its remaining partners in the deal that it would suspend the implementation of some of its commitments as a means of prompting the European side to honor its end of the bargain.

The warning shot saw the country stopping exports of its excess uranium and heavy water for a two-month-long period.

The measure was likewise taken in line with the Islamic Republic’s legal rights under paragraphs 26 and 36 of the nuclear deal, which is officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran nuclear deal rouhani
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
ژوزف بورل سامانه نیما حج غلامرضا سلیمانی آب سنگین اراک فدریکا موگرینی غنی سازی اورانیوم محمد رضا آشتیانی اینستکس
آخرین اخبار

هشدار در مورد درمان آنفلوآنزا با آنتی‌بیوتیک‌ها

مجلس دچار شعار زدگی شده است/ نظارت‌های مجلس نتیجه‌ای ندارد

پیشنهاد مذاکره میان ایران و کشور‌های عربی

افزایش ستاره‌های کیفی محصولات ایران خودرو

واکنش حجتی به گران‌شدن سیب‌زمینی

ذوالفقاری: ما قربانی منافع دیگر کشور‌ها شده‌ایم

زنگنه: اینستکس بدون خرید نفت کارآیی ندارد

توصیه وزیر راه و شهرسازی به خریداران مسکن

عارف: نظارتی بر فراکسیون امید نداشتیم

ترامپ برجام را بهتر از ما شناخت؟!

شگرد جدید کلاهبرداران اینترنتی

امنیت فضای مجازی، مطالبه مردمی است

تعیین تاریخ محاکمه محمدعلی نجفی

آخرین وضعیت داوطلبان کنکور در مناطق سیل زده

پرونده قتل میترا استاد ۲۲ تیرماه رسیدگی می‌شود

وب گردی

هتل های تهران

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

مسدود شدن ارسال کد تایید تلگرام توسط اپراتورها

ماجرای یک زایمان جنجالی

سئوی بهتر با انتخاب کلمات کلیدی مناسبتر

جستجو و رزرو بهترین تورهای استانبول در علی‌بابا

کودکان همیشه خندان با کتاب های صوتی "پسته"

تصدی صندلی در شهرداری هر روز به نام یکی

خشکی چشم، علت‌ها و درمان طبیعی

هتل های شیراز

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

با این اپلیکیشن‌ها تبدیل به بورس بازان حرفه‌ای شوید
علت حضور F-۲۲ های آمریکایی در قطر چیست؟
دولت عراق تکلیف حشد الشعبی را روشن کرد
چگونه خشکی چشم را درمان کنیم؟
همسر حاکم دبی از امارات گریخته است
کیهان: مهران مدیری فقط به پول می‌اندیشد و بس!/ با گران‌ترین بیلبورد‌های تهران آشنا شوید/مصباح یزدی، فرمان برخورد با دکتر شریعتی را صادر کرد؟/نظر ترقی درباره فراخوان قالیباف
محسن هاشمی به زندان اوین رفت/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/سردار نقدی: انقلاب به ساحل مدیترانه رسیده است/خرید و فروش رأی معتاد‌ها با ۲۰۰ هزار تومان!
ترامپ: ایران با آتش بازی می‌کند/فرمان ده بندی دولت عراق درباره حشد الشعبی/گفت‌وگوی نتانیاهو با اعضای کنگره درباره ایران/ واکنش کاخ‌سفید به عبور ذخایر اورانیوم غنی شده ایران از ۳۰۰ کیلوگرم
چه کسی و چگونه ترامپ را از حمله به ایران منصرف کرد؟!
لاکچری ترین و بهترین تالار عروسی تهران
 هدیه جالب امام جمعه به دختر شعبده‌باز ایرانی
سردار سلیمانی: کشف حجاب در حریم عمومی جرم است/درخواست انتخاباتی حدادعادل: بعضی برای رضای خدا کاندیدا نشوند!
خبر وزير اطلاعات احمدی نژاد، از فتنه جديد
پایتخت گیلاس ایران
ابرماشین ۱۵میلیاردتومانی کریستیانو رونالدو را ببینید

با انتقاد رئیس پلیس راهور درباره سفر به شمال موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۳۵۰ نظر)

اصولگرایان در انتخابات میدان‌داری خواهند کرد/ مردم به کسی جز اصولگراها رأی نخواهند داد!  (۲۳۴ نظر)

توکلی: وضعیت خراب است، ولی بن‌بستی وجود ندارد/نامه احمدی‌نژاد به رئیس جمهور آمریکا/روایت حسین مرعشی از اختلافات جهانگیری با روحانی/واکنش پلیس به ویدئوی مسلحانه محسن افشانی و همسرش  (۱۹۶ نظر)

کاهش شدید قدرت خرید همراه با افزایش ۱۰۴ درصدی قیمت مسکن در شهر تهران/ مردم قید خرید خانه‌های بزرگ‌تر را زده اند  (۱۵۹ نظر)

کیهان: مهران مدیری فقط به پول می‌اندیشد و بس!/ با گران‌ترین بیلبورد‌های تهران آشنا شوید/مصباح یزدی، فرمان برخورد با دکتر شریعتی را صادر کرد؟/نظر ترقی درباره فراخوان قالیباف  (۱۵۳ نظر)

تکلیف مالیات خانه‌های خالی برج‌سازان را روشن کنید/واکنش گلاب آدینه به شایعات درباره زندگی شخصی‌اش با مهدی هاشمی/روایت فرشاد مؤمنی از انفجار حزب جمهوری /هشدار معنادار و طعنه‌آمیز واشنگتن‌پست به ترامپ  (۱۵۲ نظر)

ایران از ۱۶ تیرماه هر اندازه بخواهد غنی‌سازی می‌کند/ از همین الان می‌توانید ابراز تأسف کنید/ اینستکسِ توخالی به هیچ دردی نمی‌خورد + فیلم  (۱۲۸ نظر)

علت حضور F-۲۲ های آمریکایی در قطر چیست؟  (۱۲۳ نظر)

اصولگرایان امید بسیاری به پیروزی دارند/ کار به التماس برای کاندیدا نشدن کشید  (۱۲۳ نظر)

محسن هاشمی به زندان اوین رفت/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/سردار نقدی: انقلاب به ساحل مدیترانه رسیده است/خرید و فروش رأی معتاد‌ها با ۲۰۰ هزار تومان!  (۱۲۲ نظر)

آیا «بابک زنجانی»‌های جدید در راهند؟/ زنگنه درست می‌گوید یا اصولگرایان؟!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

سردار سلیمانی: کشف حجاب در حریم عمومی جرم است/درخواست انتخاباتی حدادعادل: بعضی برای رضای خدا کاندیدا نشوند!  (۱۱۱ نظر)

بیانیه دوازدهمین نشست کمیسیون مشترک برجام میان ایران و ۴+۱/اعلام آمادگی مسکو برای فروش اس-۴۰۰ به ایران/توافق پوتین و ترامپ درباره ایران/حمایت هفت کشور اروپایی از ماندن ایران در برجام  (۱۰۹ نظر)

خاطره ناطق‌نوری از روز‌های پس از ترور رهبر انقلاب/نجفی به مادر میترا استاد چه گفت؟/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/احتمال سفر مکرون به تهران  (۱۰۶ نظر)

منتظری: باید با کشف حجاب تعمدی برخورد کرد/ رحیم‌پور ازغدی: شهید بهشتی راه‌حل گرانی‌ها را اقتصادی می‌دانست، نه قضایی  (۹۶ نظر)