رزرو هتل در دوبی از شبی 25 هزار تومان
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
282بازدید
‍ پ

Syrian president, Iranian official discuss "escalatory stances" with U.S.

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday discussed the "escalatory stances" of the U.S. administration with a visiting Iranian official, according to a report by the state news agency SANA.
کد خبر: ۹۰۹۲۲۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ تير ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۷ 03 July 2019

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday discussed the "escalatory stances" of the U.S. administration with a visiting Iranian official, according to a report by the state news agency SANA.

Assad received in the capital Damascus Ali Asghar Khaji, a senior aide of the Iranian foreign minister, during which both sides discussed the developments of the Iranian nuclear agreement after Washington backed out of it, and "the recent U.S. escalatory positions which seek to destabilize the region and increase tension in it," said the report.

The official news agency said Assad affirmed Syria's support for Iran and its leadership in defending the people's rights against all threats and acts that violate the basis of international law.

The talks also touched upon the situation in Syria's Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in Syria, and the upcoming round of Astana talks about Syria.

Khaji underscored the strength of the "strategic relations" between the two countries, affirming Iran's determination to continue bolstering them in all fields to serve the interests of both sides.

He added that the Iranian leadership and people have and will always support Syria until it liberates all its territory and rebuilds what has been destroyed by war.

The visit comes two days after Israel carried out intensive missile strikes on Syria, reportedly targeting positions of the Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps and Lebanese Hezbollah group.

The Syrian government has repeatedly charged that Israel supports the terror groups in Syria and its repeated strikes are nothing but a way to lift the rebels' morale.

Meanwhile, Israel has conducted hundreds of airstrikes in Syria throughout the eight-year conflict, most of them against what it says were targets of Iranian-backed militia groups such as the Lebanese Hezbollah.

Israel says it is determined to prevent Iran from entrenching itself militarily in Syria, where Teheran backs President Bashar al-Assad.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran syria assad visit
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
ارز دیجیتال سامانه نیما غلامرضا سلیمانی حشد الشعبی فدریکا موگرینی غنی سازی اورانیوم محمد رضا آشتیانی اینستکس
آخرین اخبار

وب گردی

کدپستی وارد کنید، قیمت خانه خود را ببیند

مسدود شدن ارسال کد تایید تلگرام توسط اپراتورها

ماجرای یک زایمان جنجالی

سئوی بهتر با انتخاب کلمات کلیدی مناسبتر

جستجو و رزرو بهترین تورهای استانبول در علی‌بابا

کودکان همیشه خندان با کتاب های صوتی "پسته"

تصدی صندلی در شهرداری هر روز به نام یکی

خشکی چشم، علت‌ها و درمان طبیعی

هتل های شیراز

رزرو هتل

خرید و مشاوره رایگان تورهای آنتالیا در علی‌بابا

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

بهترین قیمت تورهای استانبول همراه با مشاوره رایگان در علی‌بابا

هتل های کیش

با این اپلیکیشن‌ها تبدیل به بورس بازان حرفه‌ای شوید
علت حضور F-۲۲ های آمریکایی در قطر چیست؟
دولت عراق تکلیف حشد الشعبی را روشن کرد
چگونه خشکی چشم را درمان کنیم؟
همسر حاکم دبی از امارات گریخته است
کیهان: مهران مدیری فقط به پول می‌اندیشد و بس!/ با گران‌ترین بیلبورد‌های تهران آشنا شوید/مصباح یزدی، فرمان برخورد با دکتر شریعتی را صادر کرد؟/نظر ترقی درباره فراخوان قالیباف
محسن هاشمی به زندان اوین رفت/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/سردار نقدی: انقلاب به ساحل مدیترانه رسیده است/خرید و فروش رأی معتاد‌ها با ۲۰۰ هزار تومان!
ترامپ: ایران با آتش بازی می‌کند/فرمان ده بندی دولت عراق درباره حشد الشعبی/گفت‌وگوی نتانیاهو با اعضای کنگره درباره ایران/ واکنش کاخ‌سفید به عبور ذخایر اورانیوم غنی شده ایران از ۳۰۰ کیلوگرم
 هدیه جالب امام جمعه به دختر شعبده‌باز ایرانی
لاکچری ترین و بهترین تالار عروسی تهران
سردار سلیمانی: کشف حجاب در حریم عمومی جرم است/درخواست انتخاباتی حدادعادل: بعضی برای رضای خدا کاندیدا نشوند!
چهره افسرده نخست‌وزیرانگلیس در دیداربا پوتین
ابرماشین ۱۵میلیاردتومانی کریستیانو رونالدو را ببینید
طی ده روز آینده مذاکراتی حیاتی با طرف‌های اروپایی خواهیم داشت/ اروپا باید عجله و هزینه کند
حمله شدید قطر به امارات و عربستان در ژنو/حمله پهپادی یمنی‌ها به فرودگاه جیزان / ۱۰۰ کشته در جریان درگیری‌ها در حومه شمالی حماه/ اظهارات ترامپ در مورد اردوغان و کرد‌ها

