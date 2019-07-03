Russian FM urges EU to implement mechanism for trade with Iran

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday urged European countries to truly implement a special mechanism for trade with Iran bypassing United States (US) sanctions, which has made it difficult for Iran to abide by the nuclear deal, Xinhua news agency reported .

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday urged European countries to truly implement a special mechanism for trade with Iran bypassing United States (US) sanctions, which has made it difficult for Iran to abide by the nuclear deal, Xinhua news agency reported .

"We urge our European colleagues to fulfill their promises and commitments and make the mechanism they create become truly effective, ensuring the rights that belong to Iran in accordance with the UN Security Council resolution in the field of trade and economic relations," Lavrov said at a press conference.

He made the remarks when commenting on the recent disputes around Iran's enriched uranium stockpile following sanctions imposed on Tehran by the US.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran's low-grade enriched uranium stockpile has exceeded 300 kg, a limit that is one of several restrictions on its nuclear activities under the Iran nuclear deal.

US President Donald Trump commented later in the day on the announcement saying that Iran is "playing with fire."

Lavrov said that also on Monday some European countries proposed to Russia to accept a statement calling on Iran not to violate its obligations.

But the draft statement did not say anything about what caused the Iranian announcement, he said.

He recalled that the Iranian nuclear deal inked in 2015 by Iran with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States, is a "comprehensive package of mutual obligations and rights of all parties to this agreement."

This includes Iran's voluntary commitments to comply with the limits on reserves of low-enriched uranium and heavy water and to sell the surplus, Lavrov said.