با انتقاد رئیس پلیس راهور درباره سفر به شمال موافقید یا مخالف؟  (۳۵۰ نظر)

اصولگرایان در انتخابات میدان‌داری خواهند کرد/ مردم به کسی جز اصولگراها رأی نخواهند داد!  (۲۳۴ نظر)

توکلی: وضعیت خراب است، ولی بن‌بستی وجود ندارد/نامه احمدی‌نژاد به رئیس جمهور آمریکا/روایت حسین مرعشی از اختلافات جهانگیری با روحانی/واکنش پلیس به ویدئوی مسلحانه محسن افشانی و همسرش  (۱۹۶ نظر)

کاهش شدید قدرت خرید همراه با افزایش ۱۰۴ درصدی قیمت مسکن در شهر تهران/ مردم قید خرید خانه‌های بزرگ‌تر را زده اند  (۱۵۶ نظر)

کیهان: مهران مدیری فقط به پول می‌اندیشد و بس!/ با گران‌ترین بیلبورد‌های تهران آشنا شوید/مصباح یزدی، فرمان برخورد با دکتر شریعتی را صادر کرد؟/نظر ترقی درباره فراخوان قالیباف  (۱۵۳ نظر)

تکلیف مالیات خانه‌های خالی برج‌سازان را روشن کنید/واکنش گلاب آدینه به شایعات درباره زندگی شخصی‌اش با مهدی هاشمی/روایت فرشاد مؤمنی از انفجار حزب جمهوری /هشدار معنادار و طعنه‌آمیز واشنگتن‌پست به ترامپ  (۱۵۲ نظر)

علت حضور F-۲۲ های آمریکایی در قطر چیست؟  (۱۲۳ نظر)

اصولگرایان امید بسیاری به پیروزی دارند/ کار به التماس برای کاندیدا نشدن کشید  (۱۲۳ نظر)

محسن هاشمی به زندان اوین رفت/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/سردار نقدی: انقلاب به ساحل مدیترانه رسیده است/خرید و فروش رأی معتاد‌ها با ۲۰۰ هزار تومان!  (۱۲۲ نظر)

آیا «بابک زنجانی»‌های جدید در راهند؟/ زنگنه درست می‌گوید یا اصولگرایان؟!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

سردار سلیمانی: کشف حجاب در حریم عمومی جرم است/درخواست انتخاباتی حدادعادل: بعضی برای رضای خدا کاندیدا نشوند!  (۱۱۱ نظر)

بیانیه دوازدهمین نشست کمیسیون مشترک برجام میان ایران و ۴+۱/اعلام آمادگی مسکو برای فروش اس-۴۰۰ به ایران/توافق پوتین و ترامپ درباره ایران/حمایت هفت کشور اروپایی از ماندن ایران در برجام  (۱۰۹ نظر)

خاطره ناطق‌نوری از روز‌های پس از ترور رهبر انقلاب/نجفی به مادر میترا استاد چه گفت؟/کنایه منتجب‌نیا به حجاریان/احتمال سفر مکرون به تهران  (۱۰۶ نظر)

منتظری: باید با کشف حجاب تعمدی برخورد کرد/ رحیم‌پور ازغدی: شهید بهشتی راه‌حل گرانی‌ها را اقتصادی می‌دانست، نه قضایی  (۹۶ نظر)

دلیل افزایش قیمت سیب زمینی؛ آزادسازی صادرات یا افتادن در دام تار عنکبوتی؟  (۸۹ نظر)